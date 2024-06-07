Dogs learn better with praise and petting

Recent research conducted by the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) has revealed that dogs’ learning success improves significantly when they are rewarded with food, praise, and petting.

Published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, this study delves into the relationship between emotions, learning, and sleep in dogs. The findings indicate that incorporating social reinforcement such as praise and petting can enhance dogs’ performance in learning tasks.

Emotionally charged learning in dogs

Earlier research had established that emotionally charged events are better remembered, but these studies were primarily conducted in controlled laboratory settings.

This new research aimed to explore this phenomenon in real-life scenarios involving family dogs learning from their owners or dog trainers.

Studying how family dogs learn

“It is natural and ordinary for family dogs to learn in emotionally charged social situations, either from their owners or from dog trainers. However, our knowledge of this phenomenon so far is mainly based on studies in humans and laboratory rodents (rats, mice),” said study lead author Viviene Reicher, an ethologist at ELTE.

“Our aim was to study the phenomenon in dogs, as it is not only exciting to research the species as a model animal, but also in its own right.”

Different styles of training

The scientists developed a novel methodology wherein dog trainers taught new command words for familiar tricks in the presence of the dogs’ owners.

For instance, trainers used the English command “High five” instead of the Hungarian “Pacsi.” Each dog underwent two types of training sessions: a “permissive” style with praise and petting in addition to treats, and a “controlling” style with only treats and scolding for unwanted behavior.

Measuring the dogs’ learning success

After the training sessions, the dogs’ learning success was tested before and after sleep in a sleep lab, with EEG scans analyzing brain function related to memory consolidation.

The study found that the controlling style of training induced greater stress in the dogs, leading them to seek proximity to their owners and sleep more after training. This aligns with previous research indicating that sleep plays a crucial role in processing emotions.

Interestingly, the study revealed that learning success was more pronounced the first time regardless of training style, likely due to the well-documented phenomenon that information learned first is easier to remember.

The importance of social reinforcement

However, the most exciting result was observed when dogs initially exposed to controlling training were later trained in a permissive style. The combination of positive surprise and sleep significantly improved their learning success.

Dr. Márta Gácsi, senior research fellow, highlighted the importance of social reinforcement in dogs’ well-being and learning. The lack of social reinforcement or the presence of scolding can cause stress, particularly when dogs are being taught by a trainer, which should be considered when selecting teaching methods.

Tangible rewards and emotional support

This study not only provides a deeper understanding of dog learning but also offers insights into human learning processes. It underscores the importance of rewarding dogs with both food and social reinforcement, further supporting the view that these practices positively impact dogs’ well-being and learning success.

The findings are valuable for dog owners and trainers, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to training that includes both tangible rewards and emotional support.

Learning capacity of dogs

Dogs have an amazing capacity to learn through various intriguing methods. One interesting aspect is their ability to understand human gestures and vocal tones almost as naturally as they understand the body language of other dogs. This ability makes them exceptional companions and highly trainable.

Associative learning

Dogs also learn through associative learning, where they connect a specific stimulus with a particular outcome. For instance, they quickly learn that the sound of a leash can lead to a walk, or that the rustle of a treat bag means a snack is coming.

This form of learning is why dogs can respond to cues like dinner bells or doorbells with such enthusiasm or anticipation.

Social learning

Dogs are also capable of social learning. They can observe and imitate the behaviors of other dogs and even humans, learning complex actions without direct training.

Dog breed

Dogs’ learning abilities are influenced by their breed as well. Some breeds, like Border Collies, are renowned for their problem-solving skills and quick learning, making them excellent at tasks that require intelligence and agility. In contrast, breeds like Greyhounds might excel in tasks that involve speed and visual cues.

Human emotions

Moreover, dogs can read human emotions quite well, which affects how they learn from us. They are more likely to learn in a positive, supportive atmosphere where they feel safe.

Stress, fear, or anxiety can hinder their learning processes, demonstrating how sensitive they are to our emotional states.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–