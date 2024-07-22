Dog blindness can be avoided with affordable DNA testing

We’ve all seen the heart-wrenching sight – a dog stumbling through familiar territories rendered unfamiliar by impending blindness. But, recent research brings good news to all dog-lovers. The University of Cambridge presents a ray of sunshine that could eliminate Progressive Retinal Atrophy (PRA), a cause of inherited blindness in English Shepherds.

This commendable effort was spearheaded by researcher Katherine Stanbury affiliated with the University’s Department of Veterinary Medicine.

“Once the dog’s eyesight starts to fail, there’s no treatment – it will end up totally blind,” stated Stanbury. However, with the revelation of a new DNA test, she envisions a future where no English Shepherd is born with this form of PRA.

PRA mutation causing dog blindness

The PRA-causing mutation is recessive, leading to blindness only when a dog inherits two copies. If a dog is a carrier – having only one copy – it remains unaffected but can transfer the mutation to its offspring.

This DNA test could revolutionize breeders’ decision-making processes, significantly reducing PRA’s prevalence among English Shepherds.

Stanbury’s team kicked off their investigation following their interaction with an English Shepherd owner whose dog, a former search and rescue member, was diagnosed with PRA.

Through whole genome sequencing of DNA samples from both affected and unaffected dogs, the team successfully pinpointed the mutation responsible for PRA.

Fight against dog blindness

The Cambridge research team currently operates a canine genetic testing service, offering PRA tests for English Shepherds at an affordable £48.

Interestingly, this research may have far-reaching implications beyond canines. PRA shares similarities with retinitis pigmentosa in humans, a condition that also results in blindness. The team’s findings could potentially inspire novel gene therapies to combat human disease.

Significance of the study

“An owner won’t necessarily notice their dog has got anything wrong with its eyes until it starts bumping into the furniture. Unlike humans who will speak up if their sight isn’t right, dogs just have to get on with things,” said Dr. Cathryn Mellersh, senior author of the report.

“For the price of a decent bag of dog food people can now have their English Shepherd tested for Progressive Retinal Atrophy prior to breeding.

“It’s about prevention, rather than a cure, and it means a huge amount to the people who breed these dogs. They no longer need to worry about whether the puppies are going to be healthy or are going to develop this horrible disease in a few years’ time.”

Advocating awareness on dog blindness

With the exciting developments in PRA research, the focus now shifts towards increasing awareness within the wider dog-breeding community. The Cambridge team is actively engaging with dog shows, veterinary conferences, and breeding seminars to educate breeders and pet owners about the significance of genetic testing.

Dr. Mellersh emphasizes that “education is key to utilizing the tools at our disposal effectively” and encourages potential participants to understand their roles in eradicating genetically inherited health issues.

By fostering a collaborative effort among breeders, veterinarians, and dog owners, the dream of a PRA-free future for English Shepherds is more attainable than ever.

Looking at the bigger picture

With the discovery of this DNA test, we’ve stepped into uncharted territory. With 33 genetic mutations causing inherited diseases in dogs identified by the team so far, we are inching closer to a future reality where inherited diseases in dogs are a thing of the past.

The work of this team at the University of Cambridge is not just changing lives, but it’s also shaping our understanding of inherited diseases.

And while there’s a kind of poignancy in knowing that many dogs’ health has been compromised because of the way they’ve been bred by humans, let’s also acknowledge that this discovery marks a turning point.

So, what can we do now to contribute? If you’re an English Shepherd owner, you could start by getting your dog tested. As for the rest of us? Let’s keep spreading the word, raising awareness, and supporting the teams making this world a more dog-friendly place.

The study is published in the journal Genes.

