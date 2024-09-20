Don't blame the picky eater - food fussiness is mainly genetic

Few things are more frustrating for parents than dealing with children who are picky eaters, especially when mealtime turns into a daily battle.

The reluctance to try new foods, the constant refusal of vegetables, or even an unwavering preference for just a few meals can leave parents desperate for solutions.

But what if the root of this problem isn’t solely about parenting strategies or the types of food offered at home? What if it’s largely about something parents have no control over – genetics?

A breakthrough study, conducted by three prestigious institutions – University College London (UCL), King’s College London, and the University of Leeds – has shed new light on the subject of food fussiness in children.

The research reveals that genetic factors play a much more critical role in picky eating than previously thought.

Research backed by twin studies

The research focused on twin children in England and Wales, ranging in age from 16 months to 13 years, allowing the team to track eating habits over time.

This large-scale examination, funded by MQ Mental Health Research, offers a unique window into how eating habits develop and persist.

Surprisingly, the researchers found that food fussiness levels remained fairly constant over the years, with a notable peak around the age of seven.

Key factors influencing picky eaters

The genetic links to picky eating turned out to be even stronger than expected. At just 16 months, genetic differences accounted for 60% of the variation in food fussiness.

This number increased to over 74% between the ages of three and 13, suggesting that as children grow older, genetics become an even more dominant factor.

Environmental factors, such as the types of food offered at home, had a significant impact during toddlerhood but became less influential as unique experiences – like social interactions and school environments – began to shape children’s eating behaviors in later years.

Picky eating is not a choice

Dr. Zeynep Nas, an expert in UCL’s Behavioural Science & Health department, emphasized that food fussiness is not just a phase that children outgrow.

“Our study shows that fussy eating is largely innate and may follow a persistent trajectory,” noted Dr. Nas.

This finding offers reassurance to parents who might otherwise blame themselves for their child’s picky eating habits, highlighting that fussiness is, in many cases, a natural part of a child’s development.

Understanding food preferences

The research team used data from the UCL-led Gemini study, which involved 2,400 sets of twins.

By comparing fussy eating behaviors between identical twins, who share 100% of their genes, and non-identical twins, who share only 50%, the researchers found a much stronger genetic influence in identical twins.

The findings highlight how deeply ingrained food preferences can be, as they are shaped significantly by genetic factors.

Environmental influence on picky eaters

Professor Clare Llewellyn from UCL noted that while genetics play the largest role, the environment, particularly during the toddler years, should not be disregarded.

Shared environmental factors – such as eating together as a family – were influential in the early years but became less impactful as children grew older and began forming their own food preferences based on individual experiences and peer interactions.

Implications for parents and caregivers

Although the study had some limitations, including a lack of ethnic and socio-economic diversity, it provides critical insights into how food fussiness develops.

Dr. Alison Fildes from the University of Leeds reminded parents that although genetics strongly influence food fussiness, it doesn’t mean these eating habits are permanent.

Parents can continue to offer a variety of foods throughout their children’s development, though peers and social settings may have a greater influence as they grow into adolescence.

The revelation that food fussiness is largely genetic could offer some comfort to parents who have long wondered whether their child’s picky eating is a result of their actions.

However, despite the genetic predispositions, encouraging a wide range of food remains important in helping children develop healthier and more diverse eating habits.

The study is published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry.

