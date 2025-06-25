Digital therapy: Watching dog videos can reduce stress and anxiety

Spending time with dogs brings comfort. But can watching them virtually help too? A new study says yes. The researchers found that a five-minute video of a therapy dog can ease stress almost as much as an in-person visit.

Led by Dr. John-Tyler Binfet from UBC Okanagan and Dr. Christine Tardif-Williams from Brock University, the study tested the impact of virtual dog videos on both students and non-students. Over 1,000 people took part, showing clear stress relief across groups.

“Our findings demonstrate that even with a virtual session, there was a significant reduction in stress among both the student population and the general public, regardless of age,” said Dr. Binfet.

How therapy dog videos created calm

The virtual canine comfort modules were brief, calming, and thoughtfully made. They featured therapy dogs and handlers from the B.A.R.K. program, a known student well-being initiative.

Each video included a welcome message, land acknowledgment, gentle narration, and sensory prompts. Participants were asked to imagine petting the dog and were guided to reflect on their emotions.

This method mimicked real therapy dog sessions without needing in-person attendance. It also gave viewers flexibility to watch from anywhere and at any time.

Therapy dog videos lowered stress

This study included two phases: student participants (N = 963) and community members (N = 122). Both groups reported lower stress levels after the session.

For students, average stress dropped from 3.33 to 2.53 on a five-point scale. For community members, the reduction was from 3.07 to 2.43.

Interestingly, women in the student group experienced more stress relief than men. Before watching, women reported higher stress. After viewing, their stress dropped to levels similar to male participants. Age, however, had no major influence on results.

Beyond the pandemic context

This isn’t the first time virtual therapy dog sessions were studied. But this research took place after COVID-19 restrictions ended. That makes it more relevant today, as it reflects everyday conditions.

The findings confirm that people continue to benefit from virtual canine modules even when in-person options are available.

The simplicity and low commitment of the videos help reduce stress without needing a formal setting.

Who benefits most from virtual sessions?

This method works for students, busy adults, or anyone avoiding therapy due to stigma. For example, one participant said: “I have thought about attending an in-person session on campus before since I love dogs but the interacting with humans made me anxious.”

“No offense to anyone but this virtual dog session removes the unknown human interaction that may make people nervous.”

The videos can serve as an easy first step toward mental health care. Researchers believe this “foot in the door” model could help people eventually seek further support.

Short and effective videos

The virtual modules were just five minutes long. Despite the short length, they led to measurable improvements in stress.

Participants viewed videos on YouTube without scheduling anything. That made it very convenient and widely accessible.

This short duration also helped protect the welfare of therapy dogs. In virtual settings, dogs avoid the stress of busy live events. It’s better for them and still works for humans.

Inclusive and accessible therapy sessions

The sessions were inclusive in design. People from different age groups, ethnicities, and life situations took part.

Virtual delivery helps reach rural residents, people with social anxiety, or those who simply prefer solitude.

Modules could be tailored further to suit marginalized or neurodiverse audiences. Researchers recommend more collaboration between mental health professionals and human-animal interaction experts to design targeted content.

Future of therapy dog research

The study had some limitations. It lacked a control group watching non-dog videos, so other calming factors weren’t ruled out. Also, long-term effects weren’t measured. Researchers want future work to track how long the stress relief lasts.

The gender imbalance in the sample also raises questions. Most participants were women, which matches past studies. Still, future research should explore how different genders experience virtual dog sessions.

Another future step could be combining these modules with mindfulness techniques. That might boost their calming impact even more.

Feeling better with little effort

Virtual canine comfort videos offer a short, calming break with meaningful benefits. They help reduce stress, particularly for women and those who avoid traditional therapy settings.

The videos are easy to access, require no special tools, and can reach people from all backgrounds.

In a time when stress and mental health challenges are rising, a simple dog video may be more powerful than we thought.

The study is published in the journal Human-Animal Interactions.

