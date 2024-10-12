Crested gibbons communicate with incredible dance moves

Small apes known as crested gibbons are capturing attention with their exuberant dance moves. Researchers believe that this dancing is not just random, but is an intentional action which plays a crucial role in communication among crested gibbons.

Allure of gibbon dances

For anyone who has visited a zoo, the sight of female crested gibbons engrossed in choreographed sequences of twitching movements may be familiar.

Using their rumps, arms, and legs, these primates perform in a way that’s reminiscent of a human dance.

Crested gibbons are found both in captivity and in the wild, impressing audiences with their eye-catching dance routines.

Science behind the dance of gibbons

The dance of the crested gibbons has not attracted significant scientific attention in the past. But now, a study by an international team of researchers has focused on this remarkable behavior.

The research was led by Dr. Kai R. Caspar from the Institute of Cell Biology at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU), Dr. Camille Coye from the Institut Jean Nicod in Paris, and Professor Dr. Pritty Patel-Grosz from the University of Oslo in Norway.

The experts analyzed the sequence of movements, rhythm, and intentionality, as well as the contexts in which these gibbons choose to dance.

“Our examination of video material from various zoos and rescue centers proves that all species of crested gibbons perform these dances. They represent a common and intentional form of visual communication,” said Dr. Coye, who led the study.

The researchers noted that the gibbons often check during a performance to see if they are being watched, suggesting a desire to communicate through their dance.

Dancing for communication

The team found that only mature female gibbons dance, primarily as a form of solicitation for copulation.

However, the dances are not limited to sexual arousal; they also occur in situations related to non-sexual arousal or frustration. Interestingly, when in captivity, the dances are often directed at humans.

The team noticed a pattern in the dance movements. “They are often organized in groups of up-down or left-right movements and they follow a clear rhythm. The movement sequences may vary in complexity, depending on the individual,” explained Dr. Caspar.

Gibbon dance vs. human dance

Observing these dances, one can’t help but draw parallels between crested gibbon dances and human dances. However, the researchers believe these practices evolved independently, noting that other species of apes do not display this behavior.

While human dances are primarily influenced by culture and are often accompanied by music or song, the researchers believe that the gibbon dances are likely innate. They also found that music or song does not accompany gibbon dances.

Evolutionary benefits of gibbon dances

The evolutionary origins of the crested gibbons’ dances may extend beyond mere communication. Experts have proposed that these captivating performances could confer significant evolutionary advantages.

By engaging in these displays, female gibbons may be signaling not only their reproductive readiness but also their genetic fitness, thus attracting higher-quality mating partners.

The clarity and rhythm of the movements might serve as indicators of neurological health and physical vigor, which are attractive traits from an evolutionary perspective.

This theory suggests that the dances could play a role in sexual selection, similar to the mating displays found in other animal species.

Implications for conservation

Understanding the dances of crested gibbons also holds implications for their conservation. By recognizing and interpreting these behaviors, conservationists can better gauge the well-being and social dynamics of gibbon populations, both in the wild and in captivity.

Behavioral observations can offer insights into the effectiveness of conservation strategies, potentially highlighting the need for enrichment activities that acknowledge the gibbons’ natural communicative behaviors.

Moreover, increased awareness and appreciation of such unique behaviors may bolster public support for gibbon conservation efforts.

As researchers continue to explore these dances, it enriches our broader understanding of primate behavior and communication, shedding light on the complexities of non-human animal cognition and social structures.

Where to watch the dance

This dancing behavior was discovered by chance, but now it is being reported from various zoos, noted Dr. Caspar.

To catch a glimpse of these dancing gibbons, one can visit the Duisburg Zoo or Burgers’ Zoo in Arnhem in the Netherlands, among other locations.

So, the next time you see female crested gibbons swaying in an intriguing dance, remember there’s more than meets the eye. This mesmerizing dance is not just an amusing display but also a complex and essential form of communication in the fascinating world of these gibbons.

The study is published in the journal Primates.

