Clownfish evolution mystery solved by surprising swimming behavior
08-01-2025

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

Clownfish, with their vivid stripes and playful movements, have captured attention far beyond coral reefs. From animated films to marine biology textbooks, they are often introduced as loyal companions of sea anemones. These relationships, once thought to be the key driver of clownfish diversity, have shaped decades of scientific thinking.

However, a new international study presents a surprising twist. Researchers from institutions across the globe discovered that the bond between clownfish and anemones does not entirely explain their evolutionary path.

Through a blend of fieldwork, advanced laboratory experiments, and high-resolution modelling, the team uncovered new dimensions of clownfish survival. This research adds complexity to how we understand ecological roles, adaptation, and biodiversity.

More than just anemone partners

Traditionally, scientists believed clownfish diversity came from their relationships with specific sea anemones. These partnerships protect clownfish from predators using the anemones’ stinging tentacles.

Study lead author Manon Mercader is a postdoctoral marine conservation ecologist at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST, Japan).

“Until now, it was thought that the adaptive radiation (or ecological diversification) of these fish was mainly dictated by the fact that they live in association with certain species of anemones,” explained Mercader. “But the study we conducted shows that the reality is more nuanced.”

Mercader and her team studied 14 clownfish species. They discovered eco-morphotypes: distinct profiles combining body form and behavior. These morphotypes did not always match the fish’s choice of anemone.

Clownfish evolution shows habit changes

Larger clownfish with stronger muscles swam efficiently and often ventured far from their anemones. Smaller fish with leaner builds and higher energy needs stayed close to their host. This behavior suggests more than just dependence on anemones.

“This result overturns the classic model that contrasts ‘specialists,’ clownfish that live in only one or two anemones, with ‘generalists,’ those that can associate with up to ten anemones,” noted Bruno Frédérich, co-author of the study and researcher at the University of Liège.

“Our analyses show that swimming ability and exploratory behavior are not related to the number of anemones a species can occupy. Diversification has also occurred along another axis: dependence on the microhabitat, i.e. on the anemone itself.”

Muscle, motion, and evolution

The team used a range of tools to gather their data. These included wild behavior observations, swimming tests, oxygen consumption measurements, and 3D muscle scans.

“Thanks to this integrative approach, two main morphotypes can be distinguished: the ‘adventurous,’ which are good swimmers capable of covering long distances at low energy cost; and the ‘sedentary,’ which need more energy to swim and stay confined to the anemone,” explained Mercader.

“A third intermediate type, represented in particular by the species Amphiprion frenatus, may also exist.”

By building an evolutionary tree, the team found these traits evolved multiple times. This independent evolution is called convergence. Similar traits appeared in unrelated lineages, shaped by similar environmental pressures.

Ecological implications of the study

Clownfish now join Darwin’s finches and African cichlids as models for adaptive radiation. They show how different ecological strategies can emerge without changing habitats or partners.

“This discovery also has ecological implications,” said Frédérich. “The ability or inability to move away from the anemone could influence diet, social dynamics or interactions with the host.”

“It could also play a role in cohabitation between species, a common phenomenon among clownfish.”

These findings matter for ecology and conservation. They also deepen our understanding of how species adapt in complex environments.

The story of clownfish evolution

The study highlights how body shape, movement, and behavior influence evolution. It shows that clownfish adapted not just by choosing different hosts, but by living different lifestyles.

In 2018, the same research group explored clownfish color pattern evolution. Now, with this new study, Amphiprion clownfish gain importance as research models linking form, function, and environment.

Their story reminds us that nature rarely works in simple categories. Instead, it moves in fascinating, dynamic patterns shaped by time, behavior, and ecological pressure.

The study is published in the journal Current Biology.

