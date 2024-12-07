Crops of the future: Potatoes that thrive in heatwaves
12-07-2024

Crops of the future: Potatoes that thrive in heatwaves

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer

Potatoes could hold the key to addressing the challenges posed by frequent and intense heatwaves, which are becoming more common in different regions of the world.

These resilient crops are crucial in safeguarding global food supplies as climate change continues to disrupt traditional farming practices.

“We need to produce crops that can withstand more frequent and intense heatwave events if we are going to meet the population’s need for food in regions most at risk from reduced yields due to global warming,” said Katherine Meacham-Hensold, scientific manager for the Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (RIPE) project at the University of Illinois.

Working under the auspices of this project, the research team has engineered a potato that not only withstands extreme weather conditions but also thrives in them, promising greater food security for many.

The promise of a climate-ready potato

While studying the effects of global warming on crop yields, Meacham-Hensold and her team found that this new breed of potato could yield a 30% increase in tuber mass under heatwave conditions compared to its conventional counterparts.

“The 30% increase in tuber mass observed in our field trials shows the promise of improving photosynthesis to enable climate-ready crops,” she said.

The team operates under the banner of RIPE, an international research project that seeks to address global food scarcity by enhancing the ability of food crops to convert the sun’s energy into edible matter.

Since its inception in 2017, RIPE has garnered support from numerous entities such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research, and the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

The silent enemy: Photorespiration

Photorespiration is a core issue that reduces crop yields. It refers to an energy-consuming process wherein the plant enzyme Rubisco, which is responsible for fixing carbon dioxide into organic molecules, reacts more readily with oxygen than with carbon dioxide when the ambient temperatures are high.

This challenge is particularly pronounced in crops like potatoes, where high temperatures can significantly hinder growth and productivity.

The reaction results in the production of a harmful byproduct called glycolate that, if not dealt with, can severely impair the plant’s growth.

“Photorespiration is a large energy cost for the plant,” explained Meacham-Hensold. “It takes away from food production as energy is diverted to metabolizing the toxin. Our goal was to reduce the amount of wasted energy by bypassing the plant’s original photorespiratory pathway.”

Potatoes that can thrive in a heatwave

By introducing two new genes into the potato’s DNA, the team managed to improve photosynthetic efficiency.

These genes, glycolate dehydrogenase and malate synthase, help the plant metabolize the toxin in the chloroplast (the leaf compartment responsible for photosynthesis), eliminating the need for energy-draining transfer of the toxin to other parts of the cell.

This solution led to substantial growth gains in the test crops. The benefits of these modifications were further intensified under heatwave conditions, making these crops more resilient to the changing climate.

On a testing field in the year 2022, during a heatwave that consistently broke over 95°F (35°C), the modified potatoes yielded 30% more tubers than the control group.

Crops that resist global warming

Notably, the team’s genetic engineering did not compromise the nutritional quality of the crop yield.

“Food security is not just about the amount of calories that can be produced but we must also consider the quality of the food,” noted Don Ort, the Robert Emerson Professor of Plant Biology and Crop Sciences, and Deputy Director of the RIPE project.

While further multi-location field trials are needed to confirm the findings, the promising results in potatoes open the possibility of applying similar modifications to other tuber crops. These might include cassava, a staple food in some Sub-Saharan African countries that is expected to be heavily impacted by increasing global temperatures.

In conclusion, the research by scientists from the University of Illinois presents a ray of hope in the battle against climate change.

By creating crops that not only resist the impacts of global warming but also thrive under them, we are taking steps toward a future where every table has food, and no one is left hungry.

The full study was published in the journal Global Change Biology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/12/Drier-land.jpg
12-09-2024
40 percent of Earth's land has became permanently drier 
2024/12/Brittle-stars2.jpg
12-09-2024
Secrets of brittle star tissue could transform regenerative medicine
2024/12/Dog-bladder-cancer.jpg
12-09-2024
Trained dogs can detect cancer in other dogs, as well as in people
2024/12/Memory-experiences.jpg
12-09-2024
Memory mystery: Why we remember some experiences but not others
2024/12/Heat-young-adults.jpg
12-09-2024
Rising heat is disproportionately killing young adults
2024/12/diamond_made-laboratory_15-minutes_new-tech_1m.jpg
12-09-2024
Diamonds can now be created from scratch in the lab in just 15 minutes
2024/12/Oldest-bird.jpg
12-09-2024
World’s oldest wild bird is expecting again at 74
2024/12/Buffalo-friends.jpg
12-09-2024
Buffalos build friendships based on similar personality traits
2024/12/internal-clock_circadian-rhythm_light-color_1m.jpg
12-08-2024
How the color of light impacts our internal clocks and circadian rhythms
2024/11/crabs_lobsters_crustaceans_feel-pain_study_Grapsus-grapsus_1m.jpg
12-08-2024
Immediate ban on boiling crabs and lobsters called for after disturbing study
2024/12/wooden-structure_ancient-humans-woodworking_Kalambo-falls_credit_ULiverpool_1m.jpg
12-08-2024
World's oldest wooden structure discovery rewrites human history
2024/12/Fragrances-air-quality2.jpg
12-08-2024
Home fragrances impact indoor air quality, and the health risks are alarming
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved