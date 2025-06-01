Daytime sleepiness may signal serious health problems, doctors warn

Many people dismiss an afternoon slump as a harmless quirk of modern life. In reality, persistent daytime drowsiness can hint at larger concerns that may grow worse over time if left unaddressed.

Experts emphasize the importance of recognizing when repeated yawning and nodding off could be symptoms of an underlying sleep deficit. This is supported by evidence in a position paper co-authored by Dr. Eric Olsen, president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Dr. Olson is a pulmonologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He and other researchers highlight how insufficient rest contributes to physical hazards and long-term conditions that can harm well-being.

Daytime sleepiness and health problems

“Sleepiness is a serious health concern with wide-reaching consequences,” said Dr. Olson. Public health studies have indicated that not getting seven to eight hours of quality rest is tied to problems like diabetes and stroke.

Daytime yawning may be easy to ignore, but health specialists suggest viewing it as a warning. Trouble concentrating at work or dozing off in unexpected situations can point to deeper issues.

The researchers encourage anyone who experiences these signs on a regular basis to talk with their physician.

Safety risks of daytime sleepiness

Loss of focus can immediately threaten safety, such as when driving while drowsy. About 100,000 car accidents a year are connected to drivers who doze off behind the wheel.

Even momentary lapses in alertness, known as microsleeps, can be disastrous when operating heavy machinery or simply traveling home. Continued sleep deprivation also disrupts how the brain perceives its own fatigue.

“The unfortunate thing is data shows that with chronic partial sleep deprivation the ability to perceive our own level of impairment is no longer accurate, we think we’re OK when we’re really not,” said Dr. Indira Gurubhagavatula, a professor of sleep medicine at Penn Medicine.

Yawning may boost daytime alertness

Research shows that yawning is not just an individual response. Studies indicate that spontaneous yawns occur in a wide range of vertebrate species to maintain internal processes, but humans and certain social animals also experience contagious yawns.

Some scholars believe that catching another’s yawn might have helped groups remain more alert and watchful. A study led by Andrew Gallup from the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute hinted that seeing someone yawn can raise awareness of possible dangers.

Participants who observed yawns were quicker to spot threatening images, though their recognition of harmless ones stayed the same. Gallup explained that he didn’t see evidence for yawning increasing oxygen levels in the blood, referencing earlier myths about the reflex.

How doctors assess daytime sleepiness

The Epworth Sleepiness Scale is often used in clinics to decide whether daytime drowsiness reaches a concerning level. Participants rate how likely they are to drift off in situations such as sitting down after lunch or reading in a quiet room. Scores above 10 usually call for follow-up.

Doctors may also check for common conditions like sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, or insomnia.

Certain medications can interfere with normal rest, so pharmacists might review any prescriptions or over-the-counter aids to see if sleep disruption is a side effect.

Improving sleep quality

Outside of medical conditions, choices such as late caffeine use can disturb a person’s rest. Alcohol before bed seems to help some individuals doze off, but it can fragment sleep patterns in the second half of the night.

Many specialists note that cutting back on evening drinks often leads to more refreshing sleep. They also warn that marijuana and other substances can lower the overall quality of nighttime rest.

Sleep loss linked to health issues

Long-term sleep shortage contributes to issues beyond feeling groggy. Research has tied insufficient rest to obesity, high blood pressure, and kidney disease.

The risk of depression can rise as well, possibly linked to changes in brain chemistry and mood regulation. Physicians suggest treating daytime drowsiness as a serious matter, not just a minor frustration.

Routines can reduce daytime sleepiness

The bedroom environment is another important factor. A bedroom that is too bright or too noisy may stop the body from settling into deep stages of rest.

For many people, bedtime routines that avoid screen use and heavy meals close to lights out can promote steadier sleep rhythms. Regular physical activity during the day can also help establish normal body cues, leading to fewer nighttime disruptions.

Health authorities recommend specialized testing if daytime drowsiness continues after these adjustments.

Future research on yawning

Experts continue exploring how yawning relates to vigilance and social bonding. Research continues to examine whether contagious yawns only heighten alertness or offer additional benefits.

As more data emerge, researchers hope these findings may encourage people to notice their own patterns and respond to signs of ongoing fatigue.

The study is published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

