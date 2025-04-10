Dinosaur-killing asteroid left behind a huge crater that actually helped life recover

Sixty-six million years ago, a city-sized asteroid slammed into Earth near today’s Yucatán Peninsula, blasting out a huge crater named Chicxulub and unleashing chaos across the planet.

Firestorms raced across continents. Massive tsunamis battered coastlines. Dust and debris blocked sunlight for years. In the aftermath, around 70% of ocean species vanished.

Dinosaurs – apart from birds – were wiped out forever. It was the end of an era.

But there’s another side to this story, one most people don’t know about. It’s not just a story of destruction, but also of renewal.

At the very spot where so much life vanished, something extraordinary happened. A brand-new marine ecosystem sprang up, fueled by the heat and chemical changes left by the asteroid’s violent impact.

Chicxulub crater became a life source

The Chicxulub crater, carved deep into the Earth’s crust, became a long-term source of energy and nutrients.

New research, published in Nature Communications, reveals that this impact zone supported marine life for at least 700,000 years after the collision event.

It did so through a hydrothermal system that circulated heat and minerals through the seafloor and into the overlying ocean.

This continuous release of materials enriched the surrounding waters, creating a fertile environment in which plankton and other marine life could thrive.

Unlike the rest of the world’s oceans, which suffered from prolonged environmental collapse, the Gulf of Mexico turned into a pocket of recovery.

“After the asteroid impact, the Gulf of Mexico records an ecological recovery process that is quite different from that of the global ocean, as continuous hydrothermal activity has created a unique marine environment,” explained the study’s lead author Honami Sato, an assistant professor at Japan’s Kyushu University.

Scientists drill Chicxulub crater

The foundation for this discovery began in 2016, when scientists led a drilling expedition into the Chicxulub crater.

Sean Gulick, a research professor at The University of Texas at Austin, helped lead the effort. The team retrieved 829 meters (2,700 feet) of core samples. These can be seen as sedimentary time capsules that reveal how life responded to the impact.

These core samples contained more than just rock. They captured chemical signatures, biological remnants, and a timeline of the crater’s transformation from devastation to sanctuary.

The study is one of many based on the material collected during that international expedition.

“We are increasingly learning about the importance of impact-generated hydrothermal systems for life,” Gulick said. “This paper is a step forward in showing the potential of an impact event to affect the overlying ocean for hundreds of thousands of years.”

Osmium leaves a tell-tale trail

To understand how the crater influenced life, researchers examined the element osmium. This rare metal holds a distinct isotopic signature when it comes from space.

In the crater, osmium from the buried asteroid melt sheet was carried upward through hot water circulating under the seafloor.

As this hydrothermal water cooled, the osmium precipitated out and settled into the ocean sediment.

Over time, this process created a long chemical record in the core samples. These traces showed a prolonged release of asteroid-derived material into the ocean above the crater.

By tracking osmium ratios, scientists could measure how long the crater enriched the ocean. They found that as long as osmium levels remained high, life thrived. When levels dropped back to normal, the ecosystem shifted.

Marine life mirrors the hydrothermal pulse

The study reveals a clear connection between chemistry and biology.

When the hydrothermal system actively released osmium, the ocean above supported nutrient-loving plankton species.

These organisms suggest an environment rich in minerals, likely thanks to the heat and chemical reactions happening below.

A figure showing a hypothesized semi-enclosed environment created by post-impact hydrothermal activity. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Sato et al.

But when the osmium release tapered off, the plankton community changed. New species that were better suited to nutrient poor environments took over.

This shift marks the moment the hydrothermal activity stopped feeding the ecosystem above, even though it continued beneath the surface.

Over millions of years, layers of sediment buried the hydrothermal system deeper into the crust. It no longer influenced the ocean directly, but the record of its previous activity remained preserved in the core.

Why does any of this matter?

“This study reveals that impact cratering events, while primarily destructive, can in some cases also lead to significant hydrothermal activity,” said co-author Steven Goderis, a research professor at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, in Belgium.

“In the case of Chicxulub, this process played a vital role in the rapid recovery of marine ecosystems.”

The irony is striking. The same impact that wiped out entire ecosystems and the majority of species on Earth, created the right conditions within the crater for life to bounce back in one small corner of the planet. The Chicxulub crater became not just a wound, but a wellspring.

Instead of a barren scar, it turned into a sanctuary – one where microbes, plankton, and other marine life found safe harbor in a nutrient-rich cradle of warmth and chemistry.

Chicxulub crater and future study

The findings reach beyond Earth’s ancient past.

Sean Gulick, now working at the UT Center for Planetary Systems Habitability, explores how similar events could influence life elsewhere in the solar system.

Could large impacts on Mars or Europa create hydrothermal systems? Could they spark life beneath alien oceans?

Gulick believes the answer may lie in studies like this one. The crater that ended the age of dinosaurs now points to how life might begin in the most unlikely of places.

—–

The research brought together scientists from Kyushu University, the University of Texas at Austin’s Jackson School of Geosciences, the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, the Institute of Science Tokyo, Imperial College London, the Universidad de Zaragoza, and the Universitat de Barcelona.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–