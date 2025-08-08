Cockatoos have at least 30 different dance moves that they use to communicate

Captive cockatoos do more than mimic voices. They also dance – and not just randomly. A recent study led by Natasha Lubke at Charles Sturt University reveals that cockatoos show a wide array of unique dance moves.

From headbanging to body rolls, these birds put on a performance that rivals human creativity.

The researchers analyzed 45 online videos and observed zoo birds exposed to music and other audio. The team identified 30 distinct movements, with 17 newly documented in scientific literature.

Cockatoos dance with music

These dances aren’t just reflexes – they involve brain systems that link sound to movement. Entrainment – the ability to match body movement with rhythm – appears in humans and parrots. This skill depends on vocal learning, a rare trait across animals.

“By analyzing dance behavior of cockatoos from 45 YouTube videos as well as cockatoos at Wagga Wagga Zoo and Aviary, I showed that dancing behavior is more common in cockatoos than previously thought and was seen in 10 of the 21 cockatoo species,” said Lubke.

“My analysis also indicated that dancing is far more complex and varied than previously thought.”

Dancing and mating habits

In the wild, many parrots use rhythm in courtship. For example, male palm cockatoos drum with sticks to impress females.

The study found that captive dancing often mirrors such courtship displays. Movements like “downward,” “side to side,” and “sidestep” echo behaviors seen in red-tailed black cockatoos during mating rituals.

Some researchers suggest these behaviors are redirected courtship displays aimed at human companions. However, dancing was observed even without people present, hinting at deeper motivations.

Cockatoos dance when they feel happy

The big question is whether dancing feels good to cockatoos. The study points out that dancing may reflect positive emotional states.

Animal welfare science considers play – voluntary, repeated, and seemingly fun activities – as a sign of well-being.

Dancing may count as play. It occurs without reward, appears self-reinforcing, and involves creativity. The researchers observed rare moves seen in only one bird each, suggesting individual flair and possible expressions of creativity.

“The similarities with human dancing make it hard to argue against well-developed cognitive and emotional processes in parrots, and playing music to parrots may improve their welfare,” said Freire.

Music may not be essential

The researchers ran an experiment with six cockatoos from three species. The birds heard music, podcasts, or silence. Surprisingly, all birds danced across all conditions.

The study found no statistical difference in dance frequency between the three audio types.

Illustration of the 10 most common recorded dance movements. Ethogram descriptors based on Keehn et al. [3] and illustrations by Zenna Lugosi. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Lubke et al., 2025, PLOS One

That doesn’t mean music has no effect. It’s possible the birds hadn’t heard enough music to develop a strong response.

Or they may have focused on their partners instead of the audio. The chosen song or repeated use of the same track could also have reduced impact.

Hormones may fuel dancing

In the video analysis, “downward” was the most common move, seen in half the birds. “Sidestep” came next, followed by moves like “foot lift” and “head circle.”

Less common moves included “jump turn,” “body roll,” and “head figure 8.” Some birds performed combinations of these moves in sequences, similar to human choreography.

Cluster analysis showed no clear link between dance style and genetic closeness. Goffin’s and white cockatoos danced most similarly, though they’re not closely related. This suggests culture or environment may influence dance style more than genetics.

The study also considered whether hormones might play a role. Courtship behaviors in many birds depend on hormones like testosterone.

It’s possible dancing stimulates similar systems. If true, this would explain how and why parrots keep dancing, even without mates or music.

Boogie, not boredom

Parrots in captivity often show repetitive behaviors linked to stress. These include feather plucking or pacing. To avoid misclassifying such behaviors, the researchers looked for variety.

The cockatoos displayed enough movement diversity to suggest genuine dance – not stress-based repetition.

Still, the researchers emphasize the need for clearer definitions. Future studies should distinguish dancing from repetitive, purposeless movements to avoid confusion.

Insights from dancing cockatoos

“Playing music to parrots may provide a useful approach to enrich their lives in captivity, with positive effects on their welfare,” said Lubke.

That enrichment might help reduce stress and offer stimulation. But not just any music will do. The right rhythm, beat, and style likely matter. Further studies could explore how cockatoos react to different genres, tempos, and musical patterns.

Cockatoos may dance for joy, attention, instinct – or all three. They dance alone or with company, to music or silence. They improvise, repeat, and invent new moves.

These behaviors may open doors to understanding bird emotions, creativity, and cognitive capacity.

As we learn more, one thing becomes clear: the bird boogie isn’t just entertaining – it’s science in motion.

The study is published in the journal PLOS One.

