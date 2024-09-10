Article image
09-10-2024

Crown-of-thorns starfish thrive in degraded coral reefs

Andrei Ionescu
Earth.com staff writer

Research into one of the most persistent coral predators on the Great Barrier Reef has unveiled a concerning paradox: crown-of-thorns starfish (COTS) seem to flourish in the degraded coral reef conditions they help create. 

This new insight into reef ecosystems comes from the work of Professor Maria Byrne from the University of Sydney and marine science researcher Dr. Kennedy Wolfe. 

Resilient species have the upper hand

The study highlights the complex relationship between coral health and the population dynamics of COTS, offering vital information for conservation efforts.

“This research reinforces our understanding that resilient species have the upper hand when adjusting to altered habitats,” Byrne said. “Unfortunately, in the case of the Great Barrier Reef, one of these resilient species – the crown-of-thorns starfish – is one of its most persistent coral predators.”

Threats to coral reefs

Coral reefs, often dubbed the “rainforests of the sea,” are essential ecosystems that sustain a wide variety of marine life. However, they are under serious threat from a range of stressors, including climate change, pollution, and overfishing. 

One of the greatest challenges to coral reefs is outbreaks of crown-of-thorns starfish, which can devastate coral populations and accelerate reef degradation.

Degraded reef hypothesis 

Published in the journal Marine Environmental Research, the study proposes a “degraded reef hypothesis” to better explain how COTS populations persist despite substantial efforts to control them. 

This hypothesis suggests that the very degradation of coral reefs, largely caused by factors like heatwaves and pollution, creates conditions that benefit the juvenile stages of COTS.

As live coral becomes degraded, the rubble habitats that emerge provide a nursery for juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish. This allows them to accumulate and remain hidden, waiting for the coral to begin recovering before emerging as coral-eating adults. 

A vicious cycle of reef degradation 

The delayed surges in COTS populations exacerbate coral loss and create a vicious cycle of reef degradation.

“Our previous research has shown that juvenile COTS can wait for just the right moment to emerge in large numbers; sometimes up to six years,” Byrne explained. This ability to bide their time adds to the challenge of managing COTS outbreaks effectively.

The study emphasizes that the same conditions contributing to coral degradation, such as cyclones, heatwaves, and pollution, are favorable for crown-of-thorns starfish. 

Degraded coral and starfish outbreaks

The resilience of COTS presents a significant challenge for conservation efforts aimed at restoring coral health, as any recovery in coral populations could also fuel new COTS outbreaks.

“Our findings reveal a critical feedback loop in reef ecosystems,” said Wolfe, who began his research career as a PhD student at the University of Sydney. “COTS populations may thrive as coral reefs degrade, leading to further coral loss. This cycle not only threatens corals but also the range of species that depend on healthy reefs for survival.”

According to Byrne, this feedback loop explains repeated outbreaks on the Great Barrier Reef, despite exhaustive management through manual culling.

Effective management strategies are needed

The study underlines the importance of a multifaceted approach to coral reef conservation that not only targets the root causes of degradation but also considers broader ecological interactions. 

Effective management strategies must address the resilience of COTS and their ability to exploit weakened coral environments. “These coral predators are a symptom of ongoing environmental impact,” Byrne said.

By gaining a deeper understanding of how coral health and COTS populations interact, conservationists can devise more effective strategies to mitigate the starfish’s impact. 

This could involve focusing on habitat restoration projects aimed at strengthening coral resilience, as well as measures to control nutrient runoff and reduce sedimentation that can contribute to reef decline.

Coral degradation and COTS outbreaks 

The study adds to the extensive research conducted by Byrne and her team, which has greatly improved the understanding of how COTS continue to thrive as a pest species on the Great Barrier Reef. 

Through continued research and targeted intervention, there is hope that the cycle of coral degradation and COTS outbreaks can be broken, offering a brighter future for the world’s coral reefs.

“In a changing climate, COTS population resilience responds well to, and likely even benefits from, degrading reef condition and environmental stochasticity. From issues stemming from water quality, altered food webs, and reef degradation, the response of COTS is rapid and adaptive,” noted the study authors. 

“Management aiming to conserve coral reefs must consider COTS not as a single issue, but as a symptom of ongoing environmental impacts that requires a broad response with knock-on benefits to reef ecosystems and their inhabitants.”

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/09/Plastic-bans.jpg
09-10-2024
Plastic bag bans have drastically reduced ocean pollution
2024/09/Degraded-reefs.jpg
09-10-2024
Crown-of-thorns starfish thrive in degraded coral reefs
2024/09/Cities-rainfall.jpg
09-10-2024
Cities experience more rainfall than surrounding areas
2024/09/beer_gut-health_microbiome_hops_wheat_1m.jpg
09-09-2024
Beer vs. probiotics: How drinking a pint is great for gut health
Splashes,And,Drops,Of,Liquid,Oil.,Fresh,Olive,Or,Motor
09-09-2024
'Edge state' atoms: How electrons find their groove in frictionless flow
2024/09/extended-continental-shelf_US-expansion_unclos_one-million-square-kilometers_1m.jpg
09-09-2024
The U.S. added over one million square kilometers to its territory
2024/09/Solar-system-objects.jpg
09-09-2024
Mysterious objects spotted in the outer solar system beyond Pluto
2024/09/BepiColombo-mission_exploring_Mercury_ESA_1m.jpg
09-09-2024
BepiColombo mission captures Mercury in unprecedented detail
2024/09/water-filtration-system_removes-pfas_forever-chemicals_1m.jpg
09-09-2024
New filtration system removes 98% of PFAS "forever chemicals" from water
2024/09/skin-tissue_made-transparent_hand-forearm_credit-NSF_1m.jpg
09-09-2024
Common food dye makes skin 'invisible' for medical imaging
2024/09/first-human-made-meteor-shower_DART-mission_1m.jpg
09-09-2024
NASA: First 'human-made meteor shower' will light up Earth skies
2024/09/universe-glow_cosmic-optical-background_slowly-dimming_1.jpg
09-09-2024
Faint glow that fills the universe is slowly dimming
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved