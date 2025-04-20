Cosmic twist: The entire universe might be spinning
04-20-2025

Cosmic twist: The entire universe might be spinning

Eric Ralls
Earth.com staff writer

A new analysis suggests that the universe could be spinning at a speed so gentle it has escaped our notice. This proposal may offer a way to explain why researchers get conflicting numbers when measuring how quickly space has been expanding.

One of the scientists exploring the rotation theory is István Szapudi, a researcher at the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy. In a recent study, Szapudi analyzed subtle changes in cosmic expansion that might be tied to an extremely slow turn of all known matter.

Century-old puzzle about cosmic expansion

Most astronomers accept the current models that say the universe expands evenly in all directions, with no sign of rotation. 

They have known about cosmic expansion for nearly a century, but there has been a lingering discrepancy called the Hubble tension.

This puzzle stems from comparing two ways of measuring the expansion rate of the universe. One method relies on supernovae in faraway galaxies to track distances, while the other depends on the cosmic microwave background, which is the afterglow from the universe’s earliest days.

In theory, both methods should give the same overall growth speed. However, they do not always match, and experts have been trying to explain this discrepancy for years.

Expansion rate of a spinning universe

A new approach suggests that a tiny spin of the universe throughout space might reconcile those conflicting numbers. If the entire cosmos had even a small swirl, it could influence how distances stretch over time.

“Much to our surprise, we found that our model with rotation resolves the paradox without contradicting current astronomical measurements,” noted Szapudi.

Scientists who favor this rotating model believe the rate of spin is much too slow to detect with current methods.

One possible estimate is that the universe completes one full turn every 500 billion years, so it would be nearly impossible to see from our vantage point.

“Therefore, perhaps, everything really does turn,” said Szapudi. They say this slight swirl could finally close the gap between our local measurements and what is observed when we look back almost 13 billion years in time.

Universe spin may fit known physics

No known laws of physics would prohibit such a phenomenon. Planets, stars, galaxies, and even black holes all rotate, so the idea of everything sharing a unified spin is not far-fetched in cosmic terms.

If a slow turning is factored into the equations of cosmic expansion, it could account for the mismatched data about how fast space has been stretching.

The findings fit within current understanding, as the rate of this twist would remain far below anything that might distort familiar observations.

Testing cosmic spin with new models

The next steps involve transforming these early calculations into a detailed computer model. Researchers will also look for subtle signatures in the large-scale structure of the universe that might hint at a gradual rotation.

If future observations confirm any sign of this cosmic turn, it would clear up one of astronomy’s biggest disagreements.

Confirmation of a spinning universe might also open up a new way of thinking about how time and matter behave on the largest possible scales.

What does all of this mean?

Going forward, experts are eager to determine whether a slowly spinning universe theory would provide better agreement between local and distant measurements of expansion.

Some feel it could refine how we study everything from galaxy formation to the layout of superclusters.

Others are cautious because many proposed solutions to the Hubble tension have come and gone. Regardless, this swirling scenario stands out as a creative effort that does not break existing theories.

Space often surprises us with discoveries that stretch our imagination. A rotating universe may add another layer of wonder to how we see our cosmic neighborhood.

It is not often that an everyday motion like spinning could clarify a problem that has puzzled researchers for years. That element of surprise keeps scientists excited about searching the skies for new answers.

The study was published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

—–

