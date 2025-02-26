Strange connection between deep space cosmic rays and Earth virus evolution

More than two million years ago, something unusual happened to the viruses that infect fish in Lake Tanganyika, East Africa. The different types of viruses diversified rapidly indicating heightened mutation rates that have left scientists puzzled.

Lake Tanganyika – the continent’s deepest body of water – sits in the East African Rift, framed by rugged highlands that separate it from surrounding regions.

The lake stretches over 400 miles (645 kilometers), and holds a hefty portion of the world’s accessible freshwater.

Researchers have suggested a possible connection between the diversification of viruses infecting fish and increased levels of cosmic radiation around that same time period.

Understanding cosmic rays – the basics

Cosmic rays are high-energy particles that zip through space at nearly the speed of light. They come from many different places in the Universe, like exploding stars (supernovae), the Sun, and even mysterious sources outside our galaxy.

When these particles slam into Earth’s atmosphere, they create a shower of secondary particles that can reach the surface.

Some cosmic rays are so powerful that they can even mess with electronics, disrupt satellite communications, and slightly increase radiation exposure for astronauts and high-altitude flights.

Scientists are still unraveling their secrets, but one thing’s clear – they’re a major player in the universe’s high-energy drama.

Despite their sci-fi name, cosmic rays are a natural part of life on Earth. Our planet’s magnetic field and atmosphere act like a shield, blocking most of them before they reach us.

But they still play a role in shaping Earth’s environment – some studies even suggest they might influence cloud formation and, in turn, the climate.

Cosmic radiation and evolution

Scientists had previously discovered radioactive iron in deep-sea sediments that indicate the effects of a nearby supernova event around 2.5 million years ago.

The star’s explosion released intense inonizing cosmic radiation which, based on modeling predictions, could have collided with the Earth’s surface for roughly 100,000 years.

“It’s really cool to find ways in which these super distant things could impact our lives or the planet’s habitability,” said lead author Caitlyn Nojiri from UC Santa Cruz.

Prior studies have shown that cosmic radiation can break DNA strands, potentially changing genetic material and affecting the way in which organisms evolve.

Cosmic rays linked to viral changes

Noriji and colleagues set out to explore whether cosmic radiation could have played a part in the expansion of viruses identified in Lake Tanganyika’s fish species.

The research team does not claim absolute certainty about linking cosmic events to the rise of new aquatic pathogens. “We can’t say that they are connected, but they have a similar timeframe,” said Nojiri.

The biggest surprise was learning that a distant stellar explosion and a local virus surge possibly overlapped in time.

Piecing together the cosmic trail

Data on iron-60, a radioactive isotope created by stellar blasts, helped trace back the star’s location. Calculations suggest that our solar system floated through the Local Bubble, an area of sparse gas shaped by the explosions of multiple ancient supernovae.

Scientists linked that passage to increased cosmic rays reaching Earth. Some researchers believe those rays, when strong enough, can cause mutations and potentially influence biological outcomes.

The current study highlights the importance of cosmic events that might alter life in unexpected ways.

Nojiri’s path began in community college, where she discovered a passion for astrophysics. She joined specialized programs that guided her into research, with mentorship along the way.

“People from different walks of life bring different perspectives to science and can solve problems in very different ways,” said Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz, who also contributed to the study.

Cosmic rays and viral diversity

Questions still remain about how cosmic rays might accelerate mutation in viruses, especially in an environment as distinct as Lake Tanganyika.

Scientists point to the uniqueness of this rift lake, which has isolated populations of species that are rarely found elsewhere.

Researchers believe that once DNA strands are damaged, viral replication might shift in ways that spawn more diversity.

This line of reasoning has inspired follow-up work on other evolutionary bursts, searching for correlations with cosmic phenomena.

Why does any of this matter?

Although the supernova event occurred millions of years ago, scientists are still interested in the potential echoes today.

Some teams wonder if modern species still carry vestiges of ancient mutation waves that were triggered by cosmic energy.

Other teams are focused on current cosmic radiation levels – assessing whether another close stellar explosion, though unlikely soon, could produce a similar influence.

Understanding these patterns potentially helps to track life’s changes over geological time.

Cosmic events and life on Earth

Nojiri aims to pursue a doctorate in astrophysics, driven by her fascination with cosmic events that possibly shape life on Earth. She believes that studying the universe can reveal unexpected connections between space and biology.

Her research focuses on cosmic rays and their potential role in altering DNA millions of years ago.

Scientists continue to explore how radiation from distant supernovae may have influenced evolution in Earth’s ecosystems. Each new discovery strengthens the idea that cosmic forces can impact life in surprising ways.

Nojiri hopes her work will inspire future scientists to explore the deep connections between space and life. The study of cosmic rays continues to offer valuable clues about Earth’s past and future.

The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

