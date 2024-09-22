Diabetes drugs may protect against dementia

New research reveals a potential link between diabetes drugs and a reduced risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases.

According to a recent study published by the American Academy of Neurology, certain diabetes drugs may significantly lower the risk of diseases like dementia and Parkinson’s.

Diabetes medications and neuroprotection

The prime focus of the study was a class of diabetes drugs known as sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors, or SGLT2 inhibitors.

These gliflozins play an essential role in maintaining blood sugar levels. They achieve this by prompting the kidneys to dispel sugar from the body through urination.

Dr. Minyoung Lee of Yonsei University College of Medicine in South Korea emphasized the significance of the research.

“We know that these neurodegenerative diseases like dementia and Parkinson’s disease are common, and the number of cases is growing as the population ages, and people with diabetes are at increased risk of cognitive impairment, so it’s encouraging to see that this class of drugs may provide some protection,” said Dr. Lee.

Comparing diabetes medications

The researchers took a retrospective approach, analyzing individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes who started diabetes medication between 2014 and 2019 in South Korea.

Participants were segregated into two groups. One group was administered SGLT2 inhibitors, while the other was given alternative oral diabetes medications.

Over a period of roughly two years for the SGLT2 group and four years for the other group, the researchers tracked whether the participants developed dementia or Parkinson’s disease.

Incidence rates of dementia and Parkinson’s

Among the 358,862 participants, who had an average age of 58, a total of 6,837 developed dementia or Parkinson’s disease during the study period. The incidence rates differed significantly across both groups.

For Alzheimer’s disease, those taking SGLT2 inhibitors had an incidence rate of 39.7 cases per 10,000 person-years. For those on other diabetes drugs, the incidence rate stood at 63.7 cases.

Similarly, for vascular dementia, the incidence rate was notably lower for the SGLT2 group (10.6) compared to the group on other diabetes medications (18.7). For Parkinson’s disease, those on SGLT2 inhibitors also had a lower incidence rate (9.3) compared to their counterparts (13.7).

Lower dementia and Parkinson’s risk

After adjusting for factors such as complications from diabetes and medications, the researchers found that SGLT2 inhibitor use was correlated with a 20% decrease in the risk of both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and a 30% decreased risk of developing vascular dementia.

“The results are generally consistent even after adjusting for factors like blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, and kidney function,” said Dr. Lee. “More research is needed to validate the long-term validity of these findings.”

Since participants were followed for less than five years, Dr. Lee noted that it’s possible that some participants could still develop dementia or Parkinson’s later on.

Future research directions

This study opens the door to new possibilities in managing not only diabetes but also in preventing neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

As populations age and cases of dementia rise, these findings provide hope for patients and healthcare professionals alike.

However, while the results are promising, experts caution that further research is needed to explore the long-term effects of SGLT2 inhibitors on brain health.

Larger clinical trials and extended follow-up periods could help determine whether these medications should play a more central role in preventing neurodegenerative diseases.

Additionally, researchers are looking into whether similar benefits could be observed in other types of diabetes treatments.

Diabetes drugs and cognitive health

Diabetes management and cognitive health are closely linked, as both high and low blood sugar levels can have significant effects on the brain. Over time, poor management of diabetes can increase the risk of cognitive decline, dementia, and other neurological issues.

With growing evidence linking diabetes management to cognitive health, this study highlights the importance of continued innovation in the treatment of chronic diseases.

As we move forward, the potential to repurpose existing medications for new therapeutic uses remains an exciting frontier in medicine.

The research was supported by the Korea Health Technology R&D Project, the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, the Ministry of Health & Welfare of Korea, Severance Hospital, and Yonsei University College of Medicine.

The study is published in the journal Neurology.

