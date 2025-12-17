Star in deep space has been transmitting a signal every 22 minutes for 33 years
12-17-2025

Star in deep space has been transmitting a signal every 22 minutes for 33 years

Adrian Villellas
Earth.com staff writer
subscribe
facebooklinkedinxwhatsappbluesky
Follow Earth on Google

Somewhere in the Milky Way, a tiny star named GPM J1839-10 has been sending out a radio pulse every 22 minutes. Astronomers now realize that this pattern has been repeating, almost without fail, for several decades.

GPM J1839-10 is about 15,000 light-years away in the constellation Scutum. Its slow but steady flashing breaks the usual rules for how dead stars should behave, leaving scientists puzzled about the engine powering it.

Odd signal from GPM J1839-10

This long-term puzzle has become a focus for Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker, a radio astronomer at Curtin University in Western Australia.

Her research focuses on using large radio telescopes, instruments that catch faint radio waves from space, to map the sky and uncover rare objects.

Using the Murchison Widefield Array in Western Australia, the team scanned the Milky Way every few nights, searching for objects that blink.

The Murchison Widefield Array is a low-frequency radio telescope made of many small antennas, and its design lets astronomers monitor large areas of the sky at the same time.

Archival data from the Very Large Array in New Mexico revealed matching pulses in observations taken almost every year back to 1988.

This array, a group of radio dishes working together, showed the signal had stayed active for at least 33 years.

Together, the records showed bright bursts that lasted about five minutes, followed by roughly seventeen minutes of silence before the next pulse arrived.

Instead of slowing down the way normal pulsars do as they age, this object seems to keep rotating steadily while still emitting radio waves.

How pulsars usually behave

Most pulsars, rapidly spinning neutron stars that beam radio waves from their magnetic poles, flash every few seconds or even faster.

Their beams sweep across Earth as they rotate, so observers see a regular series of short, bright radio blips.

When pulsars are very young, they spin quickly and have plenty of energy to power strong radio emission.

As they lose energy, their rotation slows and their radio beams fade until they cross the death line, a threshold where emission should stop.

Magnetars, neutron stars with magnetic fields a thousand times stronger than typical pulsars, pour this energy into intense X-rays and gamma rays.

Reviews of these objects suggest there are only a few dozen known in our galaxy, and most spin once every few seconds.

In contrast, the star behind GPM J1839-10 rotates so slowly that theory says it should sit below the death line, unable to power radio waves.

That mismatch between models and observation is what makes this source feel less like a solved puzzle and more like an open question.

Aliens are not involved

When Jocelyn Bell Burnell spotted a radio signal in 1967, her team jokingly called it LGM 1, short for Little Green Men 1.

Soon after, more pulsars were found in different parts of the sky, and the idea that they were messages from aliens quickly faded.

For the new source, astronomers have run through the same basic checklist, looking for any hints of artificial communication.

Its pulses carry no extra patterns or data, just broad band noise across many frequencies, exactly what natural radio sources tend to produce.

On top of that, the power needed to broadcast such a strong, broad band signal deliberately would rival the output of a compact star.

Lessons from GPM J1839-10

Right now, the star behind GPM J1839-10 is still active, which means observatories around the world can keep timing its flashes.

Careful timing over the coming years will test whether the rotation stays perfectly steady or shows subtle changes that hint at the driving physics.

If the signal ever fades or switches behavior, that transition will be just as important as the steady years already recorded.

Any sudden glitch in timing or brightness could reveal whether the object is rearranging its magnetic field, shedding matter, or interacting with a companion.

Future instruments such as the Square Kilometre Array will listen more deeply to the sky and may uncover additional slow transients that help fill in this picture.

By comparing those signals with GPM J1839-10, researchers can test whether it is unusual or the first member of a larger population of long-period emitters.

For now, the safest conclusion is that nature can keep a slowly rotating compact object emitting radio waves beyond what standard theory predicts.

That gap between expectation and reality is exactly where new physics often begins.

The study is published in Nature.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/12/signal-space-every-22-minutes-33-years.jpg
12-17-2025
Star in deep space has been transmitting a signal every 22 minutes for 33 years
2025/12/viking-artifacts_norway-melting-ice_secretsoftheice_1m.jpg
12-17-2025
Arrows, skis and frozen mummies: Norway’s melting ice is giving up Viking secrets
2025/12/Microbes-health.jpg
12-17-2025
Microbes long seen as threats may actually help our health
2025/12/holy-grail-shipwreck-treasure.jpg
12-17-2025
New images of the 'Holy Grail' treasure from a Spanish shipwreck
2025/12/Storms-carbon.jpg
12-17-2025
Violent storms help drive carbon deep into the ocean
2025/12/ancient-wooden-structure.jpg
12-17-2025
Wooden structure discovered that was built 300,000 years before Homo sapiens
2025/12/3d-bone-inspired-concrete.jpg
12-17-2025
3D-printed concrete that mimics human bones absorbs 142% more CO2
confirmada-nueva-ley-hacienda-madrid-control-tramites - 1
12-17-2025
China discovers something never seen before on the far side of the Moon
2025/12/Polluted-air-immune.jpg
12-17-2025
Breathing polluted air may be changing your immune system
2025/12/tanzania-rich-nickel-deposit.jpg
12-17-2025
One of the biggest nickel deposits on the planet is found in Africa
2025/12/mosquitoes-tracking-humans_biting-targets_1m.jpg
12-17-2025
Mosquitoes track human scent like GPS, which is how they choose bite victims
2025/12/Child-plant-diet.jpg
12-17-2025
Can children thrive on plant-based diets? What parents should know
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifestyle
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
x icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved