Dog 'ADHD' impacts learning, but small changes can help

Dogs have lived beside us for thousands of years. We speak, and they follow. We change routines, and most adjust with ease. Some, however, rush ahead, lose focus, and jump from one idea to the next.

In two new studies from Eötvös Loránd University, researchers examined how ADHD-liike traits shape learning and self control in family dogs. The work paints a clear picture of how rest, repetition, and training shape behavior.

How dogs handle ADHD

The first study tested how dogs handle sudden rule changes. The task looked simple from the outside. A treat sat under one of two pots. The dog learned the rule, then faced a switch.

Some dogs changed course quickly. Others stuck to the first pattern and kept choosing the wrong side.

“Dogs with stronger ADHD-like traits were slower to learn the new treat location, mirroring the lower cognitive flexibility observed in humans with ADHD,” said co-author Tímea Kovács.

The study confirms this pattern. Dogs with high scores needed more trials in the first round. Their errors repeated in steady loops.

Older dogs kept pace at first but slowed later. Younger dogs moved fast yet lost focus during setup.

The team noted that dogs with strong ADHD-like traits struggled during EEG preparation. Many fidgeted, nudged the electrodes, or walked away. These moments reveal how attention and comfort shape testing more than we expect.

The influence of sleep

The team retested the dogs after a one hour nap. “Because sleep is known to improve learning, we retested the dogs after a one-hour nap to see how sleep would affect their performance,” said Vivien Reicher, the study’s lead author.

Sleep EEG measurements showed how long each dog actually slept. Results changed the story. Dogs with high ADHD like traits caught up. Their mistakes dropped. Some outperformed their earlier selves by a wide margin.

“It seems that task repetition and sufficient sleep can help mitigate the cognitive flexibility impairments linked to ADHD traits in dogs,” said co-author Márta Gácsi.

The work adds a sharp detail. Improvement only appeared when a dog slept enough. Sleep efficiency mattered more than the clock. When sleep reached roughly forty percent of the session, learning jumped.

If sleep stayed low, nothing changed. Rest acted like a reset. It helped the mind switch gears, let the new rule settle, and softened earlier difficulties.

ADHD dogs under pressure

The reversal task demanded steady focus. Each dog had five seconds to choose, yet their reactions varied widely.

Some rushed in, others hesitated, and a few circled the pots without deciding. These moments triggered extra “encouraging trials,” as noted in the study.

Dogs with high scores collected more of these than others. The study suggests that some needed longer to settle before each choice.

Training did not affect the first reversal test, but it shaped the way dogs approached waiting tasks later. Calm routines helped.

Stress in unfamiliar situations

The EEG setup revealed another layer. Dogs with strong ADHD-like traits often resisted the process.

The researchers often had to reapply electrodes several times. Younger dogs wriggled but eventually settled. High scoring dogs pushed the limits.

These reactions reflect how some animals find new situations stressful. This detail matters for future research since these dogs often drop out due to incomplete recordings.

Patience and focus

The second study used a simple test of patience. A dry biscuit was laying within reach. A better sausage reward came after a short delay. Dogs with low ADHD scores waited, while the others snapped up the biscuit at once.

“We wanted to understand what drives this difference,” explained Kovács. The team examined inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity separately.

Inattention and hyperactivity drove the effect, while impulsivity did not. The study helps explain this split.

Impulsivity on questionnaires captures one kind of behavior, yet impulsivity in real tasks reflects another. Some dogs act impulsively during play – but not when food is involved.

Others stay calm while waiting yet act scattered during rule changes. The study argues that each measure captures a different slice of behavior.

Impact of training

“Many studies overlook how a dog’s training experience affects test performance. Our results highlight this factor; among highly trained dogs, there was no link between ADHD scores and self-control,” said Gácsi.

This fits the larger pattern. Dogs who train often understand cues faster. They settle sooner and show less frustration during waits.

The research notes that high-scoring dogs who trained regularly still handled delays with patience. Their skills filled the gaps left by scattered attention.

How dogs learn best

These studies show that dogs with ADHD-like traits face real challenges with shifting rules, waiting tasks, and unfamiliar setups. Yet repetition, rest, and calm training routines can make a strong difference.

The paper points out that researchers may need better tools for EEG testing, especially for restless dogs. Some may need more visits to feel safe in the sleep lab.

Together, the findings reveal something simple. Dogs learn best when the world slows down for a moment. A nap helps. A steady routine helps. Repetition helps even more.

Together, the findings reveal how closely dogs align with us, not only in companionship but in how their minds form, find calm, and grow through experience.

The studies are published in Animals and The Veterinary Journal.

