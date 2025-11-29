Does CBD have a calming effect on dogs? A new study offers answers

Many dog owners want gentle ways to support aging pets. Some look for options that feel less heavy than medication but still offer comfort.

CBD has become popular for humans, and curiosity about its use in dogs has grown just as quickly.

A large study from the Dog Aging Project now gives a clearer picture of how CBD fits into real homes and daily routines. The findings show patterns shaped by age, health, and owner decisions.

How dogs began using CBD

The rise of hemp products in the U.S. opened new choices for pet owners. Once CBD became widely available, more people began trying it with older dogs.

The Dog Aging Project collected years of survey responses from owners about health, lifestyle, and behavior. Each update helped show how CBD use changes as dogs age.

The data did not come from clinics or lab tests. It came from the homes where dogs live every day, which makes the picture more grounded and personal.

Why dogs are given CBD

Older dogs appeared most likely to receive CBD. Many lived with issues such as osteoarthritis, dementia, epilepsy, or cancer. Male dogs received CBD slightly more often than females.

Activity levels stayed similar across groups, so calmer behavior did not simply come from less movement. Breed patterns stayed balanced too.

Owners from different backgrounds made similar decisions, which suggests that age and illness drove most of the interest in CBD.

State laws for giving dogs CBD

Dogs living in states with legal medical cannabis for humans showed higher CBD use. This connection highlights how human choices shape pet care.

People familiar with cannabis often feel more comfortable giving CBD to their pets.

This pattern showed up across the study and points to the strong emotional link between a person and their dog. Many owners simply use the tools they trust for themselves.

Which health issues are being treated?

Dogs with dementia were the most likely to receive CBD, followed by those with joint pain or cancer.

Owners may hope CBD can ease inflammation or discomfort. Human research often inspires these choices, even when evidence in dogs remains limited.

The study also reported digestive issues among some long-term CBD users, including vomiting and diarrhea.

These effects match earlier findings that oily supplements can upset the stomach in some animals.

How dog behavior shifted

The most striking pattern appeared in the long-term behavior data. Dogs using CBD for at least two years showed a shift in aggression.

“Behaviorally, dogs given CBD products for multiple years are initially more aggressive compared to dogs not receiving those products, but their aggression becomes less intense over time,” said senior author Dr. Maxwell Leung from Arizona State University.

“This long-term behavioral change highlights the potential of CBD as a therapy for canine behavioral issues,” added co-author Dr. Julia Albright from the University of Tennessee.

Some dogs respond calmly after CBD

Dogs receiving CBD also showed softer reactions to unfamiliar situations and other animals as they grew older. Not all behaviors changed. Anxiety and agitation stayed steady.

The selective shift suggests that CBD may influence specific pathways related to aggression rather than broad emotional states. Some owners likely started CBD because their dogs were already showing aggression.

Training, household routines, or other interventions could have played a role as well. The study cannot separate these factors, since it did not track dosage, product type, or other treatments.

Increasing CBD use in pets

Owner beliefs shaped many decisions. People who trust CBD for pain, sleep, or stress in their own lives often extend that trust to their dogs.

The study supports this idea and shows that human wellness culture influences animal care more than many realize.

CBD use in pets continues to increase as more owners become familiar with it in human settings.

Limitations of the study

Because the research used owner reports, the information came with some gaps. Not all owners reported behavior or health details with equal accuracy.

Dogs may have been misclassified as frequent or infrequent users. The study group also included many older and wealthier participants, which may limit how well the findings apply to all households.

Without lab tests, dosage data, or product details, the study cannot confirm exactly how CBD works or why behavior shifts occur.

Future research directions

More controlled research is needed to understand CBD’s effects in dogs. Clear dosage guidelines, product quality tests, and long-term safety data would help owners make better decisions.

Behavioral changes may come from CBD, training, or a mix of many influences. Only carefully designed trials can separate these effects.

Owners who wish to try CBD should choose trusted brands and watch for digestive changes. A vet’s guidance can help avoid problems.

“There are many similarities in how CBD can benefit dogs and humans medically,” Leung concluded.

The study shows a growing connection between human health choices and animal care. It also highlights how much remains to be learned.

A new look at CBD for dogs

The Dog Aging Project continues to expand its dataset. Each year adds more stories and more real-life information.

This new research offers the widest view yet of CBD use in dogs. It reveals patterns shaped by age, illness, and behavior.

It also shows how strongly owners influence the path forward. With more research, CBD may become a better understood tool for supporting dogs through aging and change.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–