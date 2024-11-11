DNA evidence reveals new clues about Pompeii's eruption victims

Pompeii’s eruption in 79 AD was a catastrophic event that changed the course of history and left an indelible mark on human civilization.

The violent eruption of Mount Vesuvius transformed the once bustling Roman city into a graveyard. Most of its inhabitants met a gruesome end, buried alive under a lethal rain of lapilli – small stones and ash.

The few who managed to escape the initial onslaught were ultimately overtaken by deadly pyroclastic flows.

This high-speed avalanche of superheated gas and volcanic matter sealed them in a solid ash layer, preserving their bodies – and, quite paradoxically, their life stories – for posterity.

Assumptions about Pompeii victims

Historically, the lives of these Pompeiians were narrated through plaster casts made from the hollows left by the many decaying bodies. This gave birth to countless assumptions about the victims, their relationships, and their lives.

However, an international team led by scientists at Harvard Medical School, the University of Florence, and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology embarked on a journey to dispel some of these assumptions and bring to light the true stories of these ancient city dwellers.

The scientists painstakingly extracted DNA samples from the fragmented skeletal remains found in 14 of 86 famous casts. This novel approach allowed them to re-evaluate established beliefs and narratives.

Their findings challenged many previously held assumptions about the Pompeii victims that were based solely on physical appearances and the positioning of the casts. This has helped illuminate certain complexities of the ancient civilization.

Findings from the DNA extraction

Professor David Caramelli, an expert in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Florence, highlighted the monumental impact of this research.

“This research shows how genetic analysis can significantly add to the stories constructed from archaeological data,” said Professor Caramelli.

He noted that the findings challenge enduring notions such as the association of jewelery with femininity or the interpretation of physical proximity as evidence of familial relationships.

“Moreover, the genetic evidence adds a layer of complexity to simple kinship narratives. For example, in the House of the Golden Bracelet, the only site where we have genetic information from multiple individuals, the four people traditionally thought to be the two parents and their children actually have no genetic ties to each other.”

Unanticipated relationships of Pompeii victims

Remarkably, the research also sheds light on unexpected relationship dynamics, which were far from mainstream narratives.

The team’s findings not only challenged traditional gender and familial assumptions, but also shed light on some unexpected relationships.

“The scientific data we provide do not always align with common assumptions,” stated co-senior author David Reich, professor of genetics in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS and professor of human evolutionary biology at Harvard University.

“For instance, one notable example is the discovery that an adult wearing a golden bracelet and holding a child, traditionally interpreted as a mother and child, were an unrelated adult male and child.”

“Similarly, a pair of individuals thought to be sisters, or mother and daughter, were found to include at least one genetic male. These findings challenge traditional gender and familial assumptions,” stressed Reich.

The true nature of the Roman Empire

The scientists discovered that the inhabitants of Pompeii were descendants of recent immigrants who came mainly from the eastern Mediterranean.

“Our findings have significant implications for the interpretation of archaeological data and the understanding of ancient societies,” explained Alissa Mittnik of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology

“They highlight the importance of integrating genetic data with archaeological and historical information to avoid misinterpretations based on modern assumptions.”

“This study also underscores the diverse and cosmopolitan nature of Pompeii’s population, reflecting broader patterns of mobility and cultural exchange in the Roman Empire,” she added.

Beyond the story of Pompeii’s eruption

This novel research is just the beginning of a new perspective, where the site of Pompeii itself plays a central role in advancing archaeological studies and methodologies.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of Pompeii Park, explained that the Park oversees a range of research projects through its laboratory, encompassing isotopic analysis, diagnostics, geology, volcanology, and reverse engineering.

“The Pompeii Park has been including ancient DNA analysis in its study protocols for years, not only for human victims, but also for animal victims.”

“All these elements together contribute to a comprehensive, updated interpretation of the archaeological findings,” Zuchtriegel stated, emphasizing that these efforts position Pompeii as an incubator for new methods and scientific innovation.

“From this point of view, this study marks a true change in perspective, in which the site itself plays a central role in advancing archaeology and research,” he said.

Understanding past civilizations

By successfully integrating novel genetic data with traditional archaeological methods, we can now look beyond the surface and challenge established narratives.

“Instead of establishing new narratives that might also misrepresent these people’s experiences, the genetic results encourage reflection on the dangers of making up stories about gender and family relationships in past societies based on present-day expectations,” said Reich.

This revolutionary approach thus potentially reshapes our understanding of past civilizations, giving us a fresh and more authentic understanding of our shared human history.

The research was published in the journal Current Biology.

Image Credit: © courtesy of Archaeological Park of Pompeii

