Did the pandemic change our transportation habits?

The COVID-19 pandemic certainly shook things up, changing our daily routines and lifestyles, including our means of transportation.

With mask mandates and lockdowns, many of us bid farewell to our daily commutes, while countries restricted international travel to curb the virus’s spread.

Four and a half years on, we are learning to coexist with the virus and starting to understand the impact of pandemic-related changes.

A recent study investigated how the pandemic reshaped energy consumption in the transportation sector across Europe.

Post-pandemic shifts in transportation

The study was led by Helena Patiño, a PhD student from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). The research sheds light on the transportation transition during and after the pandemic.

The team examined how changing travel habits have affected energy consumption and emissions.

“Overall, Europeans have reduced car use since the pandemic, but have flown much more frequently,” said Patiño.

“However, trends vary considerably between countries. Some have resumed previous transport patterns, while others have managed to maintain a moderate reduction in transport use.”

The future of sustainable transportation

Transportation, heavily reliant on nonrenewable energy sources, contributes about 37% of our global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, the primary greenhouse gas.

Therefore, altering our travel behavior is critical to global climate strategies, like the European scheme for a 55% reduction in emissions by 2030.

“Achieving lasting changes in people’s behavior is not easy,” said Patiño. “Governments should support environmentally friendly transport options, such as bicycles and electric cars, and lead campaigns to change behavior, so that sustainable transport is not just an option, but the preferred choice for everyone.”

Case studies from different countries

Post-lockdown transport habits across Europe have displayed a contrasting recovery. In countries like Austria, Germany, and the United Kingdom, the impact has been less pronounced with only minor shifts in car and plane use.

On the other hand, countries with stricter government regulations such as Greece, Portugal, Italy, and Spain saw a significant surge in travel post-lockdown.

Transport policies and behavioral changes

Interestingly, some countries managed to maintain changes brought on by the pandemic. Sweden, Denmark, and the Czech Republic, for instance, saw lasting effects.

“Sweden already had a relatively high percentage of remote workers before the pandemic, but the number has continued to grow since then. Furthermore, since 2010, the country has been promoting outdoor leisure activities, facilitating access to places of natural beauty and promoting outdoor exercise,” noted Patiño.

“Denmark, in turn, has continued to invest in cycling infrastructure and electric bicycles. A recent survey found that Copenhagen residents are cycling to work more than before the pandemic.”

While it’s unlikely a uniform shift towards less travel will occur across Europe, as per Patiño, the experiences of these three countries offer insights into how robust transport and energy policies can help sustain behavioral changes and reduce CO2 emissions, reshaping the future of mobility.

Reinventing urban spaces for sustainable transit

The transformation of travel habits during the pandemic has opened doors to reimagining urban spaces to better support sustainable transit.

European cities are increasingly prioritizing infrastructure that favors low-carbon transport, such as dedicated cycling lanes, pedestrian-friendly areas, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Urban planners now have the opportunity to encourage greener modes of transportation by redesigning cities around sustainable travel.

Initiatives for sustainable transportation

Cities like Paris, with its “15-minute city” model, aim to reduce reliance on cars by ensuring that residents can access most of their daily needs within a short walk or bike ride.

These initiatives are critical for a sustainable future as they encourage a shift from car dependency to more environmentally friendly alternatives.

The success of such urban redesigns can serve as a blueprint for other cities aiming to curb emissions while promoting healthier, more resilient communities.

With proper policies and infrastructure, Europe could set a global example for post-pandemic mobility that aligns with climate goals.

The road ahead for sustainable mobility

As Europe continues to adapt to new mobility trends, the challenge lies in making these sustainable shifts permanent.

Policymakers and urban planners are now focused on reinforcing eco-friendly practices, from expanding public transport networks to promoting zero-emission zones in major cities.

By embracing these changes, Europe has the potential to lead a global movement towards greener, more resilient urban transport systems that meet both environmental and community needs.

The study is published in the journal Energy Policy.

