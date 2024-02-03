Climate change denial: What's really behind it?

A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Bonn challenges the prevailing assumption that people deny climate change to justify their environmentally harmful behaviors.

The study involved an online experiment with 4,000 U.S. adults. The researchers uncovered no evidence to support the idea that climate change denial is a form of self-deception aimed at avoiding personal guilt over contributing to global heating.

The phenomenon of climate change denial is not insignificant, with a substantial number of individuals downplaying the impact of climate change or outright denying its human-induced causes.

Study background

“Human activities caused the recent warming of the Earth. Despite the near-unanimous scientific consensus on this matter, a substantial part of the population denies or downplays the contribution of humans to climate change,” wrote the study authors.

“In a 2019 Pew study, 30% of U.S. adults said humans play only a partial role and 20% said no or a minor role in climate change.”

“The 2022 report Climate Change in the American Mind finds similar results: a third of the respondents said that climate change is due to natural changes and is not caused mostly by human activities. How can this discrepancy be explained?”

Motivated reasoning

A common hypothesis has been that climate change denial stems from “motivated reasoning,” a form of self-deception where individuals rationalize their behaviors to avoid cognitive dissonance.

“Climate change is arguably one of the greatest challenges today. Although the scientific consensus is that human activities caused climate change, a substantial part of the population downplays or denies human responsibility,” wrote the study authors.

“In this registered report, we present causal evidence on a potential explanation for this discrepancy: motivated reasoning.”

For example, a frequent flyer might dismiss the impact of their travel on the climate by assuming their actions make no significant difference or by doubting the evidence for human-caused climate change altogether.

Maintaining a positive self-image

Professor Florian Zimmermann, an economist at the University of Bonn, explained that motivated reasoning allows individuals to maintain a positive self-image while continuing harmful behaviors. This study aimed to explore whether this psychological mechanism contributes to climate change denial.

In the experiment, participants were divided into two groups with an option involving a $20 donation. One group had the choice to allocate the money between two organizations fighting climate change, while the other could keep the money for themselves.

Unexpected findings

Nearly half of the participants in the latter group chose to keep the money, which led researchers to question whether this choice was justified through subsequent denial of climate change.

Surprisingly, the researchers found no evidence that individuals who kept the money were more likely to deny climate change to rationalize their decision. This contradicts the expectation that climate change denial is significantly driven by self-deception related to one’s harmful environmental actions.

Identity-based denial

However, the study did hint at an alternative form of motivated reasoning, suggesting that denial of human-caused global warming may be more deeply rooted in the political identities of certain groups.

This identity-based denial implies that for some, rejecting the reality of climate change is a core aspect of their political persona, making them less receptive to scientific evidence or researcher interventions.

Broader implications

The research has significant implications for addressing climate change denial. If misconceptions about climate change are not primarily due to self-deception related to personal behavior, there may be more room for changing minds through comprehensive information and education.

However, the intertwined nature of climate change denial with political identity poses a unique challenge, indicating that some individuals may dismiss scientific evidence on principle, as it conflicts with their ideological stance.

“Our data does reveal some indications of a variant of motivated reasoning, specifically that denying the existence of human-made global heating forms part of the political identity of certain groups of people,” said Professor Zimmermann.

The study is published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

