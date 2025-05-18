Cyberbullying causes lasting trauma similar to physical abuse

Picture this: you open your phone and there’s a new video making the rounds – one of you, taken without your permission. You didn’t know they were filming. Now, everyone’s laughing. This is cyberbullying and it doesn’t leave visible bruises. It carves deeper wounds – the kind that last long after the screen goes dark.

Recent research by Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire delves into the hidden impact of cyberbullying. The team surveyed over 2,600 middle and high school students. The findings are disturbing.

Cyberbullying isn’t just a passing phase or a moment of meanness. It’s an Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) – the kind that twists your perception of yourself and your place in the world.

Cyberbullying feels like a silent attack

It’s not just the threats. Sometimes, it’s the silence. A chat goes quiet when you enter. You’re the only one who didn’t get the invite. You scroll through comments, and there it is – a cruel rumor with your name attached.

Dr. Sameer Hinduja is the study’s lead author and a professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at FAU.

“As our research clearly shows, cyberbullying in any form – whether it’s exclusion from a group chat or direct threats – can lead to significant trauma in youth,” said Dr. Hinduja.

Online bullying has become common

Cyberbullying is not rare. It’s routine. The study found that 87 percent of students reported experiencing at least one form of online harassment in the past month. That’s almost nine out of ten kids – in one month.

This isn’t just about aggressive, in-your-face attacks. It’s about the little digs, whispers, and rumors that spread faster than wildfire. Mean comments, false accusations, deliberate exclusions – they pile up, and they stick.

The researchers examined eighteen types of cyberbullying. Among them, indirect forms of harassment stood out. More than half of the students said they’d been targeted by mean comments. Almost as many reported being excluded from group chats or online discussions.

Others had their private information shared without consent, or watched as someone impersonated them online, spreading lies and ruining reputations.

Words can be weapons in online spaces

Cyberbullying isn’t always loud or obvious. It’s not just mean comments or threats. Sometimes, it’s being ignored. You log in, and everyone’s chatting – except you. They’re sharing jokes and talking about things you weren’t included in.

You keep scrolling and realize they’re making fun of you. You weren’t invited, but you’re still the target. That kind of silent rejection can sting even more than direct insults. It makes you feel invisible, unwanted, and left out on purpose.

“What mattered most was the overall amount of cyberbullying: the more often a student was targeted, the more trauma symptoms they showed,” noted Hinduja.

Girls reported the most intense emotional fallout. Younger teens felt it too – the sleepless nights, anxiety, and the fear of logging in.

But when researchers adjusted for how often each student was targeted, those differences faded. The truth is, anyone can be a target – regardless of gender or age.

Five types of cyberbullying

Cyberbullying comes in different forms, and it doesn’t always look the same. The study found five main types.

First, there are threats. These are direct, scary messages that make you worry about your safety. Someone might say they’re going to hurt you or make you feel like you’re in danger.

Next is identity-based harassment. This is when people attack things that make you who you are, like your race, religion, or gender. They might use slurs, insults, or cruel jokes to target those parts of you.

Privacy violations and harassment

Privacy violations are also an issue. This is when someone shares your personal information without permission. Maybe they post your secrets online, pretend to be you, or track what you’re doing. It makes you feel like you can’t control what people know about you.

Another type of cyberbullying is indirect harassment. This isn’t always in your face. It’s the gossip, rumors, and mean comments that spread behind your back. You hear people are talking about you, but you can’t stop it.

Finally, there’s exclusion. This one can seem small, but it still hurts. You’re the only one not included in the group chat or tagged in a photo. You’re left out on purpose, and it makes you feel invisible.

Cyberbullying trauma can last for years

The researchers didn’t just look at immediate effects. They examined the fallout that lingers.

For some, the trauma sticks around like a shadow. Nightmares that don’t go away. Flashbacks that hit when you see a certain name pop up. A sense of dread every time your phone lights up.

Previous research shows that some adults still feel the sting of childhood bullying years later. They carry it into their relationships, jobs, and their daily lives. They question their worth, flinching at every criticism.

The study revealed that cyberbullying can have a similar effect. IIt’s not just a phase. It’s a wound that never really heals.

The lifeline of support

Having a strong support system can make a big difference for kids who are bullied. Family can be a safe place. Friends can help you feel less alone. Being mentally strong can also help you bounce back.

The study found that kids who felt close to their families didn’t feel as much pain from bullying. Good friends also made the hurt less intense. But not everyone has that kind of support.

For those without family or friends to lean on, the impact of bullying hit harder. They felt more alone. The loneliness became heavy, like a weight they couldn’t shake off.

A call to action

Dr. Hinduja emphasized the need for a trauma-informed response. “To truly protect young people, we must take a trauma-informed approach, one that prioritizes emotional and psychological safety,” he said.

Schools need to wake up to what’s happening behind the screens. It’s not just about stopping overt threats. It’s about recognizing the quiet, insidious forms of cruelty – the exclusions, the whispers, the frozen-out group chats.

Teachers need training to spot the signs. They need to notice the kid who goes quiet, who used to laugh and now just stares at the floor.

Long-term effects of cyberbullying

The study calls for more research on what happens to kids after they’re bullied online. Do they heal over time, or does the pain stick with them? What about the ones who don’t have support from family or friends? Can special programs help them feel better?

We don’t have all the answers yet, but one thing is clear – we can’t ignore the impact of cyberbullying. It’s not just kids being dramatic. It’s real trauma that can last long after the bullying stops.

The hurt doesn’t end when the screen goes dark. It stays. For some, it never really goes away.

The study is published in the journal BMC Public Health.

