Dogs can recognize familiar human voices, even in recordings

Do you ever get the feeling that your dog knows your voice even before you walk through the front door?

A team of researchers in Hungary wanted to see if there was more to this beautiful bond between dogs and their owners than meets the eye (or in this case, ear).

Dogs recognize human voices

“Previous studies demonstrated that dogs are sensitive to certain acoustic cues in the human voice. They can recognize the sex of the speaker and distinguish between familiar and unfamiliar voices,” explained Kinga Surányi, a PhD student at the ELTE Department of Ethology.

“Whether dogs are capable of voice-based individual-level recognition of humans had not been demonstrated before this experiment.”

Understanding individual-level recognition

Animals have the amazing ability to recognize individual members of their group, like being able to tell apart their siblings or friends. This is important because it helps them communicate better.

However, identifying specific voices can be tricky, especially when those voices are from a different species.

Dogs being able to recognize human voices is quite a complex skill. So far, only a few animals, like rhesus monkeys and horses, have shown they can do this.

Testing the voice recognition ability of dogs

The researchers designed an experiment to test dogs’ ability to recognize voices within their human families. Each participating dog attended the experiment with three family members, all equally familiar to the dog.

The owners’ voices were pre-recorded. During the test, the owners sat side by side, and loudspeakers placed behind them played the recordings. The dogs were required to match the voice to the corresponding owner.

“Throughout the experiment, all three owners were present and, depending on the experimental phase, their live speech or their prerecorded speech was used as acoustic stimuli,” noted the researchers.

To ensure objectivity, the owners remained silent and refrained from making any gestures while the recordings played. Each dog underwent 18 trials of this test, resulting in data from 31 dogs.

The researchers also used questionnaires and acoustic analyses to evaluate demographic and acoustic factors that might influence the dogs’ performance.

Dogs can match voices

The results showed that dogs could successfully match voices to their respective owners.

“Dogs performed well: they chose more often and looked longer at the person whose voice they heard. Dogs’ performance was above chance for all family members, indicating that they could recognize all of them based on voice,” said Anna Gábor, postdoctoral researcher at the Neuroethology of Communication Lab.

“Furthermore, dogs’ performance was the best when they heard their main owner’s voice. This could be because dogs most frequently had vocal interactions with the main owner and were most likely to need to react to their voice.”

Implications of the findings

This study sheds light on dogs’ complex understanding of human communication.

“Dogs can discriminate between familiar human voices and match the voices to the corresponding person. This ability seems to be beneficial for communication between different species as well,” said Surányi.

“The study shows that dogs do know a lot about human voices: not only if they heard it before or not, but also who that voice belongs to,” said Gábor.

“Future research will need to clarify whether this is a general ability among mammals or the result of specific evolutionary adaptations in certain species to whom humans are especially important.”

Future research directions

This research is a big first step in understanding how animals recognize voices. Scientists are curious to see if other mammals, like cats or monkeys, may possess the same skill.

If experts find that many animals share this ability, it might help us understand how communication between different species (like humans and animals) evolved over time.

On top of that, this knowledge could have real-world applications. For example, if we learn more about how dogs recognize voices, we might be able to improve how we train them to work with humans.

This could be especially useful for therapy dogs or working dogs, making their connection with humans even more effective.

The study is published in the journal Animal Behaviour.

