Common and inexpensive supplement quickly improves memory and prevents dementia

A randomized twin trial found that a daily mix of protein and prebiotics improved performance on a sensitive memory test after 12 weeks.

Scientists have been mapping how the gut microbiome communicates with the brain through immune, neural, and hormonal routes, an interconnected axis that shapes cognition across the lifespan.

That big picture matters when we ask whether feeding gut bacteria can sharpen memory in later life.

Studying fructooligosaccharides

Lead researcher Mary Ni Lochlainn, King’s College London (KCL), and colleagues asked whether adding a daily prebiotic to a modest protein supplement and light resistance exercise could affect cognition in older twins.

The team enrolled 36 pairs, each aged 60 or older, and assigned one twin to inulin plus fructooligosaccharides while the co-twin received a placebo, all under double blind conditions.

Everyone received the same branched chain amino acid protein powder and simple at home strength moves.

The 12 week protocol ran remotely using video visits, online questionnaires, and posted kits for cognitive testing and stool samples.

The twin design reduced genetic and early environmental noise. That choice made any between twin differences more likely to reflect the supplement rather than family background or shared habits.

What changed in the gut

Prebiotics are food components that our enzymes do not digest, so bacteria ferment them.

In this study, relative levels of specific microbes shifted, including an increase in Bifidobacterium, a genus that often responds to inulin and fructooligosaccharides in controlled trials.

Participants tolerated the supplement well, with only mild, expected gastrointestinal complaints reported. Adherence stayed high throughout the 3 month window.

Shifts in the gut community did not upend overall diversity. Instead, a few taxa moved in meaningful ways that are biologically plausible for fiber fermenters.

Fructooligosaccharides and memory

The prebiotic group scored higher on a combined cognition factor and made fewer errors on the PAL test, a visual paired associated task sensitive to early Alzheimer’s related change.

That pattern fits with decades of work showing PAL detects subtle episodic memory problems before many standard clinic scales do.

“We are excited to see these changes in just 12 weeks. This holds huge promise for enhancing brain health and memory in our ageing population,” said Dr. Lochlainn.

The specific test improvement matters because paired associates learning taps the ability to form new connections between locations and patterns.

That is a core function that erodes early in Alzheimer’s, so even small gains on this task are notable in people over 60.

What did not change

The supplement did not improve chair rise time or other muscle strength measures over 12 weeks. That result held even though everyone received protein and was encouraged to perform simple resistance exercises.

Short interventions often struggle to move physical outcomes in older adults. The authors acknowledge the window may have been too brief to remodel muscle while still being long enough to nudge cognition.

“These plant fibres, which are cheap and available over the counter, could benefit a wide group of people in these cash strapped times. They are safe and acceptable too,” said Professor Claire Steves, senior author at King’s College London. She added that larger and longer trials are the next step.

Gut-brain link fits the data

Gut microbes create short chain fatty acids, neurotransmitter precursors, and other metabolites that signal along nerves and through the immune system. Reviews outline how this axis shapes learning and memory, especially as we age.

Aging itself alters microbial communities and the barriers that keep inflammation in check. Those shifts ripple into brain circuits involved in attention, processing speed, and memory consolidation.

Fiber fermenters like Bifidobacterium thrive on inulin and fructooligosaccharides, producing metabolites tied to synaptic plasticity.

That biochemical context helps explain why cognition moved while muscle metrics did not in a 3 month trial.

How to read these results

This RCT used a strong within family control, a clear intervention, and validated cognitive outcomes. It also kept participants engaged through a fully remote setup that reduces travel barriers for older volunteers.

Even so, the cohort was modest and mostly female, and the findings apply to healthy older adults rather than people with diagnosed dementia.

The statistics say cognition moved, but the study was not designed to tell us whether daily functioning changed in a measurable way.

Diet, medications, and baseline microbiomes differ from person to person. That reality suggests responses to the same fiber dose may vary, a point future work should tackle with larger samples and longer follow up.

Where this could go next

A practical next step is to compare different fiber types, doses, and durations head to head in older adults.

Researchers also need to test whether early cognitive gains persist at 6 or 12 months and whether they translate into fewer memory slips in daily life.

Mechanistic work can help map which metabolites rise with supplementation and which brain networks respond. Remote designs, as shown here, make those studies more feasible and inclusive.

The safe profile and accessibility of these fibers lower the barrier to rigorous testing in community settings.

The unanswered question is not whether the gut talks to the brain, it is how best to tune that conversation for lasting cognitive benefit.

The study is published in Nature Communications.

