Cosmic order or chaos? Universe expansion may follow a hidden pattern

A new study suggests that our universe might not expand the same way in all directions – directly questioning a key tenet of cosmology called the Cosmological Principle.

This principle maintains that the universe has no center, nor any preferred directions, especially when observed on sufficiently large scales. Yet, a number of puzzling observations over the past few years have hinted that the cosmos may be more complicated than once believed.

The study was led by astrophysicist James Adam at the University of the Western Cape in South Africa.

“The cosmological principle is like an ultimate kind of statement of humility,” explained Adam. “According to it, not only are we not at the center of the universe, but a true center does not exist.”

Assumptions about universe expansion

At present, the Standard Model of Cosmology – which describes the universe’s expansion, structure, and evolution – rests on two assumptions: that the universe is homogeneous (the same in all places, when viewed at very large scales) and isotropic (the same in all directions).

However, recent cosmic measurements, including contradictory estimates of how fast the universe is expanding and anomalies in the cosmic microwave background, challenge the assumption of isotropy. If confirmed, they could mark a shift in how scientists view cosmic architecture.

Adam noted that these hints of anisotropy are not yet universally accepted because each method used to uncover them has its own limitations. Observers must collect additional data with independent techniques to verify the anomalies and rule out possible errors.

Signatures of an anisotropic expansion

Adam and his research colleagues propose a fresh approach to determine whether the universe truly expands uniformly. Their method relies on weak gravitational lensing, in which massive objects warp the light traveling from distant galaxies, causing slight distortions in the observed galaxy shapes.

“We investigated a different method of constraining anisotropy which involved so-called weak gravitational lensing,” Adam said.

Weak lensing data can be broken down into two main components: E-mode shear – which aligns well with an isotropic and homogeneous universe – and B-mode shear, which should remain minimal on large scales if the universe truly has no preferred directions.

However, simply detecting B-modes wouldn’t suffice to confirm anisotropy because these signals can be extremely weak and prone to measurement artifacts.

Instead, Adam and colleagues show that if an anisotropic expansion does exist, it would cause E-modes and B-modes to correlate in a way that wouldn’t happen under an isotropic scenario.

The team used computer simulations of how an anisotropic universe would imprint certain signatures on Euclid data, concluding that future real-world observations should be able to detect these signals if they indeed exist.

Data from the Euclid space mission

Launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2023, Euclid is a space observatory dedicated to mapping billions of galaxies.

Euclid’s instruments are designed to measure cosmic structures with greater precision than before, helping scientists study phenomena like dark energy, dark matter, and now, potential anisotropies.

Adam and his team anticipate that once Euclid’s data becomes available, they can apply their new methodology to check for these crucial E-B correlations.

Should the results confirm an anisotropic expansion, it would significantly challenge the assumption that the universe has no preferred directions.

Alternative frameworks for universe expansion

If Euclid’s forthcoming data indeed supports the notion that the universe expands at different rates in different directions, cosmologists will face the task of reconciling these results with the Standard Model of Cosmology.

That model has proven extraordinarily successful, explaining phenomena like the cosmic microwave background fluctuations and the formation of galaxies over billions of years.

However, many existing anomalies – ranging from Hubble tension (discrepancies in expansion rate measurements) to certain cosmic microwave background irregularities – may gain fresh context if isotropy no longer holds.

A confirmed departure from isotropy would force scientists to consider alternative theoretical frameworks or expansions of current models to account for this newfound complexity.

“Centerless” may not mean “symmetrical”

The Cosmological Principle stipulates not only that no center of the universe exists, but that from a large-scale perspective, the cosmos should look the same in all directions.

Yet, the analogy often used is that of a balloon’s surface: as the balloon inflates, points on it recede from one another equally, lacking any focal center.

If observations confirm real anisotropies, this balloon analogy may need revision – or additional complexity – to explain directional differences.

New chapter in cosmic evolution

Adam emphasized the importance of verifying anomalies through multiple lines of evidence. Even if weak lensing data from Euclid indicates anisotropy, researchers must also rule out systematic errors, selection biases, or instrumental artifacts.

If future surveys – like the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory – corroborate the same signals, scientists would have strong evidence to question isotropy as a fundamental assumption.

For now, the cosmological principle remains a cornerstone of modern cosmology, but one that may stand on increasingly shaky ground if these signals become robust.

Even a small deviation from isotropy would open a new chapter in understanding cosmic evolution and the underlying physics guiding our universe’s fate.

The study is published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.

