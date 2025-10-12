'Soil batteries' use sunlight to fight pollution in the dark

Sunlight does not reach far below the ground, yet soil life still moves energy around in clever ways. Researchers have recently proven that common soil bacteria can use light captured earlier in the day to power chemical work at night.

The team built a living system that harnesses and absorbs light, holds onto electrons, and then spends that stored energy to take apart drug molecules in darkness.

The results delivered a bio-photovoltage, soil-microbe battery: a natural energy-storing system formed between living microbes and minerals.

Antibiotics pollute soil and water

Antibiotic residues do not vanish once a prescription is filled or a farm dose is given. They stick around in water and soil, creating conditions that push microbes toward resistance; the ability for bacteria to survive drugs meant to kill them.

Many surveys find these drugs in rivers, farm runoff, and even drinking water sources.

Tetracyclines and chloramphenicol, two broad-spectrum antibiotic families used in both medicine and agriculture, show up often in monitoring studies.

Cleanup methods exist, though many need constant power or sunlight. That poses a problem in murky soils and aquifers, underground layers of water-bearing rock or sediment where light is scarce.

A fix needs to work in the dark, run on natural materials, and avoid adding new pollutants. The new work aims at that target.

How soil batteries store sunlight

The battery begins with an iron oxide mineral, mainly hematite, a reddish iron compound that acts like a weak semiconductor able to absorb visible light.

Its band gap, the energy threshold electrons must cross to conduct electricity, sits near 2.1 electron volts, which means it can capture sunlight.

Next comes a tough, soil-dwelling bacterium, Bacillus megaterium, a large, rod-shaped microbe known for its electrochemical activity.

This species can move electrons outside its cell using an extracellular electron transfer mechanism: a way microbes send out charged particles during metabolism.

The delivery of electrons includes shuttles based on flavins, vitamin-like molecules that help pass electrons.

When bacteria and iron minerals bind into a biofilm, a thin sticky layer where microbes live together on a surface, their interface acts like a tiny capacitor, a structure that stores electrical energy.

The film absorbs an immense amount of electrons when light is present, then releases them later in the dark through a redox relay.

That redox relay will then repeat the cycle of reduction and oxidation reactions between Fe(II), iron with a +2 charge, and Fe(III), iron with a +3 charge. This process has long powered microbial energy systems in soils.

The result is a steady trickle of stored charge that can drive reactions even when there is no light. The trick is to pair that charge flow with the right pollutants.

Bacteria serve as natural batteries

In a controlled setup, the team coupled hematite with B. megaterium and tracked current over light and dark cycles.

The composite stored a total accumulated charge of 8.06 microcoulombs per square centimeter. After 60 minutes of charging, it broke down 20 to 22 percent of tetracycline and chloramphenicol in the dark.

Single components did not deliver the same effect. The charge storage formed at the mineral-microbe interface – not in the bacteria or the mineral alone.

Longer charging improved dark-phase degradation without adding chemicals. That is important for field use where power is limited.

“Our findings reveal that soil microorganisms and minerals can together function like tiny natural batteries,” said Professor Bo Pan, of Kunming University of Science and Technology (KUST).

Soil battery and pollution

Antibiotic contamination is a stubborn part of the pollution story. It nudges ecosystems and public health in the wrong direction, and it is not confined to bright, sunlit streams.

A battery built from minerals and microbes fills the gaps where light does not reach, and can help mitigate pollution.

Soils, sediments, and groundwater could benefit from a system that uses daylight to power it, so it can continue working at night.

The materials in the system are common and inexpensive; iron oxides are widespread, and B. megaterium thrives in many soils.

A biofilm that stores charge also buffers the process, smoothing the flow of electrons so reactions continue even as light conditions change.

Additional testing and trials needed

Lab evidence is a start, but it’s not the finish line. Real soils bring competing ions, organic matter, and temperature swings that can reduce performance.

Field trials need to test how the biofilm grows on natural grains and how long the charge memory lasts.

Engineers will need to fine-tune mineral size, film thickness, and microbial density to match site conditions.

Monitoring will matter. Teams should track drug breakdown products and resistance genes to be sure the system moves risk downward, not sideways.

If the results hold up outside the lab, daylight charging followed by night work could become a practical tool for soil and water managers. That would add a fresh option to the cleanup toolkit without leaning on constant external power.

The study is published in the journal Environmental and Biogeochemical Processes.

