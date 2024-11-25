Common acid in our skin could be a natural sunscreen

Ever wondered what keeps your skin from turning crispy under the fiery sun? Well it’s thanks to urocanic acid, a compound that could replace synthetic sunscreens.

Recently, a team of researchers shed light on this naturally occurring UV-absorbing compound.

Known as “sunscreen’s potential game-changer,” urocanic acid offers an eco-friendly and health-conscious alternative to synthetic sunscreens.

Urocanic acid as sunscreen

The study was led by Professor Wybren Jan Buma of the University of Amsterdam and Professor Vasilios Stavros of the University of Warwick in the U.K.

Together with their research teams, they’ve been digging deep into urocanic acid’s capabilities, investigating its possible use as a novel class of sunscreen filters.

Properties of urocanic acid

The investigations were focused on the UV-A and UV-B absorbing, or “sun-blocking” properties of urocanic acid and its derivatives.

The experts scrutinized the properties of isolated molecules and solutions, and their findings have been published in two enlightening papers in the journal Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics (PCCP).

“This is an excellent starting point for further optimization of its photoactive properties,” said Professor Buma. “We envision many specific applications of urocanic acid and its derivatives, notably in safe UV filters.”

Need for safer sunscreen agents

Recent debates have cast a shadow over synthetic sunscreen filters. Concerns have arisen regarding their potential adverse effects on health and the environment. Could nature’s own sunscreen, urocanic acid, be the answer?

Urocanic acid, as a naturally occurring sunscreen in our skin, absorbs both UV–A and UV–B radiation. However, its sun protection factor (SPF) is a mere 1.58, which is significantly less effective than synthetic sunscreens.

Another issue is that urocanic acid can convert into an immunosuppressive molecular variant when exposed to UV radiation.

“You might think that all this makes urocanic acid not fit for use in a sunscreen,” said Professor Buma.

“But it is definitely worth investigating. We think it is possible to design effective urocanic acid-based biomimetic sunscreens with a more favorable toxicological profile and optimize their photochemical and photophysical characteristics.”

Revolutionary sunscreen: Urocanic acid

By cobbling together high-resolution laser spectroscopy of isolated molecules and quantum chemical calculations, Buma and his team achieved a fundamental understanding of how urocanic acid interacts with UV light.

The team noted that previous studies had inadvertently obtained data from decomposition products rather than actual urocanic acid molecules. This new realization has reshaped the field.

The knowledge gained from the team’s research has opened up new avenues for optimizing potential sunscreen formulations based on urocanic acid derivatives. They’ve also identified stable derivatives that could potentially reduce the immunosuppressive effects of ‘plain’ urocanic acid.

Potential environmental benefits

One notable advantage of exploring urocanic acid as a sunscreen filter is its potential to mitigate the environmental concerns associated with synthetic sunscreens.

Traditional sunscreens often wash off in water, harming marine life and contributing to coral reef degradation. Since urocanic acid is a natural compound, it presents a more environmentally-friendly alternative.

Further research is needed to assess the ecological impact fully, but initial findings suggest that formulations based on urocanic acid could provide effective sun protection while minimizing harm to aquatic ecosystems.

Future of sunscreen innovation

As contemporary sunscreen research progresses, the promising properties of urocanic acid continue to capture the scientific community’s imagination.

By harnessing advanced photochemistry and materials science, researchers like Buma and Stavros aim to develop next-generation sunscreen formulations that combine safety, efficacy, and environmental consciousness.

In a future where sun protection aligns with sustainability, urocanic acid stands poised to redefine how we shield ourselves from the sun’s harmful rays.

As this research moves forward, collaborations across scientific fields will be essential in transforming these theoretical advantages into practical, widely available applications.

Urocanic acid as a natural sunscreen

This revolutionary work has sparked renewed interest in this class of molecules.

“This could ultimately lead to novel sunscreen filters, but also to novel applications in areas where photothermal materials are employed,” said Professor Buma.

Only time will tell what the future holds for urocanic acid and its potential uses.

The study is published in the journal Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics.

