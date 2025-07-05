Despite widespread beliefs, crying babies also wake dads, but moms do get up more often

Nighttime parenting has always been wrapped in cultural beliefs and assumptions. One of the most common claims is that women are biologically wired to wake up faster than men when a baby cries.

This belief often shapes how society views parenting roles. Mothers are expected to respond quickly, while fathers are assumed to sleep through the noise.

But a new study from Aarhus University challenges this long-held idea. The research reveals surprising findings that question the biological basis of such assumptions.

Rather than relying on stereotypes, the study uncovers more nuanced truths about sleep, caregiving, and gender roles. These insights not only shift how we think about nighttime parenting but also point to broader social patterns.

Crying wakes both parents

The researchers conducted two separate experiments to test how men and women respond to nighttime sounds.

In the first study, they recruited 142 adults without children. These participants took part in sleep experiments designed to measure their responses to very quiet sounds.

“Contrary to popular media portrayals, our male participants did not sleep through baby crying,” said Professor Christine Parsons from the Department of Clinical Medicine. “We had a lot of variability on how people woke up to the sounds during the experiment, and a lot of overlap between our male and female participants,”

The findings showed that women were only slightly more sensitive to whisper-level noises. Women were about 14 percent more likely to wake up to very soft sounds, whether from a baby’s cry or a regular alarm.

Once the sound volume increased, both men and women reacted almost the same way. This suggests that the difference in how men and women wake up is much smaller than commonly believed.

Mother’s night duties still heavier

While sleep sensitivity may not differ much, parenting responsibilities still show a large gap.

In the second study, researchers focused on real-life parenting situations. They studied 117 first-time parents in Denmark, asking them to track their nighttime caregiving over a week.

“The results showed that mothers were three times more likely to handle nighttime infant care than fathers,” said PhD student Arnault Quentin-Vermillet, co-authored of the study.

“Our mathematical modeling showed that the large difference in nighttime care cannot be explained by the minor differences we observed in sound sensitivity between men and women.”

These findings show a clear gap between biology and caring for crying babies at night. Women, in practice, bear the larger share of nighttime childcare despite the minor difference in sound sensitivity.

Experience shapes night response

If sound sensitivity does not fully explain this gap, then what does? The researchers suggest that social structures play a stronger role in shaping these patterns.

“We think that there are several factors that explain our results, probably intertwined,” said Parsons.

“First, mothers generally take maternity leave before fathers take paternity leave. Mothers then gain more experience in soothing their baby early on than fathers. Second, when mothers are breastfeeding at night, it might make sense for fathers to sleep through.”

Such practices often continue even after the initial postpartum period, reinforcing caregiving habits. Early caregiving experience can shape who responds to the baby at night, often leaving mothers as the primary caregivers.

Parenting shifts and crying babies

This study contributes to the broader conversation about parenting equality. It raises important questions about how much of caregiving is driven by biology versus social expectations.

Policies in Denmark have recently changed to offer longer, earmarked paternity leave. Fathers can now take 11 weeks of paid leave, compared to the earlier two-week allowance.

Such policy shifts could help balance caregiving responsibilities. Fathers may gain more hands-on experience, which could gradually change nighttime caregiving dynamics.

The researchers hope this study encourages further investigations into how parents adapt during the early stages of child-rearing. They also highlight the need to study how sleep patterns, caregiving habits, and hormone changes interact over time.

Cultural myths break down

This research invites a shift away from long-standing stereotypes about motherhood and fatherhood. It shows that minor biological differences cannot fully explain caregiving patterns.

Instead, social practices, work policies, and early parenting experiences seem to shape who wakes up at night.

By questioning popular assumptions, the study encourages a more balanced and realistic view of parenting and the care of crying babies.

As families grow more diverse and parental roles evolve, understanding these dynamics becomes even more crucial. The findings from Aarhus University mark a step toward a fairer, more informed discussion about parenting and sleep.

The study is published in the journal Emotion.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–