Deer mice shed light on adaptive evolution

Mice are remarkable creatures, but one species stands out for its ability to thrive in various environments – the deer mouse.

This extraordinary animal showcases impressive adaptability, inhabiting a range of geographical conditions from the plains of Nebraska to the highest peaks of the Rocky Mountains and Sierra Nevada.

Adaptation or acclimatization?

The key question in this context revolves around one aspect: Is it the deer mouse’s ability to adapt to local conditions or its generalized ability to acclimatize to any environment that arms it with such survival skills?

To investigate, a scientific study was conducted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln under the leadership of postdoctoral researcher Naim Bautista. The team’s focus was on highland and lowland deer mice.

A seven-week journey

The researchers simulated a seven-week ascent to 6,000 meters starting from sea level. During this journey, the team carefully observed how these mice reacted to cold stress at sequentially lower oxygen levels.

The mice were divided into two distinct groups – a control group that remained at sea level throughout the research and an acclimation group that undertook the seven-week simulated ascent.

The highland and lowland mice mystery

The study revealed a significant finding. The highland and lowland deer mice didn’t share a universal ability to acclimate to hypoxia (low oxygen conditions).

Above 4,000 meters, the highland mice were found to be better adapted to regulate their body temperatures due to more efficient oxygen transportation in their bodies.

“The results show us that the highlanders and lowlanders do not share a generalized ability to acclimatize to changing environmental conditions,” said Bautista.

“Rather, the mice living at higher elevations share evolved ways to acclimatize to low oxygen conditions that are distinct from those of the lowland prairie mice.”

Superpower of highland deer mice

The experts found that highland deer mice possess a genetic advantage that helps prevent the thickening of the right ventricle of the heart, a common symptom of pulmonary hypertension seen in lowland mammals when adjusting to low oxygen levels.

Bautista noted that the findings show how adaptation to local conditions can allow a widely distributed species like the deer mouse to thrive in diverse environments.

“It highlights how evolved changes specific to populations help shape their flexibility,” Bautista explained. “Ultimately, it is these changes that influence their ability to survive within different habitats.”

Next step in mice study

Building on this intriguing research, Bautista is currently making plans to extend this study to the yellow-rumped leaf-eared mouse, the world’s highest-dwelling mammal, living at elevations up to 22,110 feet in the Andes mountains.

The deer mouse study, which offers crucial insights into evolutionary adaptive strategies, was recently published with contributors from various esteemed universities participating in the research.

As we keenly anticipate the next phase of this study, one thing is clear – the world of mice has much to teach us.

Understanding adaptive evolution

The insights gained from studying highland and lowland deer mice extend beyond this specific species and contribute to the broader understanding of how animals adapt to extreme environments.

The ability of highland deer mice to thrive at altitudes that would challenge other mammals highlights the importance of genetic and physiological adaptations in enabling survival under hypoxic conditions.

The implications of this study are also significant for fields such as evolutionary biology and conservation science.

By uncovering the genetic traits that allow highland mice to maintain efficient oxygen transport and heart function, scientists can better understand how other high-altitude animals might have adapted similarly.

Broader implications of the research

Such findings can also inform conservation efforts by identifying which populations are more vulnerable to environmental changes, such as shifts in climate that could alter oxygen levels at higher elevations.

Moreover, this research sheds light on how animals can act as natural models for studying human health issues related to hypoxia.

Understanding the genetic mechanisms that help highland mice prevent pulmonary hypertension could potentially inspire new approaches for treating related conditions in humans, such as high-altitude sickness or heart problems associated with reduced oxygen levels.

Overall, the study highlights the intricate ways in which evolution equips life to endure and flourish under challenging conditions.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–