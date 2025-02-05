Defying time: Three ways to slow biological aging

Aging is a natural process, but many seek ways to delay its effects. The desire to maintain health and vitality has led researchers to explore different interventions.

Some studies suggest that reducing calorie intake can slow aging in humans. Others indicate that omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D may influence biological aging in animals.

However, until recently, it was unclear whether these approaches would have the same impact on humans.

A team of researchers set out to investigate whether these simple, accessible measures could influence aging at a biological level. The findings suggest that certain lifestyle changes might hold the key to slowing down the body’s natural decline.

Omega-3 and aging in older adults

One of the most extensive studies on aging is the DO-HEALTH trial led by Heike Bischoff-Ferrari at the University of Zurich. The team explored whether vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and regular exercise could impact aging in humans.

Previous research had already demonstrated that these three factors contribute to better health by reducing infections, preventing falls, and lowering cancer risks.

“These results inspired us to measure the direct influence of these three therapies on the biological aging process in the Swiss DO-HEALTH participants,” said Bischoff-Ferrari.

The research team aimed to determine whether these benefits extended beyond general health and actually slowed down the biological markers of aging.

Focus of the aging study

The trial included 2,157 participants who were randomly divided into eight groups. Each group followed a different combination of vitamin D, omega-3s, exercise, or a placebo to assess aging.

Some received all three interventions, while others took only one or two. The experts monitored participants over three years, conducting follow-up phone calls every three months and in-depth health assessments at yearly intervals.

The DO-HEALTH cohort is the largest European study of healthy adults over 70. Funded by the EU’s Seventh Framework Program for Research, it represents a significant effort to understand how simple interventions can improve aging outcomes.

The Swiss National Science Foundation provided additional support for epigenetic measurements.

Biological vs. chronological aging

Aging can be measured in different ways. Chronological age is simply the number of years a person has lived, while biological age reflects the body’s actual condition.

Some people age faster due to genetic factors, lifestyle choices, or environmental influences. Others remain biologically younger than their chronological years suggest.

To measure biological aging, scientists use a tool called an epigenetic clock. This method tracks DNA modifications, specifically methylation, which can indicate how quickly a body is aging.

The DO-HEALTH study applied this technique to analyze whether certain interventions influenced biological aging.

Role of epigenetic clocks

The research team collaborated with Steve Horvath, a senior researcher at Altos Labs Cambridge. Horvath is a pioneer in the development of epigenetic clocks, which have become an essential tool for measuring aging at the molecular level.

The study examined 777 individuals over the age of 70. Each participant was assigned one of eight treatment plans, which included taking 2,000 IU of vitamin D daily, consuming 1 gram of omega-3 fatty acids, or engaging in 30 minutes of strength training three times per week.

Some participants followed a combination of these interventions, while others received a placebo. The goal was to observe whether any of these treatments influenced biological aging over three years.

Omega-3 slowed biological aging

Blood samples from the participants provided valuable insights. Researchers found that taking omega-3 fatty acids slowed down biological aging by up to four months.

This effect was consistent regardless of gender, age, or body mass index. More significantly, the combination of omega-3s, vitamin D, and strength training yielded even stronger results.

“This result extends our previous findings from the DO-HEALTH study, in which these three factors combined had the greatest impact on reducing the risk of cancer and preventing premature frailty over a three-year period, to slowing down the biological aging process,” noted Bischoff-Ferrari.

The findings suggest that each factor works through different mechanisms that complement each other, leading to a greater overall effect when combined.

Significance of the study

The study provides evidence that simple lifestyle changes, including Omega-3 intake, can influence biological aging.

While the difference of a few months may seem small, slowing down aging on a molecular level could have long-term health benefits. A slower aging process might reduce the risk of age-related diseases, improve quality of life, and extend healthy lifespan.

Despite these promising findings, the researchers acknowledge that measuring biological aging remains a challenge.

“There is no generally accepted gold standard for measuring biological age. However, we analyzed the best currently validated epigenetic clocks, which reflect the state of the art,” said Bischoff-Ferrari.

The study contributes to a growing body of research exploring how lifestyle factors influence aging at a biological level.

Expanding to a broader population

One of the study’s limitations is its focus on Swiss participants. Biological aging can be influenced by genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors, which vary across populations.

To gain a more comprehensive understanding, the researchers plan to expand the study to include participants from Germany, France, Austria, and Portugal. This broader dataset will help determine whether the findings apply to a more diverse range of individuals.

The DO-HEALTH study is part of a larger effort to refine methods for measuring and slowing aging. Bischoff-Ferrari and her team are working with the Global Health Span Extension Consortium to validate biological clocks and improve the accuracy of aging biomarkers.

Future of omega-3 and aging research

The findings from this study reinforce the idea that aging is not entirely out of our control. While there is no single solution to stop aging, certain lifestyle choices may slow its progression.

The combination of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and strength training shows measurable benefits, suggesting that simple, accessible interventions can make a real difference.

Future studies will continue refining these approaches and testing new methods to measure biological aging. The hope is that ongoing research will lead to more effective strategies for maintaining health and vitality in later years.

The study is published in the journal Nature Aging.

