Dehorning rhinos significantly cuts down on poaching

A large-scale study spanning seven years and 11 wildlife reserves in South Africa has revealed that removing the horns of rhinos can significantly reduce poaching.

The research is the first of its kind to assess the real-world effectiveness of dehorning in curbing illegal killings of one of the world’s most endangered animals.

Rhino poaching plunges

Between 2017 and 2023, scientists and reserve managers tracked the poaching of nearly 2,000 rhinos in the Greater Kruger region, which is home to roughly 25% of all African rhinos. During this period, teams dehorned more than 2,200 rhinos across eight of the reserves.

“Dehorning rhinos to reduce incentives for poaching was found to achieve a 78% reduction in poaching using just 1.2% of the overall rhino protection budget,” said lead author Tim Kuiper, a scientist at the Nelson Mandela University. Kuiper also pointed out that 2,284 rhinos were dehorned across eight reserves.

The researchers compared reserves with and without dehorning, and assessed poaching levels before and after dehorning started.

A cost-effective strategy

The team documented the poaching of 1,985 rhinos, about 6.5% of the population annually, across 11 Greater Kruger reserves over seven years. “This landscape is a critical global stronghold that conserves around 25% of all Africa’s rhinos,” Kuiper said.

The financial impact was also evaluated. Between 2017 and 2021, the reserves spent roughly $74 million on a variety of anti-poaching efforts. That included everything from helicopter patrols, ranger teams, and detection cameras.

However, the study found no statistical evidence that these traditional enforcement methods had a measurable effect on reducing poaching incidents.

The rising challenge of poaching

While dehorning rhinos reduced poaching significantly, it did not eliminate it entirely. The study noted that some poachers continued to target dehorned animals for their horn stumps and regrowth.

In fact, evidence from 2024 and 2025, collected after the study period, suggests that this challenge may be increasing. The researchers also warned that poachers could shift their attention to populations that still have intact horns.

Moreover, systemic issues such as poverty and corruption can undermine even the best anti-poaching strategies.

“Finally, ineffective criminal justice systems mean that arrested offenders often escape punishment, with evidence from our study area of multiple repeat offenders,” Kuiper said.

Science helps save rhinos

The study stands out for its close collaboration between researchers and conservation practitioners.

The Greater Kruger Environmental Protection Foundation (GKEPF), a collective of reserve managers operating on the front lines of rhino protection, started the initiative.

KEPF convened workshops, gathered data, and worked with scientists from the University of Cape Town, Nelson Mandela University, Stellenbosch University, and the University of Oxford.

Sharon Hausmann, CEO of GKEPF, described the partnership as a model for evidence-based conservation.

“The true value of this innovative study, conceived by GKEPF operational managers, lies in its collective critical thinking – ensuring not only that operations are guided by science, but also that science is grounded in real experience from the frontline,” she said.

Conservation money matters

One of the study’s most important contributions guides how conservation funding might be better allocated.

“From a donor perspective this study has given excellent insight where conservation donor funding can be spent and where to avoid funding,” said co-author Markus Hofmeyr from the Rhino Recovery Fund.

Professor E.J. Milner-Gulland from the University of Oxford, echoed that sentiment. “This collaboration is a brilliant example of how the effectiveness of conservation interventions can be assessed quantitatively, even in challenging and complex situations,” she said.

The study also underscored the importance of rigorous data collection. Professor Res Altwegg of the University of Cape Town, who supervised the statistical analysis, noted that it is important to check that conservation interventions work as intended and keep working that way.

“For me, this project has again highlighted the value of collecting detailed data, both on the interventions that were applied and the outcome. It’s such data that makes robust quantitative analyses possible,” said Altwegg.

A turning point for rhinos

Poaching remains the top threat to rhino survival. Despite years of enforcement efforts, criminal networks continue to exploit gaps in governance and enforcement. But this study offers hope – and a practical, data-backed approach – for turning the tide.

Dehorning rhinos, while not a perfect solution, may offer a powerful tool when integrated into a broader strategy that addresses the root causes of wildlife trafficking.

As governments, NGOs, funders, and private reserves reconsider their conservation priorities, the evidence from Greater Kruger urges them to focus not just on what they’ve done, but on what works.

The study is published in the journal Science.