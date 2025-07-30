Coastal living linked to longer lifespans

The American coastline has always pulled people toward its salt-tinged winds. Now, new work suggests the coastal attraction pays off in extra months of life.

Researchers at Ohio State University analyzed data from over 66,000 U.S. census tracts to explore how geography affects lifespan. They found that living within 30 miles of an ocean or gulf adds about a year to the national average life expectancy of 78.4 years.

In contrast, people in large urban neighborhoods near rivers or lakes tend to have slightly shorter lifespans.

Coastal waters boost health

The term blue space describes ocean fronts, bays, rivers, and other visible surface waters. A 2020 review links routine contact with coastal settings to lower stress hormones, healthier blood pressure, and better heart rate profiles.

This latest study was led by Jianyong “Jamie” Wu of the College of Public Health at Ohio State.

“Overall, the coastal residents were expected to live a year or more longer than the 79-year average,” said Wu. “Those who lived in more urban areas near inland rivers and lakes were likely to die by about 78 or so.”

Wu’s team confirmed that advantage. The gap persisted after the models adjusted for age, race, and income.

“On the other side, pollution, poverty, lack of safe opportunities to be physically active, and an increased risk of flooding are likely drivers of these differences,” noted Yanni Cao, a postdoctoral researcher on the project.

Cooler, cleaner coastal air

Coastal counties recorded far fewer days above 95°F and lower annual peaks, sparing residents from lethal heatstrokes and heart strain.

Epidemiologists show that each additional hot day raises cardiovascular mortality by 0.7 percent in older U.S. adults.

Sea breezes also dilute the fine soot that shortens global life expectancy by almost one year. Cleaner air means fewer asthma flares and strokes, two major killers in high-pollution zip codes.

Wildfire smoke compounds the inland burden. Western tracts beside reservoirs logged triple the number of heavy smoke days compared to similar seaside towns. This difference aligns closely with the study’s inland life expectancy dip.

Living near water moves you

Coastal living and living near water nudges people outdoors. A 2024 survey of 1,771 adults found that access to a neighborhood blue space boosted weekly physical activity frequency by 23 percent.

Regular movement trims obesity risk and improves insulin sensitivity, both linked to longer lives.

Ocean edges multiply options, from beach runs to pier fishing. Inland rivers in dense downtowns often lack safe trails or clean swimming spots, blunting the activity bonus.

Coastal roads sit on flatter terrain, easing ambulance response times, while those living in the Rockies contend with steep grades and winter closures. Quick access to trauma centers can make the difference between recovery and early death after strokes or car crashes.

Lakes aren’t always healthy

Not every water view is equal. The Ohio State group saw a negative association between urban inland water and longevity even when lakes exceeded four square miles.

Industrial runoff, barge traffic, and combined sewer overflows turn some rivers into pollutant sinks, undermining any mental health lift a view might give.

A 2017 review of 35 quantitative studies noted that benefits of blue space fade when water quality is poor or access is restricted. The finding dovetails with Cao’s observation that inland “blue” often sits behind fences, roads, or rail yards.

City rivers hurt health

When the team split the map, rural communities near sizable lakes actually gained life months. Lower traffic density, fewer contaminant sources, and abundant fishing spots may explain the switch.

Cities tell another story. High-rise shadows block breezes, sewage outfalls spike bacteria counts after storms, and paved banks leave no room for walking paths.

Flood risks add mortality pressure. Census tracts with repeated river inundation events showed sharper drops in life expectancy than any other inland water subgroup.

Solutions for healthier cities

Public health experts see clear levers. Cleaning urban waterways, building continuous waterfront trails, and zoning mixed-income housing near safe beaches could spread coastal-style living gains inland.

A 2025 review across 120 studies concluded that blue-green infrastructure projects lower obesity, anxiety, and all-cause mortality in the surrounding mile.

Local governments can also map cooling corridors that funnel sea breezes deeper inland and reduce sealing of riverbanks so floods dissipate in parks rather than homes. They can also subsidize transit lines that bring lower-income families to swimmable coasts.

These steps echo Healthy People 2030, targets aimed at cutting geographic health gaps.

Life expectancy is climbing again after a pandemic slump, reaching 78.4 years in 2023 per the CDC. Wu’s data suggest that widening the nation’s access to clean, safe blue space could push that figure higher.

The study is published in the journal Environmental Research.

