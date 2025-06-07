Climate change is fueling antibiotic resistance in our soils

When we think about the threats of climate change, antibiotic resistance isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind.

We imagine rising seas, stronger storms, or scorching heatwaves. But there’s a quieter, more hidden danger unfolding beneath our feet – one that could reshape public health as we know it.

A new international study reveals that climate change is not just warming our planet; it’s accelerating the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in soils.

Scientists at Durham University, in collaboration with experts across the globe, have linked rising temperatures to an alarming increase in antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) and virulence factors in soil microbial communities.

Climate link to antibiotic resistance

The research shows that as global temperatures climb, they trigger a surge in the genetic material that makes bacteria harder to treat.

These antibiotic resistance genes allow bacteria to survive common treatments, raising the chances of infections that traditional antibiotics can no longer cure.

The team combined field data, metagenomic analysis, and lab experiments to build a detailed picture.

The findings reveal that warmer conditions not only help resistant bacteria survive but also encourage the evolution of even tougher strains – bacteria that often start in natural environments before finding their way into humans.

Professor David W. Graham is a water engineer at Durham University specializing in antibiotic resistance. “The study exemplifies how closely connected human health is with environmental change,” said Graham.

More than just an environmental crisis

Climate change is typically framed as an environmental issue, but the study makes it clear that it’s also playing a growing role in fueling antibiotic resistance in soils worldwide.

The research adds to a growing body of evidence that global warming impacts human health in complex and sometimes hidden ways.

The experts emphasize the importance of a “One Health” approach, acknowledging that human, animal, and environmental health are deeply interconnected.

“Most people do not realize that most of the pathogens that cause infectious disease humans actually originate from the environment,” said Professor Graham.

“Therefore, increasing resistance in soils will almost certainly translate into increased levels of untreatable infections in human and veterinary practice. This is why One Health solutions are important.”

Colder regions aren’t a safe haven

Interestingly, the experts found that colder regions, which historically saw bacteria die off due to freezing temperatures, are now becoming more hospitable to dangerous pathogens.

As temperatures rise, these bacteria survive longer. They may evolve more rapidly, creating entirely new pathogens that our antibiotics can’t touch.

“The relationship between climate and antibiotic resistance was predicted in the 2023 United Nations report: Bracing for Superbugs: Strengthening environmental action in the One Health response to antimicrobial resistance, and the new work here provides concrete evidence for that prediction,” noted Professor Graham.

What the future could look like

Even modest increases in temperature appear to spark major changes. The study’s lab experiments on Escherichia coli showed that warmer conditions led to increased expression of key antibiotic resistance genes.

These genes include those involved in efflux pumps and stress response proteins – both vital tools that bacteria use to defend themselves.

Machine learning models used in the study paint an unsettling picture. Under high-emission scenarios, global soil levels of ARGs could rise by up to 23 percent by the end of this century.

Bacterial groups such as Proteobacteria and Bacteroidetes – known carriers of resistance and virulence genes – are especially likely to thrive as the planet warms.

Antibiotic resistance in our soils

Climate-driven changes in microbial communities could undermine ongoing efforts to curb antibiotic resistance. The researchers warn that if soils continue to nurture resistant bacteria, it may become even easier for these traits to pass into human pathogens.

This risk isn’t theoretical. Past pandemics, like COVID-19, have shown how easily pathogens can leap from the environment to humans. The same pathways could allow antibiotic-resistant bacteria to do the same, posing a new and urgent threat to public health.

The silent transformation happening in our soils reminds us that the impacts of climate change extend well beyond what we can see. They’re also reshaping the invisible world around us, with consequences that could touch every part of our lives.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–