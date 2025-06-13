Doctors are singing the praises of this supplement, which has become very popular with both men and women

In a world where health advice often changes by the season, it can be hard to keep up. Whether you’re into sports or simply hoping to stay active for the long haul, learning about creatine can feel like a breath of fresh air.

Drinking plenty of water and making smart dietary choices might help, but many people still worry they’re missing something crucial.

Why creatine matters for your body

According to Dr. Richard Kreider from Texas A&M University, creatine supports everything from muscle function to healthy aging.

Creatine is a natural compound found in meat and fish that plays a key role in energy production. It converts into phosphocreatine, which powers your cells when you’re pushing yourself in demanding workouts or dealing with daily stress.

It’s not only about lifting heavier or running faster. Research shows that being low in creatine can correlate with less lean mass, heightened body fat, and reduced athletic performance.

Experts have studied creatine for several decades, looking into its safety and effects on adults, children, and even older populations. One large study reported that plenty of individuals fail to get enough from diet alone.

How much creatine do you really need?

“You only get about a gram of creatine per pound of red meat or fish, like salmon, so it’s expensive and takes a lot of calories to get a gram,” said Dr. Kreider.

Our bodies typically produce about one gram of creatine per day, which falls short of what most of us need.

Some researchers suggest starting with five grams of creatine four times daily for about a week, and then reducing to 5 to 10 grams a day. This approach boosts creatine without relying solely on large quantities of meat or fish.

Your exact dose can depend on muscle mass, level of activity, and dietary habits. Whether someone is an athlete in heavy training or a retiree looking to stay active, practical guidance from a medical professional is often the best route.

Is creatine safe?

“There’s absolutely no data supporting any negative side effect anecdotally reported about creatine on the internet and in the media,” said Dr. Kreider. Though you might have heard stories about bloating or cramps, these claims are unsubstantiated.

The recent comprehensive study, involved more than 600 trials, and saw no major uptick in side effects among creatine users compared to those taking placebos.

Claims that creatine harms the kidneys or leads to long-term problems have not been supported by real-world research.

Still, as with anything else you put in your body, quality matters. Choosing products from reputable sources and verifying labels can help you steer clear of questionable ingredients.

Clear benefits for different ages

As people grow older, maintaining muscle mass and healthy cognition can get tricky. Researchers have observed that creatine, when taken consistently, may support muscle health and daily function in older adults.

Adolescents might also stand to gain. When diets fall short in providing the recommended two to four grams of creatine a day, kids could experience slower growth and higher body fat.

Working out isn’t the only time you rely on strong muscles. Everyday tasks like standing up from a chair, carrying groceries, and climbing stairs depend on maintaining muscle strength.

For those on plant-based diets, supplementing can make sense. If you’re vegetarian or vegan, you skip the top food sources of creatine (meat and fish), so a supplemental form can fill that gap more easily.

A broader view of health

Some nutrition experts have probed links between creatine levels and mood, immunity, and even heart health. While the evidence is still growing, they see promise in using it alongside a balanced lifestyle.

The cost factor also comes into play. Buying high-quality red meat or fish every day can strain your wallet, while creatine supplements can be a cost-friendly way to meet your target intake.

Even though you can measure out a few grams of powder daily, it’s smart to pair creatine with a nutrient-rich diet. Complex carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats all work in tandem with creatine to energize your body.

Hydration is also crucial. Water helps your system manage nutrients, including creatine, and keeps you from running on empty. If you have any underlying health concerns, it’s wise to check in with a trusted professional to fine-tune your plan.

The study is published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

