Cold-water therapy: Temporary fix or long-term benefits?

In recent years, cold-water therapy has captured the imagination of wellness enthusiasts, athletes, and researchers alike. From icy plunges in natural bodies of water to brisk cold showers at home, this practice has gained traction as a potential tool for improving health and well-being.

But beyond the hype and anecdotal claims lies a question: does cold-water immersion truly deliver on its promises?

A team of researchers from the University of South Australia (UniSA) set out to answer this by conducting the most comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis of its kind.

The findings offer a nuanced perspective, shedding light on both the benefits and limitations of this increasingly popular practice.

Impact of cold-water therapy

The researchers analyzed data from 11 studies involving 3,177 participants, examining how cold-water immersion influences stress levels, sleep quality, and overall quality of life.

While the results suggest that cold-water immersion may have positive effects, they also reveal that these benefits are often short-lived and highly context-dependent.

“Cold-water immersion has been extensively researched and used in sporting contexts to help athletes recover, but despite its growing popularity among health and wellbeing circles, little is known about its effects on the general population,” explained UniSA researcher Tara Cain.

Short-term stress relief

One of the key findings of the study was that cold-water immersion could reduce stress levels – but only temporarily.

Participants experienced lower stress for approximately 12 hours after exposure. Interestingly, those who incorporated cold showers into their routines reported slight improvements in their quality of life.

These showers lasted anywhere from 20 to 90 seconds, suggesting that even brief exposure to cold water might have some positive effects. However, the researchers noted that these benefits tended to fade after three months, indicating that consistency might be key to sustaining any gains.

Another intriguing discovery was the impact of regular cold showers on sickness-related absences. One study included in the analysis found that participants who took cold showers regularly experienced a 29% reduction in days missed due to illness.

While this finding is promising, it raises further questions about the mechanisms behind such outcomes and whether they apply universally or only to specific groups.

“We also found some links to cold-water immersion and better sleep outcomes, but the data was restricted to males, so its broader application is limited,” noted Cain.

Science behind cold-water therapy

Cold-water immersion involves submerging the body in water with temperatures typically ranging from 10 to 15 degrees Celsius (50 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit).

For this study, data was included only if participants were immersed at or above chest level for a minimum of 30 seconds. Practices like cold showers, ice baths, and cold plunges were all included in the analysis.

Dr. Ben Singh highlighted an unexpected aspect of the findings: cold-water immersion causes a temporary increase in inflammation.

“At first glance this seems contradictory, as we know that ice baths are regularly used by elite athletes to reduce inflammation and muscle soreness after exercise,” said Dr. Singh.

However, the initial spike in inflammation is not necessarily harmful. Instead, it represents the body’s response to cold as a stressor.

Much like exercise causes short-term muscle damage before leading to stronger muscles, this inflammatory response may help the body adapt and recover over time. This insight could explain why athletes continue to use cold-water therapy despite the temporary rise in inflammation.

Who should approach with caution?

While the study suggests potential benefits, it also highlights the need for caution, particularly among individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

The temporary increase in inflammation, though beneficial in certain contexts, could pose risks for those with chronic illnesses or other medical concerns.

“Knowing this, people with pre-existing health conditions should take extra care if participating in cold-water immersion experiences as the initial inflammation could have detrimental health impacts,” noted Dr. Singh.

The research emphasizes the importance of understanding one’s own body and health status before diving into cold-water practices. For everyday wellness seekers, the findings serve as a reminder that what works for one person may not work for another.

“Whether you are an elite athlete or everyday wellness seeker — it’s important to understand the effects of what you put your body through,” said Cain. This personalized approach is crucial when considering any health intervention.

Further research is needed

Despite the promising findings, the study also revealed significant gaps in our understanding of cold-water immersion.

For instance, while there are many claims that it can boost immunity and mood, the evidence supporting these assertions remains weak. The researchers noted that more high-quality, long-term studies are needed to determine who benefits most and what the ideal approach might be.

“Right now, there isn’t enough high-quality research to say exactly who benefits most or what the ideal approach is to cold-water immersion,” said Cain.

The current data is limited in scope, focusing primarily on specific populations and short-term outcomes. Expanding research to include more diverse groups and longer observation periods will be essential to uncovering the full potential of this practice.

Such studies could provide clearer guidance on how to incorporate cold-water immersion into daily life effectively and safely.

Key factors to consider

For those intrigued by the idea of cold-water therapy, the study offers valuable insights but also calls for a measured approach.

While the practice shows promise in reducing stress, improving sleep, and enhancing quality of life, these effects are often fleeting and vary from person to person.

Incorporating cold showers or other forms of cold-water exposure into a routine might yield some benefits, but consistency and individual tolerance are key factors to consider.

Ultimately, cold-water therapy is not a magic solution but rather one piece of the larger puzzle of health and well-being. As research continues to evolve, individuals are encouraged to listen to their bodies and consult healthcare professionals when necessary.

Whether you’re an athlete seeking recovery strategies or someone exploring ways to enhance your daily wellness, understanding the science and limitations of cold-water immersion can help you make informed choices.

The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

