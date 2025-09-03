Climate change is pushing venomous snakes into new regions

In India, snakebites kill more people than anywhere else in the world. Estimates range between 46,000 and 60,000 deaths each year. Most victims live in villages, far from hospitals, and work outdoors in fields. For them, a bite often turns fatal before help arrives.

Now, scientists say this danger is likely to spread. A study led by Imon Abedin from the Dibru-Saikhowa Conservation Society in Tinsukia shows how climate change could shift where snakes live.

Rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns may push venomous species into new regions, exposing communities that have little experience with snakebites.

New threats from venomous snakes

Four species cause most serious bites in India. Farmers and doctors know them well: the spectacled cobra, common krait, Russell’s viper, and saw-scaled viper.

Together, they are called the Big Four. Their venom is deadly, and their wide reach makes them responsible for the bulk of human cases. These snakes thrive in varied environments, from crowded villages to farmlands and forests, increasing the chance of human encounters almost everywhere.

Researchers wanted to know what happens when the climate reshapes where these snakes can survive. They built models to predict future ranges and combined them with social data, like poverty levels and access to hospitals.

The outcome is a risk index that shows which districts could face higher dangers in the coming decades, highlighting how environmental shifts and human vulnerability together create new threats.

Climate change is pushing snakes north

The models suggest a major shift. Northern and Northeastern states may see more of the Big Four in the future.

Central and southern areas may see less, but that doesn’t mean the problem disappears. Dense populations and weak healthcare still keep risk high there.

“Climate change is altering snake species’ geographic ranges, resulting in expansions, contractions, or shifting ranges. Such changes may increase human-snake interactions across rural and urban areas, presenting new challenges for public health and medical management,” the authors note.

Rising risk of snakebites

The study points to Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh as likely trouble spots. These regions already face challenges like poverty, large rural populations, and limited medical facilities.

If snakes expand into new areas here, deaths could climb sharply. Even a small rise in bites becomes deadly when hospitals lack antivenom or trained staff.

This overlap of biology and social weakness creates hotspots. It’s not only about where snakes go. It’s about how well people can respond once they arrive.

Limitations of the study

The researchers acknowledge that their predictions aren’t perfect. Data on snake sightings is patchy, especially in remote rural areas.

Land use changes, deforestation, and growing cities add more uncertainty. All of this makes it hard to predict exact future ranges.

Still, the warning stands. Climate is shifting, and with it, the likelihood of humans and snakes crossing paths. For rural families, this means a danger they already know too well could spread further.

Snakebites as public health crisis

Snakebites are already listed as a neglected tropical disease, and the new findings show why the problem cannot stay ignored.

“This is the first study in India to integrate climate-based species distribution models with socioeconomic vulnerability and healthcare capacity,” the authors said. “It shows that climate change is not just an environmental crisis but it’s also a looming public health crisis.”

The researchers argue that preparation must begin now. India needs more reliable antivenom, better supply chains, and stronger rural healthcare.

Education can also help farmers avoid dangerous encounters. Training health workers, improving local clinics, and spreading awareness through schools and communities are equally important.

Snakebites in a changing climate

Quick access to treatment can save lives, but only if hospitals are equipped and medicine is available. Rural regions, where most bites occur, need special attention because distance and poverty often delay treatment.

Without such steps, climate change could turn an existing crisis into something far worse.

The lesson is clear: snakebites are not just about snakes. They are about people who farm, children who play outside, and families who live close to fields and forests. They are about poverty that limits options and health systems already stretched thin.

As the climate changes, those cracks will only widen, leaving millions more exposed to needless suffering unless action is taken quickly and decisively.

The study is published in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.

