Common pathogen is resistant to hospital disinfectant cleaners

In this rapidly advancing world, we often assume our safety precautions, like using cleaners, are up-to-date. However, a recent discovery may shake that confidence. A widely prevalent pathogen shows a surprising level of resistance to common household and hospital cleaners.

In a recent study, a team of chemists from Emory University uncovered a potent bacterial pathogen’s resilience.

The concerns revolve around a ubiquitous pathogen called P. aeruginosa, resistant to many antibiotics and commonly found in hospitals.

“Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a major nosocomial pathogen that persists in healthcare settings despite rigorous disinfection protocols due to intrinsic mechanisms conferring resistance,” noted the researchers.

The situation is grave as the pathogen also shows an alarming resistance to key active ingredients in household cleaners and hospital sanitizing products.

Quest for safer sanitation

On a brighter note, the research team identified some biocides that are effective against P. aeruginosa. The research sheds light on what makes these biocides’ distinct from the disinfectants in use today.

The silver lining might be a novel compound developed by the team at Emory University in collaboration with Villanova University.

Professor William Wuest, senior author of the study, hopes that the findings can help guide hospitals to reconsider protocols for the sanitation of patient rooms and other facilities.

According to Professor Wuest, this new understanding of the bacteria’s resistance could help in designing future disinfectant products.

Resistance of pathogen to cleaners

The first authors of the study, Christian Sanchez and German Vargas-Cuebas, stressed that the resistance of pathogens to cleaning agents is an area often overlooked.

However, it’s an essential area of study, especially considering the global increase in antibiotic-resistant pathogens.

“There are a handful of QACs that have been the workhorse disinfectants for around 100 years, on the frontline of most homes and hospitals,” said Professor Wuest.

“Very little has been done to modify their structures because they have long worked so well against many common bacteria, viruses, molds and fungi and they’re so simple and cheap to make.”

Antimicrobial-resistant infections

With over 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections taking place in the United States each year, including more than 35,000 deaths, the issue could not be more urgent.

The CDC highlights that P. aeruginosa, a multidrug-resistant pathogen, causes infections that have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to remain above pre-pandemic levels.

Worldwide, P. aeruginosa is responsible for more than half a million deaths annually and has been identified as a threat of critical priority by the World Health Organization.

New cleaners for the pathogen

However, it’s not all bad news. The research team found that a new quaternary phosphonium compound (QPC) – developed in collaboration between the Wuest and Minbiole labs – was highly effective in neutralizing all 20 strains of the resistant P. aeruginosa.

What’s even more intriguing is the way this compound works. Instead of attacking both cellular membranes of the bacterium, as conventional biocides do, it diffuses passively through the outer membrane and selectively targets the inner membrane.

While the research team isn’t exactly sure why this method is more effective, there is hope that this discovery may lead to new biocides and more effective cleaning protocols in hospitals and other settings.

“Our work is paving the way for much-needed innovations in disinfectant research,” said Professor Wuest.

Implications for high-risk environments

The discovery of pathogen resistance to conventional cleaners raises critical questions about hygiene standards, especially in high-risk environments like hospitals, schools, and eldercare facilities.

While general household cleaning practices focus on maintaining a germ-free environment, high-traffic areas require a deeper level of sanitation to prevent the spread of infections.

The research team suggests that common cleaning regimens may no longer be sufficient, highlighting the need for specialized biocides in these settings.

Future research may focus on ensuring that our cleaning solutions evolve alongside microbial threats.

The findings from Emory University could inspire new regulatory standards in healthcare and hygiene industries, aiming to curb the silent spread of resilient pathogens through more effective cleaning strategies.

The study is published in the journal ACS Infectious Diseases.

