Do humans truly have free will? New quantum experiment will find the definitive answer

Does free will stand up to the unpredictability of quantum physics? Some scientists believe that new experiments could resolve whether our choices are truly our own or shaped by hidden rules of nature.

In a recent study, researchers proposed a method to explore whether we have complete choice in quantum scenarios or only partial control.

According to Adán Cabello of the University of Seville, personal opinions are irrelevant. He emphasized that only what can be proven through math and experiments truly matters.

Cabello worked alongside Ravishankar Ramanathan and Carlos Vieira at The University of Hong Kong to investigate how freedom of choice holds up in entangled settings.

Quantum physics challenges “free will”

Our sense of autonomy has always been tied to deep questions about mind and matter. Non-locality is a feature in quantum science that shows how measurements on pairs of entangled particles can stay in sync even if they’re separated by large distances.

One way to explore this is by testing Bell’s inequality, a measure that has often signaled that quantum effects can’t be explained by classical rules alone.

Teams have tested special arrangements to see if hidden factors control how experimental devices operate, limiting free will.

Still, such investigations need to rule out any shortcuts by which signals or instructions might leak into the process.

“This is done now,” said Nicolas Gisin at the University of Geneva in Switzerland. He was referring to repeated efforts showing that quantum correlations violate classical predictions in a robust way.

Free will vs. religion

Cabello suggests that if partial free will is ruled out, it may affect how some believers view the tension between an all-knowing deity and the human capacity to choose.

The conflict arises from the idea that limited control might reconcile divine foreknowledge with moral accountability, yet a strict test could shake that view.

Some theologians draw on centuries of discourse about free will, divine omniscience, and moral responsibility.

Scholars examining these issues say that scientific data might not provide all the answers but could encourage fresh thinking on how much choice we actually have.

Quantum tech depends on true free will

Beyond religious or philosophical questions, practical developments may follow.

Quantum communication relies on outcomes that cannot be prearranged or influenced by outside signals, so verifying that measurements are truly independent bolsters security and randomness in these technologies.

Supercomputers built on quantum principles also depend on genuine unpredictability to carry out tasks that surpass classical methods.

If hidden constraints existed, engineers would need new ways to certify the reliability of quantum-based devices.

Why this matters beyond the lab

The findings could reshape how scientists design future experiments in physics and beyond.

If even partial restrictions on freedom can be ruled out, then researchers may need to rethink how they simulate natural processes, including those used in artificial intelligence or brain modeling.

These insights might also influence how we approach ethics and responsibility in systems that learn or evolve.

If machines ever operate under constraints similar to those in quantum systems, understanding where limits lie, whether in data, decisions, or control, becomes essential for trust and accountability.

Quantum laws might shape free will

Psychologists and neuroscientists may soon draw on this research to revisit how decisions are formed in the brain.

If parts of human choice are influenced by deep physical rules, models of cognition might need to reflect a tighter relationship between physics and psychology.

Social sciences could also feel the impact. Ideas about agency, blame, and motivation often assume people can always act freely.

But if some actions are subtly shaped by hidden conditions, new theories may be needed to explain behavior without assuming full autonomy.

Bridging science and philosophy

Educators may find these ideas helpful for sparking discussions that cross between physics and philosophy.

Students exploring ethics, theology, or decision theory can now connect those concepts with real-world experiments testing the boundaries of human freedom.

As more high school and college courses include quantum topics, this work offers an entry point to examine how science and belief systems intersect.

Instead of treating physics and philosophy as separate silos, these findings encourage a richer, interdisciplinary view of what it means to choose.

Can humans accept determinism?

“We’ve either got to face the fact that the world is indeterministic, or that the world is deterministic and we have to explain Bell’s theorem,” says Tim Palmer at the University of Oxford.

Palmer studies superdeterminism,or the idea that events are thoroughly choreographed by physics from the start, and thinks the new work could help to do the latter, saying, “Within my view, we have to explain Bell’s theorem within the deterministic world.”

He believes that, for certain interpretations, the path to explaining these effects may force us to accept deterministic rules that clash with a broad notion of free choice.

Researchers continue to refine experiments to see if superdeterminism might explain quantum patterns. Others stand by the view that chance exists in the universe and that our own choices remain independent within those probabilistic boundaries.

For better, or for worse, the answer will soon become clear. Stay tuned.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–