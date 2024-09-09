Disappearance of bats linked to a rise in infant deaths

Wouldn’t it be a surprise to learn that bats, often vilified in folklore as harbingers of the dark, are actually our silent sentinels? They play an essential ecological role as nature’s pesticide-free pest control, and the sudden disappearance of bats could affect more than just your friendly neighborhood farmer.

Unseen warriors of the sky

Bats are nature’s own pest managers, performing an admirable job of protecting crops from insects. This ecological role reduces the need for farmers to douse their fields in alarmingly toxic chemical pesticides.

Since 2006, many bat populations have seen their numbers dwindle in North America due to an encroaching fungus that causes white-nose syndrome. This pesky fungus cohabits caves where bats camouflage during the day and weather the winter.

Bats reducing pesticide use

A recent study published in the journal Science took this sudden bat collapse as a springboard to investigate whether farmers cranked up their pesticide use and the potential effects on human health.

The findings were alarming. Farmers had amplified their pesticide use, which sadly translated to over 1,000 infant deaths.

“Despite the unfounded fear surrounding bats, especially after speculations of their ties with the origins of Covid-19, these creatures add substantial value to society as natural pesticides. Their decline can impact humans adversely,” said study lead author Eyal Frank, an assistant professor at the Harris School of Public Policy.

Bat losses and pesticide use

Frank’s research dissected the impact of bat losses on pesticide use in counties affected by their drastic population decline compared to those unaffected by this wildlife disease. The data showed a staggering 31% rise in pesticide use aligned with a decrease in bat populations.

Now, shifting the spotlight to human health, he studied if this escalated usage of potentially harmful pesticides corresponded with a hike in infant mortality rates, a common benchmark to gauge the health impacts of environmental pollution.

The infant mortality rate shot up by almost 8%, contributing to an additional 1,334 infant deaths. This means that each 1% increase in pesticide use shoots the infant mortality rate up by 0.25%.

Are pesticides the answer?

The study further revealed that pesticides are sorely lagging behind bats in the fight against pests. The crop quality suffered as a direct consequence.

Farmers saw their crop sales revenue plunge by almost 29%. When you add this revenue loss to the hefty bill of the pesticides, the farming communities reeling under the bat decline saw massive losses of up to $26.9 billion between 2006 and 2017.

Infant mortality’s toll added a whopping $12.4 billion, making the total societal cost of the bat die-offs in these affected communities a mind-boggling $39.6 billion.

Ripple effects on biodiversity

The decline of bat populations extends beyond immediate agricultural impacts to reverberate through entire ecosystems. Bats play a crucial role in the pollination of various plants and the dispersal of seeds. Many fruit-bearing plants, including mangoes and bananas, rely on bat activity for reproduction.

As these bats vanish, a cascading effect threatens the diversity of flora that supports diverse fauna, leading to an unravelling of ecological balance.

This diminishment can unfurl over generations, revealing the interconnectedness of species and highlighting the warning signs of a fragile ecosystem that is increasingly under threat.

Conservation efforts

While the challenges posed by bat population declines are significant, there are pathways for mitigation and recovery. Conservationists are advocating for bat-friendly farming practices, such as organic farming, which helps reduce the unnecessary reliance on harmful pesticides.

Initiatives to restore natural habitats, coupled with public education on the ecological value of bats, can foster healthier coexistence.

Moreover, the establishment of protected areas where bats can roost safely from the strains of urbanisation and pollution is imperative.

By illuminating the roles these creatures play in our environment, communities can embark on a journey toward rehabilitation and sustainability, ensuring that these unsung heroes of the night continue to grace our skies for generations to come.

Value of bats for pesticide-free crops

“When bats are absent from the pest control scene, the costs to society are astronomical. However, the expense of preserving bat populations is relatively smaller,” noted Frank.

The study highlights the profound value that wildlife brings to society and the pressing need to comprehend this value better. This understanding is crucial to shaping policies that champion wildlife protection.

The study is published in the journal Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–