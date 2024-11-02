New evolution discovery is being called "nothing short of revolutionary"

Evolution has always been seen as a complex, random, and unpredictable process, shaping life on Earth in ways we could hardly anticipate.

But what if there’s more order to it than chaos? That’s exactly what a team of scientists is suggesting in a new study.

This research, led by Professor James McInerney and Dr. Alan Beavan from the School of Life Sciences at the University of Nottingham, hints that evolution might not be as random as we’ve long thought.

Their research could have big implications for tackling issues like antibiotic resistance, diseases, and even climate change.

Evolution, genes, and the pangenome

So, what’s this all about? The team analyzed the pangenome — the complete set of genes within a species — to see if evolution follows any predictable paths.

They wanted to know: Is evolution just a series of accidents, or is there a pattern influenced by a genome’s history?

What is the pangenome?

In simple terms, the pangenome is the complete set of all genes found within a species.

It includes every gene present in all the different strains or individuals, covering both the common genes shared by everyone (the core genome) and the unique ones found only in some (the accessory genome).

So even though individual members might have different genetic makeups, the pangenome represents the full genetic diversity that the species has.

Analyzing the pangenome allows researchers to identify which genes are essential for survival and which ones offer specific advantages, opening up possibilities for new medical and environmental applications.

Big computing power required

The team used a machine learning approach called Random Forest to sift through a massive dataset of 2,500 complete genomes from a single bacterial species.

Machine learning algorithms like this are great at finding patterns that might be too complex or subtle for humans to detect on their own.

This wasn’t a quick job — it took several hundred thousand hours of computer processing.

Evolution and “gene families”

First up, they created “gene families” from each gene in every genome. “In this way, we could compare like-with-like across the genomes,” explained Dr. Maria Rosa Domingo-Sananes from Nottingham Trent University.

Once they had these families sorted out, they focused on the genes and gene families inside the genomes.

“We found that some gene families never turned up in a genome when a particular other gene family was already there,” said Dr. Domingo-Sananes.

“And on other occasions, some genes were very much dependent on a different gene family being present.”

Hidden gene ecosystem driving evolution

In other words, they discovered an invisible ecosystem where genes either get along or clash with each other, making evolution unpredictable.

“These interactions between genes make aspects of evolution somewhat predictable and furthermore, we now have a tool that allows us to make those predictions,” added Dr. Domingo-Sananes.

A paradigm shift

Professor McInerney, the lead author of the study, is excited about the possibilities, to say the least.

“The implications of this research are nothing short of revolutionary,” he said.

“By demonstrating that evolution is not as random as we once thought, we’ve opened the door to an array of possibilities in synthetic biology, medicine, and environmental science.”

Real-world applications

This research isn’t just about understanding evolution for curiosity’s sake. It has real-world implications that could affect our lives in significant ways.

But how could this affect us in practical terms?

“From this work, we can begin to explore which genes ‘support’ an antibiotic resistance gene, for example,” Dr. Beaven explained.

“Therefore, if we are trying to eliminate antibiotic resistance, we can target not just the focal gene, but we can also target its supporting genes.”

Fighting antibiotic resistance

This approach could be a game-changer in the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

By understanding the network of genes that work together, scientists could develop more effective treatments.

“We can use this approach to synthesize new kinds of genetic constructs that could be used to develop new drugs or vaccines,” Dr. Beavan continued.

“Knowing what we now know has opened the door to a whole host of other discoveries.”

Implications for climate change

The study’s insights might also help in the fight against climate change.

By engineering microorganisms that can capture carbon or break down pollutants, we could develop new tools to reduce our environmental footprint.

Advancing personalized medicine

The predictability of gene interactions could also revolutionize personalized medicine.

Imagine doctors being able to predict how a disease might progress in your body based on your genetic makeup, or which treatments would be most effective for you.

This research could bring us one step closer to that reality.

Evolution, gene manipulation, and the future

To sum it all up, this new research is shaking up how we think about evolution. Instead of seeing it as a series of random events, the study suggests there’s a level of predictability influenced by gene families and genetic history.

This is obviously a very big deal for many other reasons besides the fact that it upends everything we thought we knew about evolution since Charles Darwin burst onto the scene.

This discovery means that we might be able to anticipate and even guide evolutionary changes in ways we never thought possible.

The practical applications are vast. From developing new strategies to combat antibiotic resistance to engineering organisms that can help fight climate change, the possibilities are exciting.

The idea that we can target not just harmful genes but also their “supporting cast” opens up new avenues in medicine and environmental science.

Overall, this study invites us to rethink some fundamental assumptions about life and evolution. It’s not just about chance anymore; there’s a pattern and order we can tap into.

As we learn more, who knows what other doors might open? It’s an exciting time to be alive, and an exciting time to be a scientist.

The full study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

