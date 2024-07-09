Climate records shatter as 2024 is set to be the hottest year ever

2024 is the year where the mercury is rising, and climate records are shattering. According to the EU’s climate change monitoring wing, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), last month was the hottest June we’ve ever experienced.

A quick rewind, it has now been 13 straight months — right from June 2023 up until now – where every month was hotter than any corresponding month in previous years.

2024: Incoming the hottest year yet?

Human activities and natural weather phenomena, like El Niño, push temperatures to new heights. The possibility of 2024 outdoing its predecessor seems likely.

“I now estimate that there is an approximately 95% chance that 2024 beats 2023 to be the warmest year since global surface temperature records began in the mid-1800s,” said Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at U.S. non-profit Berkeley Earth.

High tide consequences

The heat isn’t all fun and games like a day at the beach, though — deadly heatwaves are becoming all too common.

Last month, over 1,000 people didn’t survive the extreme heat during the haj pilgrimage. Heat-related casualties were reported in New Delhi, known for its relentless heatwaves, and even among tourists in Greece.

Time to quit fossil fuels?

Joining the predictions for 2024’s hot prospects, Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute, voices her agreement with Hausfather, signaling a “high chance” for 2024 to top the charts.

However, she emphasizes that we can’t do much about natural phenomena like El Nino, but we sure can quit burning oil, gas, and coal.

El Nino’s influence on 2024’s climate

Although El Nino has prompted a rise in global average temperatures, the world is currently in neutral conditions, with cooler La Nina conditions expected towards the end of the year.

The C3S’s dataset, which goes back to 1940, cross-references other data, thereby confirming last month as the hottest June ever, tracing back to the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period.

Greenhouse gases

Greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels are the primary perpetrators of climate change.

Despite global commitments to control this heating menace, the collective efforts of countries have not yet managed to reduce these emissions, which has led to temperatures steadily increasing for decades.

In the past year ending in June 2024, our world’s average temperature was the highest ever recorded for any such period, at a concerning 1.64 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average, reports C3S.

2024 climate mitigation

While big industrial and governmental efforts are essential in fighting climate change, individual actions matter too.

Have you thought about how small changes, like using less energy, choosing renewable sources, and cutting down on waste, can add up to a big difference?

Experts say these little actions can significantly contribute to global efforts. By making these changes, we can all help fight climate change while also backing larger initiatives.

Switching to a plant-based diet, using public transport, and buying sustainable products can gradually lower your carbon footprint.

Plus, getting involved in community awareness and environmental advocacy can make these efforts even more impactful.

By adopting sustainable living habits, each of us can be part of a larger movement to tackle climate change.

Climate action beyond 2024

The quest for innovative solutions to address climate change has spurred significant technological advancements.

Renewable energy technologies, such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, have seen remarkable improvements in efficiency and affordability.

Plus, carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies are being developed. These help reduce emissions from our current fossil fuel infrastructure.

The rise of electric vehicles is set to revolutionize our transportation sector. Improvements in battery storage are also significant.

These changes will cut down our dependence on fossil fuels. Artificial intelligence and data analytics are now crucial in climate modeling.

They provide better predictions and more effective climate strategies. Embracing these innovations is key. This will guide our global efforts towards a sustainable future.

As global temperatures keep climbing, let’s remember our actions shape our environment. With 2024 set to break new records, let’s gear up for the challenges ahead and commit to eco-friendly choices. After all, it’s our beloved planet we’re talking about.

