Dinosaur bird may soon go extinct

The southern cassowary, with its velociraptor-like legs and neon blue neck, stands as a modern-day dinosaur in the rainforests of northeast Australia. Fiercely territorial, these birds hiss and rumble when threatened.

They have an imposing figure, standing five feet tall and weighing up to 165 pounds. “It’s a modern-day dinosaur,” said Peter Rowles, president of a community group dedicated to protecting these endangered birds.

Keystone species: Southern cassowary

Cassowaries play a vital role in maintaining biodiversity in the rainforests of northeast Australia. One of their most important functions is seed dispersal. These birds consume a variety of fruits, some of which have seeds too large to be dispersed by other animals.

After eating the fruits, cassowaries travel long distances, excreting the seeds in different locations. This process helps maintain plant diversity and forest structure, as the seeds have a better chance of germinating and growing into new plants far from the parent tree.

Collapse of ecological networks

If cassowaries go extinct, the rainforests will suffer significantly. Without these natural gardeners, many plant species that rely on cassowaries for seed dispersal would struggle to reproduce.

This decline in plant diversity would impact other animals that depend on these plants for food and shelter. Over time, the entire ecosystem could degrade, leading to a loss of biodiversity and the collapse of ecological networks.

The Australian government lists the southern cassowary as endangered, with an estimated 4,500 remaining in the wild. These flightless birds are native to Australia, New Guinea, and some Pacific islands.

Threats: A hostile environment

Studies show that their population has declined due to habitat loss, car strikes, dog attacks, and climate change. Hence, conservation efforts are crucial to prevent their extinction and protect the delicate balance of their rainforest habitat.

“Cassowaries are not aggressive when they’re treated well,” said Rowles, noting that few recorded deaths have been caused by the species.

Southern cassowary attacks

There are a few notable incidents related to cassowary attacks. In 1926, a young Australian boy tragically lost his life following an encounter with a cassowary. The boy had chased the bird, prompting a defensive response. The cassowary, feeling threatened, used its powerful legs and razor-sharp talons to strike back.

One of the talons severed the boy’s jugular vein, leading to his death. This incident serves as a reminder of the potential danger posed by these large, territorial birds when they feel cornered or threatened.

Another notable incident occurred in 2019 in Florida, involving a man who kept a cassowary as a pet. The man fell on his property, and the cassowary attacked him.

The bird’s sharp talons inflicted fatal injuries, leading to the man’s death. This tragic event highlights the risks of keeping wild and potentially dangerous animals in domestic settings.

Protecting the dinosaur bird

Efforts to save cassowaries involve various strategies. Rowles’ group runs a cassowary hospital for injured birds, redesigns roads to protect native habitats, and installs signs urging drivers to slow down.

“We thought if we could save cassowaries, we also could save enough habitat to keep a lot of other species alive,” said Rowles.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) warns that Australia’s extinction rate will likely increase. “There is so much that has to be done and resources are not available to have a significant impact,” said Darren Grover, WWF Australia’s acting chief conservation officer.

“We’re looking at around 2,000 species on the Australian government’s threatened species list and more and more species are added to that list yearly.”

National recovery plan

The Australian government has a national recovery plan to save the iconic cassowary bird. This plan involves collaboration with Indigenous and conservation groups. Much of the country’s conservation efforts focus on protecting keystone species, a strategy developed by zoologists in the 1960s.

“This is the best approach when resources are limited, as it provides flow-on effects to other animals in that habitat,” said Grover.

The intricate web of life

Cassowaries are vital to their ecosystem, yet they are naturally cranky and powerful. “Cassowaries are amazing species and whenever you get to see them in the wild is fantastic,” said Grover. “But be careful because they are naturally cranky birds, they are big and powerful and we need to give them some space.”

The fight to save the southern cassowary reflects broader challenges in conservation. With limited resources and growing threats, efforts must intensify to protect these modern-day dinosaurs.

As Rowles and Grover highlight, saving cassowaries means preserving the intricate web of life in Australia’s rainforests. The extinction of this keystone species would signify a profound loss, not just for the ecosystem but for the planet’s biodiversity.

