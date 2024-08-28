Cocaine use detected in the brains of 17th century mummies

Europe’s fascinating history is no stranger to tales of exotic indulgences, and the latest findings add an unexpected layer to this narrative – cocaine use that dates back as far as the 17th century.

This revelation is not just a footnote in history but provides significant insights into the lifestyles and cultures of ancient Europe.

A fully immersive exploration

In the heart of Italy, researchers at the University of Milan are expanding our understanding of Europe’s past substance use.

Together with colleagues from Foundation IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico di Milano, the research team embarked on a journey to uncover the hidden stories of those who walked the streets of Europe centuries ago.

The study was not merely an attempt at investigating history, but a fully immersive exploration of preserved brains found in a crypt in Milan.

This crypt, lying in the shadows of the historical Ospedale Maggiore, served as the final resting place of many who took their last breath in the famed hospital.

Tracing the origins of cocaine

Before we dig in further into the findings, it’s important to understand the history of cocaine use itself.

For thousands of years, inhabitants of South America’s western regions relied on the coca plant for its stimulating effects.

Fast forward to the 19th century, scientists discovered that processing the leaves produced cocaine hydrochloride salts, thus making the euphoric and mind-altering impacts more potent.

This led to the drug’s rise in popularity throughout Europe as a recreational substance.

Early cocaine use

The Milan team discovered that Europe’s rendezvous with the coca plant started much earlier than previously assumed.

Buried beneath the grounds of the Ca’ Granda crypt, a revelation awaited the research team: Europeans were using this drug to experience its mind-altering effects almost 200 years prior to the 19th-century boom.

During their excavation, the researchers came across the remains of two individuals whose bodies had undergone natural mummification. This presented the team with an unprecedented chance to probe deeper into Europe’s past.

Remarkably, active components of the coca plant were found in the preserved brains of both mummies – a clear indication that these individuals were partaking in the habit of chewing coca leaves.

The pharmacological past

Exploring the historical medical records of Ospedale Maggiore, the researchers found no evidence of medical use of cocaine or the coca plant, dismissing the possibility that the two individuals were using these leaves for medicinal purposes.

Instead, it suggests that the reason behind their consumption was purely recreational. Evidence also suggested that these two individuals were of modest means, as their burial site and method indicated poverty.

This leads us to imagine a time when coca leaves were not only cheap and abundant, but also served as a readily available recreational outlet for the less fortunate.

The study not only uncovers an intriguing aspect of Europe’s past but also poses fascinating questions about the socio-cultural nuances of the time.

It’s an eye-opening reminder that the roots of today’s substance use issues trace back much further than we might imagine.

Broader implications of the study

The discovery of early cocaine use in Europe invites us to reconsider the cultural exchanges between continents during the 17th century.

It highlights the profound impact of trade routes that were not just conduits for goods but also for ideas, customs, and substances that shaped societies.

The research prompts a re-evaluation of the socio-cultural dynamics of the time, revealing how global interactions influenced personal habits and leisure activities across different classes.

Furthermore, the study raises questions about the perception and regulation of psychoactive substances throughout history. It challenges the notion that modern society’s struggles with drug use are solely a contemporary issue, instead suggesting a longstanding human curiosity and relationship with mind-altering substances.

As researchers continue to unearth the layers of Europe’s past, this fascinating glimpse into early cocaine use serves as a witness to the complexity and interconnectedness of human history. The findings highlight the importance of interdisciplinary research in unveiling hidden chapters that challenge our understanding of historical narratives.

The study is published in the journal Journal of Archaeological Science.

