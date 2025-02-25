Just a pinch of this common spice kills superbugs in lab testing

Superbugs, or antibiotic-resistant bacteria, are among the most urgent public health dangers of our time. These bacteria mutate to resist even the most powerful antibiotics.

Recently at a hospital in Nevada, a female patient who was admitted with pneumonia died from sepsis and multiple organ failure. The culprit was a bacteria that had adapted to resist as many as 26 different antibiotics.

A possible solution

Taking steps in the fight against these deadly pathogens, researchers at Texas A&M have discovered something intriguing.

The experts found that curcumin, the compound that gives turmeric its bright yellow color, may be able to reverse antibiotic resistance.

The study revealed that curcumin, when presented to bacteria as a source of food and then triggered by light, causes destructive reactions within these microbes. These reactions eventually kill the bacteria.

The process effectively reduces the number of antibiotic-resistant strains, consequently making conventional antibiotics useful again.

The superbug era

Prior to the discovery of antibiotics, infectious diseases were the top cause of death and disability globally. The introduction of these wonder drugs added 23 years to the average human lifespan.

While the development of new antibiotics has reached a plateau, resistant bacteria have surged – ushering in the superbug era.

Superbugs include methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and certain drug-resistant strains of pneumonia-causing bacteria – all of which are notoriously difficult to treat.

Dr. Vanderlei Bagnato, a professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and the senior author of the study, shared his insights.

“When bacteria start becoming resistant to conventional antibiotics, we have what we call an antibiotic catastrophe,” said Dr. Bagnato.

“To overcome this challenge, we need alternative ways to either kill the superbugs or find a novel way to modify natural processes within the bacteria so that antibiotics start to act again.”

Battling the superbugs

Natural diversity within a bacterial population results in varied behaviors, including differences in antibiotic resistance. If certain strains can withstand antimicrobial drugs and continue to multiply, this diversity can contribute to increased resistance to treatment.

The primary goal of the Texas A&M study was to control this bacterial diversity to manage resistance.

The research team applied a method known as photodynamic inactivation, which uses light and light-sensitive molecules known as photosensitizers to generate reactive oxygen species. These species can annihilate microorganisms by disrupting their metabolic processes.

In their experiments, curcumin was used as the photosensitizer. The beauty of this approach is that curcumin also doubles as natural food for bacteria.

The team tested this method on strains of Staphylococcus aureus that are resistant to antibiotics such as amoxicillin, erythromycin, and gentamicin.

The bacteria were subjected to multiple light exposure cycles. The team then compared the minimum antibiotic concentration needed to kill the bacteria following light exposure with those not exposed to light.

“When we have a mixed population of bacteria where some are resistant, we can use photodynamic inactivation to narrow the bacterial distribution, leaving behind strains that are more or less similar in their response to antibiotics. It’s much easier now to predict the precise antibiotic dose needed to remove the infection,” explained Dr. Bagnato.

The fight against resistance

The researchers are confident that photodynamic inactivation by curcumin would function well as a complement to antibiotics as a treatment for infections that are caused by drug-resistant bacteria.

“Photodynamic inactivation offers a cost-effective treatment option, which is crucial for reducing medical expenses not only in developing countries but also in the United States,” said study co-author Dr. Vladislav Yakovlev.

“It also has potential applications in military medicine, where this technology could be used to treat battlefield wounds and prevent the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance, a significant concern in combat situations.”

The results of the study provide renewed hope in the fight against superbugs. By leveraging the potential of a common spice like turmeric, we may gain an advantage in this ongoing battle.

The full study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

