Daily doctor-recommended regimen that could slow aging

Aging is a natural process, yet nobody really wants to succumb to its effects. Plenty of people look for ways to support health and vigor as they age, in order to delay these effects .

A new set of findings suggests that certain lifestyle choices, including taking omega-3 and vitamin D supplements, might slow some markers of biological aging.

This research, published in a reputable journal, examined how older adults fared when combining these supplements with regular exercise.

Investigators found that small, measurable shifts in aging markers emerged after three years of consistent use.

One of the key voices behind this effort is Heike A. Bischoff-Ferrari from the University of Basel’s Department of Aging Medicine, and the University of Zurich’s Department of Geriatrics and Aging Research in Switzerland.

Her team explored how biological aging, as assessed via DNA-based measurements, changes under specific interventions.

Understanding biological aging and longevity

Biological aging is different from the number of birthdays a person has celebrated. Researchers track certain epigenetic shifts in cells to see if a body is wearing down faster or slower than expected.

Scientists sometimes refer to these measurements as biological clocks. They help reveal how a person’s environment, habits, and genetics combine to influence health beyond simple chronological age.

Pairing omega-3 and vitamin D with exercise

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats that support normal cell function and may reduce inflammation. Vitamin D helps keep bones strong and supports immune function, especially in older adults who often have lower levels of this nutrient.

Regular physical activity is another cornerstone for those aiming to stay healthy in later years. Strength training and aerobic exercise help maintain muscle mass and cardiovascular fitness while potentially keeping those biological clocks in check.

DO-HEALTH trial insights on longevity

The DO-HEALTH trial is a large investigation that followed hundreds of older adults in multiple European countries to examine how everyday interventions might slow age-related changes.

Participants who took omega-3 and vitamin D, while staying active, showed notable differences in certain markers of aging over three years.

Researchers measured results using DNA methylation clocks, which are known to track subtle epigenetic shifts in the body’s maintenance systems.

One author explained that these tools can provide a clearer picture of how lifestyle choices might have a cumulative influence on cellular processes.

Researchers share their knowledge about anti-aging

“Omega-3 lowered the rate of falls by 10% and reduced the rate of infections by up to 13%. Given these health benefits, we explored whether these treatments also translated to slowing of biological aging,” explained Bischoff-Ferrari.

“Our findings provide a strong signal that omega-3 supplementation (1 [gram per day] algae-based) slows biological aging in humans, and that the combination vitamin D and exercise may make this effect even stronger. Biological age was slowed by 3-4 months in 3 years,” said Bischoff-Ferrari.

Implications for healthier aging

Experts believe these small shifts could reduce age-related issues like frailty and certain chronic diseases. Even a brief slowdown in how the body’s cells age may lead to meaningful benefits over the long run.

While these findings are encouraging, it is crucial for individuals to talk with healthcare providers before making changes to their routine.

Maintaining a balanced diet, staying active, and having regular check-ups remain the bedrock of healthy living as the years pass.

What happens next?

Further research will likely explore how different doses of omega-3 and vitamin D affect people from various backgrounds and health conditions.

Efforts will also focus on how best to integrate safe exercise programs for older adults who face mobility challenges.

Many older adults experience vitamin D deficiency, which can be linked to weaker bones and a higher risk of injury from falls.

Addressing that deficiency alongside a balanced workout routine might amplify the protective effects noted in this trial.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity for older adults, along with muscle-strengthening exercises on two or more days. Even small amounts of activity may improve cardiovascular health and flexibility.

These recommendations align well with the study’s focus on gentle exercise routines, which help preserve muscle mass and balance.

As interest grows in strategies for healthy aging, many experts say this approach could become more common in daily life.

The study is published in Nature Aging.

