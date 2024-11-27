CO2 may actually be good for our DNA
11-27-2024

CO2 may actually be good for our DNA

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

The cells in our bodies function like bustling cities. They run on an iron-powered system that uses hydrogen peroxide, not merely as a cleaning agent, but as a conduit for crucial signals that involve carbon dioxide (CO2) and help protect the DNA.

It’s an efficient system under normal circumstances, but becomes a cause for concern when cells experience stress, such as during inflammation or a sudden surge in energy usage.

Under such strain, oxidative stress can inflict damage to cells at the genetic level.

Role of bicarbonate

There is a chemical reaction within our cells that goes by the name of the Fenton reaction. In this reaction, iron and hydrogen peroxide mix, producing destructive hydroxyl radicals that indiscriminately attack DNA and RNA.

However, these cells manage to turn what seems to be an adversary – CO2 – into an ally. Carbon dioxide, infamous for its impact on global climate, provides our DNA and cells with bicarbonate, which helps maintain pH balance.

Bicarbonate’s overlooked function

According to a study conducted by a team of chemists from the University of Utah, bicarbonate’s function extends beyond being a simple pH buffer.

The research showed that bicarbonate can alter the Fenton reaction in our cells, thereby reducing the formation of chaotic hydroxyl radicals. Instead, the reaction produces carbonate radicals which pose a lesser threat to DNA.

Oxidative stress and diseases

Cynthia Burrows, a distinguished professor of chemistry, and senior author of the study, talked about the implications of this discovery, particularly in understanding diseases where oxidative stress plays a substantial role.

“So many diseases, so many conditions have oxidative stress as a component of disease. That would include many cancers, effectively all age-related diseases, a lot of neurological diseases,” said Burrows.

“We’re trying to understand cells’ fundamental chemistry under oxidative stress. We have learned something about the protective effect of CO₂ that I think is really profound.”

Burrows’ team included research associate professor, Aaron Fleming, and doctoral candidate, Justin Dingman, both of whom are members of the Burrows Laboratory.

Real impact of CO2 on DNA

Through their study, the researchers discerned the significant role of bicarbonate in our cells when they are confronted with oxidative stress.

Without bicarbonate, or CO2 being present during DNA oxidation reactions, the free radical species generated – the hydroxyl radical – is extremely reactive and severely damages DNA.

However, the presence of bicarbonate from dissolved CO2 changes the reaction, resulting in a less damaging radical that targets only guanine, a constituent of our genetic code.

Bicarbonate, the new game-changer

The discovery by Burrows and her team suggests that cells are far more intelligent than previously believed.

This could reshape our understanding of oxidative stress and its link to diseases, such as cancer, and aging.

More importantly, their findings suggest that many scientists studying cell damage might have been conducting lab experiments in ways that don’t reflect real conditions, which could cast doubt on their findings.

Question of proper lab conditions

Scientists grow cells in a tissue culture in an incubator set to body temperature, where carbon dioxide levels are raised to 5%.

This environment replicates the cells’ natural habitat as they metabolize nutrients. However, this environment changes when researchers begin their experiments outside the incubator.

Importance of CO2 beyond DNA

According to Burrows, bicarbonate must be included in experiments to ensure reliable results.

“Most people leave out bicarbonate/CO₂ when studying DNA oxidation because it is difficult to deal with the constant outgassing of CO₂,” Burrows explained.

“These studies suggest that to get an accurate picture of DNA damage that occurs from normal cellular processes like metabolism, researchers need to be careful to mimic the proper conditions of the cell and add bicarbonate, i.e., baking powder!”

Potential positive outcomes

Burrows conjectures that her study could have unexpected benefits that may someday advance research in other areas.

Her lab is currently seeking new funding from NASA to study the effect of CO2 on people confined to enclosed spaces, such as those inside space capsules and submarines.

CO2‘s protective properties on DNA

Research into the protective effect of CO2 could be vital for astronauts working in enclosed environments where elevated CO2 levels are commonplace.

A slightly higher concentration of CO2 might offer a protective shield against radiation, which generates hydroxyl radicals. Such findings could drastically change the way we look at carbon dioxide and its role within our cells.

Ultimately, this study sheds light on how cells smartly defend DNA and maintain balance. The discovery of bicarbonate’s role in this process is bound to stir the realms of scientific research, shattering misconceptions and reshaping future studies.

The research was funded by the NIH/National Institute of General Medical Sciences.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and BioRxiv.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–



RELATED NEWS
2024/11/DNA-CO2.jpg
11-27-2024
CO2 may actually be good for our DNA
2024/11/Social-stress-fish.jpg
11-27-2024
Social stress harms the brains of low-status fish
2024/11/Dopamine-and-serotonin.jpg
11-27-2024
How dopamine and serotonin shape behavior
2024/11/donating-clothes_charity_recycling_dark-side_1m.jpg
11-27-2024
The dark side of donating clothes to charity
2024/11/vaping_health-issues_without-tobacco_1m.jpg
11-27-2024
Vaping causes extreme health issues even without using tobacco
A,Sea,Crab,And,The,Ingredients,For,Crab,Hotpot.,This
11-26-2024
Disturbing study calls for immediate ban on boiling crabs and lobsters alive
2024/11/Deep-sea-sounds.jpg
11-26-2024
Unknown origin: 'Quack-like' sounds heard in the deep ocean remain a mystery
2024/11/Crayfish-conservation.jpg
11-26-2024
Global crayfish atlas offers new tools for conservation 
2024/11/squirting-cucumber_Ecballium-elaterium_1m.jpg
11-26-2024
How the 'squirting cucumber' squirts and the trigger that makes it happen
2024/11/Manta-ray-filter.jpg
11-26-2024
Manta rays inspire a new design for water filters
2024/11/Flower-evolution.jpg
11-26-2024
A new window into the early evolution of flowering plants
2024/11/Bats-can-still-navigate-in-the-dark-even-if-they-lose-their-hearing.jpg
11-26-2024
Can bats still navigate in the dark without their hearing?
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved