Dodo wasn't sluggish; it was fast and very active in forests

In the annals of biological history, perhaps no creature has been as widely known yet so poorly understood as the Dodo, a bird often depicted as the epitome of extinction itself.

Known to many as the poster child of extinction and mistakenly deemed a slow, unintelligent creature destined for a bleak fate, the Dodo has long been shrouded in misconceptions and myths.

However, new research aims to challenge these long-held beliefs and unshroud the mystique surrounding the Dodo and its closest relative, the Rodriguez Island Solitaire, offering a fresh perspective on their true nature and place in history.

Dodo’s true origins

The newly published study, hailing from the collaborative efforts of the University of Southampton, Natural History Museum (NHM), and Oxford University Museum of Natural History, sets out to rectify the taxonomy of these long-gone birds.

An exhaustive review of over 400 years of scientific literature and UK collections has been undertaken to ensure that the Dodo and the Solitaire are correctly classified.

According to Dr. Neil Gostling, a key author of the study, the Dodo was the first living thing that was recorded as being present and then disappeared.

This key event hinted at mankind’s potential to influence the natural world in unprecedented ways, marking the beginning of a profound realization of human impact on biodiversity.

Quest for the truth

Historical depictions of the Dodo and the Solitaire were largely shaped by sailors’ accounts, artists’ representations, and incomplete remains, each contributing to a fragmented and often inaccurate picture of these birds.

The absence of a definitive reference point led to centuries of misidentifications and the creation of non-existent species like the Nazarene Dodo, the White Dodo, and the White Solitaire, all of which fueled misconceptions and added layers of mystery to these already enigmatic creatures.

Over time, these mythological beings were stripped of their mythical status and were rightly classified as giant ground doves, thanks to the tireless efforts of Victorian-era scientists who sought to bring clarity to the confusion.

However, despite these advances, the exact count of species within this group remained contentious, with debates and discrepancies persisting for years.

To unravel this complex puzzle, researchers embarked on a meticulous journey. They carefully sifted through hundreds of dated accounts and specimens housed in collections across the UK, striving to piece together the true story of these iconic extinct birds.

Setting the record straight

“More has been written about the Dodo than any other bird, yet virtually nothing is known about it in life,” said Dr. Julian Hume, a co-author of the paper.

The Dodo and Solitaire, even after 400 years of their extinction, continue to prompt heated debate. Through persevering work, the scientists have confirmed these birds were members of the columbid family.

Dr. Gostling emphasized that their loss equated to the extinction of a unique branch of the pigeon family tree.

Disrupting the Dodo stereotypes

The widely accepted notion of the Dodo being a fat, sluggish creature predisposed for extinction is flawed, according to the researchers.

“Was the Dodo really the dumb, slow animal we’ve been brought up to believe it was?” asked Dr. Young.

Contrary to popular belief, the Dodo, as per eyewitness accounts, was an agile creature favoring the forest ecosystem.

Dr. Gostling further supports this by indicating physical similarities between Dodos and today’s running and climbing birds, suggesting that the Dodo was likely an active animal that was well-adapted to forest environments.

Relevance for today’s conservation

“Understanding them might aid in ecosystem recovery in Mauritius, perhaps starting to undo the damage that began with the arrival of humans nearly half a millennium ago,” said Dr. Gostling.

The research forms the bedrock of a broader project to decipher the biology of these iconic birds.

“By understanding how birds evolved in the past, we are learning valuable lessons that could help protect bird species today,” noted study co-author Dr Markus Heller.

The efforts of scientists in unraveling the mystery of the Dodo are supported artistically by paleoartist Karen Fawcett, who beautifully brings this extinct creature to life through her detailed models.

With the backing of the University of Southampton’s Institute for Life Sciences, this interdisciplinary research promises to rewrite the history of these iconic birds.

