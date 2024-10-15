Climate change is destabilizing ant-plant relationships

A recent study sheds light on the potential destabilizing effects of climate change on mutualistic relationships between insects and plants. Mutualism, the cooperative interaction where both species benefit, is fundamental to healthy ecosystems.

The research suggests that increasing urbanization and rising temperatures could be disrupting these relationships, with potential consequences for global biodiversity.

Investigating ant-plant mutualism

Led by North Carolina State University, the study focused on the mutualistic relationship between specific ant species and the tropical shrub Cordia nodosa, which provides ants with shelter in exchange for protection from herbivores.

The researchers compared how these relationships function in five urban sites and five protected forest areas in South America.

A key aim was to determine how the species of ants inhabiting the plants in urban environments differed from those in forest areas, particularly in terms of their ability to tolerate heat – a defining feature of cities.

The researchers discovered that urban plants housed mostly opportunistic ants, which did not specialize in protecting Cordia nodosa. These urban ants, while more heat-tolerant, were not effective in defending the plants.

In contrast, specialized mutualistic ants, which form strong protective partnerships with the shrubs, were still commonly found in forest areas.

Decline of ant protection in urban areas

One of the study’s most striking findings was that urban ants, living in Cordia nodosa plants, generally failed to defend the plants from threats.

The researchers simulated attacks by flicking the plants, only to find that opportunistic urban ants did little to respond, living up to their name. In forest areas, however, the mutualistic ants were 13 times more likely to spring into action to protect the plants.

Surprisingly, despite the lack of defense from urban ants, plants in cities were not as severely affected by herbivores as expected. Herbivory, or damage caused by plant-eating insects, was relatively low in these areas.

“I think that probably the herbivores themselves are not doing great in the city, whether it’s because of habitat fragmentation, the temperature or whatever’s keeping those specialist ants out may also be keeping the herbivores out,” said Elsa Youngsteadt, an associate professor of applied ecology at NC State.

Professor Youngsteadt also noted the possibility that urban plants have developed alternative defenses to compensate for the lack of ant protection.

Urbanization and ant-plant relationships

In contrast to urban environments, forest plants without their protective ants showed higher rates of herbivory, which was more in line with the expected outcome.

The research also confirmed a distinct urban heat island effect, with urban areas being approximately 1.6°C warmer than forest areas.

This increase in temperature correlated with the heat tolerance of the ants, as urban ants were better adapted to warmer conditions than their forest counterparts.

However, the long-term implications of these changes remain uncertain. “While this study provides a small snapshot of what we may be able to expect in the future with global change, there remain many unanswered questions,” said study co-author Professor Sara Prado.

The research raises concerns about how these changes might affect ecosystems on a larger scale if similar patterns begin to emerge in forest environments.

The future of specialized mutualisms

The findings from this study highlight the vulnerability of specialized mutualistic relationships in the face of climate change.

If urban environments can no longer support the mutualistic ants that protect Cordia nodosa and other plants, we may see a shift in the composition of insect-plant relationships.

“If these changes also play out in forests in the future, we may see more examples of specialized mutualistic interactions changing or disappearing altogether,” said Professor Prado.

Furthermore, if urban plants no longer need ants to protect them, researchers are left wondering about the long-term consequences of being colonized by opportunistic ants.

The impact on herbivores is another area of concern. If herbivores are also being kept out by the same factors affecting specialized ants, it suggests a profound shift in how urban ecosystems function.

Implications for global ecosystems

This study offers a glimpse into how climate change and urbanization might disrupt critical symbiotic relationships that form the foundation of many ecosystems.

The findings emphasize the importance of continued investigation into how these changes affect not only the individual species involved but the broader ecological networks they support.

As the planet continues to warm and urban areas expand, the consequences for specialized insect-plant relationships remain unclear.

However, this research serves as a warning of the potential fracturing of mutualistic interactions that are vital for maintaining biodiversity and ecosystem health.

The study highlights the need for ongoing monitoring and conservation efforts to protect these relationships in a changing world.

The study is published in the journal Ecology.

