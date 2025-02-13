Deep-sea shrimp evolved an extraordinary skill that lets them see in the dark

The deep sea is one of the most mysterious places on Earth. It is a world of extreme pressure, freezing temperatures, and near-total darkness. Yet, life thrives in this environment, adapting in ways that push the boundaries of scientific understanding.

Among the most fascinating creatures in these depths are shrimp from the Oplophoroidea family.

These shrimp have developed remarkable visual systems that allow them to survive in a world where the only light comes from bioluminescence or faint traces from the surface.

A new study from Florida International University (FIU) has uncovered how light has influenced the evolution of these shrimp.

Led by biologist Danielle DeLeo, the research reveals that these deep-sea shrimp rely on specialized proteins to detect and interpret light energy.

Their ability to see in such an extreme environment may be crucial for movement, survival, and possibly even communication.

A world of darkness and bioluminescence

The deep ocean is unlike any other habitat on Earth. Sunlight barely reaches beyond a few hundred meters, leaving the vast majority of the deep sea in total darkness.

However, this does not mean the ocean is completely devoid of light. Many deep-sea creatures produce their own light through bioluminescence, which they use for hunting, camouflage, and attracting mates.

Shrimp from the Oplophoroidea family have adapted to this light-limited world. Some species in this group can migrate vertically, traveling large distances up and down the water column in a daily rhythm.

Scientists believe they rely on bioluminescent signals to navigate and possibly even differentiate between various sources of light. This ability is critical for their survival in an ecosystem where light is both a rare and valuable resource.

Light and deep-sea shrimp evolution

Light has played a major role in shaping the evolution of vision in marine species.

The study found that some shrimp possess special glowing organs, which they use for different purposes, including camouflage and self-defense.

These shrimp have also developed a diverse range of light-detecting proteins that help them make sense of their bioluminescent surroundings.

“As primitive eyes evolved in the oceans during the Cambrian explosion, some 540 million years ago – a time when we now know bioluminescence already existed – understanding how different light sources impact vision in present-day species can illuminate their past influence on early animals,” said DeLeo.

She conducted this research while at FIU and is now a postdoctoral fellow at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

By studying these shrimp, scientists can gain new insights into how early marine life may have interacted with light and how vision first evolved in the ocean.

Opsins: Key to seeing in the dark

One of the most important findings of the study was the discovery of a variety of opsins in deep-sea shrimp.

Opsins are proteins found in the eyes of many animals, including humans. They help detect light and play a crucial role in how organisms perceive their environment.

In deep-sea shrimp, these proteins allow them to detect a range of colors, particularly blue light, which dominates the deep-sea environment.

Some shrimp might even be able to differentiate between their own bioluminescent glow and the light produced by other organisms.

Diversity of Oplophoroidea representing all genera in the study. A Hymenodora gracilis, B Ephyrina benedicti, C Notostomus gibbosus, D Meningodora vesca, E Acanthephyra stylorostratis, F Acanthephyra sp., G Janicella spinicauda, H Oplophorus gracilirostris, I Systellaspis cristata, and J Systellaspis debilis. Modified from Collins and Bracken-Grissom71.Credit: D. Fenolio / Communications Biology (2025).

This ability could be useful in identifying threats, locating potential mates, or navigating their complex underwater world.

The study also found that shrimp that migrate into shallower waters have a greater variety of these light-detecting proteins. This suggests that their vision has evolved to accommodate a more complex lighting environment.

In shallower depths, they may need to distinguish between natural sunlight, scattered surface light, and bioluminescent signals from other deep-sea creatures.

Complexity of deep-sea shrimp vision

The discovery of these unique visual adaptations raises new questions about how deep-sea creatures communicate and interact with their environment.

Heather Bracken-Grissom, FIU biologist and assistant director of the Coastlines and Oceans Division in the Institute of Environment, believes this research is just the beginning of understanding deep-sea vision.

“We are just beginning to understand how visual systems have evolved in light-limited environments and how animals may be using bioluminescent signals to communicate with one another,” Bracken-Grissom said.

“There is still a lot to learn, but this study can pave the way for future research in other deep-sea groups.”

This research opens doors to further exploration of how vision has evolved in creatures that live in extreme environments.

Understanding how shrimp and other deep-sea organisms use light may provide clues about the broader evolutionary history of vision across different species.

Survival in the deep

The ability to see in near-total darkness is an extraordinary adaptation that has allowed deep-sea shrimp to thrive.

Opsins and other visual proteins may not only help them navigate but also determine which animals are potential threats and which are allies.

In a world where survival depends on split-second decisions, these adaptations could be the difference between life and death.

This research also highlights the importance of studying deep-sea environments. These regions are still largely unexplored, yet they hold valuable information about the evolution of life on Earth.

As scientists continue to investigate, they may uncover even more surprising adaptations that challenge our understanding of how life functions in the ocean’s darkest depths.

What happens next?

Studying deep-sea creatures can lead to new discoveries beyond marine biology. Understanding how animals use light in extreme environments could inspire innovations in technology, from improving underwater imaging systems to developing new ways to explore the ocean.

The findings from this research suggest that deep-sea shrimp have evolved highly specialized vision to survive in their bioluminescent world.

Their ability to detect and interpret different light sources is not just a fascinating adaptation – it is a proof of the resilience and complexity of life in the deep ocean.

As researchers continue to explore these environments, they will likely uncover even more ways that marine life has adapted to its surroundings.

The study is published in the journal Communications Biology.

