‘Dragon Man’ skull sheds new light on human evolution

According to a recent study, a mysterious ancient human-like skull found in China may have been the love child of two species. They believe the 900,000-year-old individual was a hybrid – part Homo sapien, part Homo longi, a long-lost species known as the “Dragon Man.”

The skull, named “the Yunxian Man” after the Yunyang District of Hubei province where it was discovered in 2022, baffled archaeologists due to its strange shape and features.

Dragon Man and Homo sapiens

The experts recreated a full 3D model of the skull, revealing it had facial bones of a human but a flattened cranium, boxed eyes, and a thicker brow bone of Homo longi. The researchers concluded that the Yunxian Man might represent a lineage close to the last common ancestor of Homo sapiens and Dragon Man.

The skull was one of three found in China over the past 50 years that initially puzzled scientists. Determining which bones belong to which species is complex, and there is still no agreement on how many human-like species existed in our recent archaeological history.

“It might seem like simple science to determine what bone fits to what species, but scientists have yet to agree just how many human-like species there were in our recent archaeological history,” said Anna Goldfield, an archaeologist at Boston University.

Neanderthals and Denisovans

It is widely accepted that there were two archaic human species – Neanderthals and Denisovans – which roamed the Earth as distinct groups until about 30,000 years ago and had distinct features. But the Yunxian Man skull was difficult to categorize.

Researchers initially thought it might belong to the Denisovan family, which originated in Asia about 500,000 years ago, due to its physical characteristics and location.

However, while the Yunxian Man had an elongated skull similar to Denisovans, it also had distinct boxy eyes, setting it apart. Thus, the scientists speculate that the Dragon Man lineage could include Denisovans since these groups lived around the same time.

Offspring of Dragon Man

Analyzing the new skull, the experts determined its traits were similar to those found in early humans and Dragon Men, suggesting it was likely an offspring of both. Homo longi had large, blocky eye sockets, larger molars, a thick brow bone, and a similar brain size to humans.

“The reconstructed Yunxian 2 suggests that it is an early member of the Asian ‘Dragon Man’ lineage, which probably includes the Denisovans, and is the sister group of the Homo sapiens lineage,” wrote the study authors.

“Both the H. sapiens and Dragon Man lineages had deep roots extending beyond the Middle Pleistocene, and the basal position of the Yunxian fossil cranium suggests it represents a population lying close to the last common ancestor of the two lineages.”

New insights into human evolution

Modern humans, Homo sapiens, emerged about one million years ago in Africa before spreading globally. Neanderthals originated in Europe and Asia around 400,000 years ago, characterized by long skulls, thick ridges above their eyes, and wider, bigger noses.

Denisovans, whose fossils have been found only in Siberia and China, likely roamed the entire Asian continent. Despite being genetically similar enough to interbreed, each species had unique traits.

These species were genetically similar enough to mate, akin to how horses and donkeys produce mules. Evidence of interbreeding exists today, as some modern humans carry Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA. This discovery of the Yunxian Man provides new insights into human evolution and the complex interactions between different hominin species.

The story of human evolution

Human evolution is a fascinating journey that traces the development of our species, Homo sapiens, from our earliest ancestors millions of years ago. This process is marked by significant physical and behavioral changes influenced by environmental pressures, migration, and adaptation.

Early hominins

The story begins in Africa, where the earliest hominins, which include our direct and indirect ancestors, diverged from the lineage that would lead to our closest living relatives, the chimpanzees and bonobos, around six to seven million years ago.

These early hominins were not yet humans but displayed traits that hinted at what was to come, such as bipedalism – the ability to walk upright on two legs – which allowed for more efficient movement across the savanna.

Tool use

As time progressed, different species of early humans evolved, each adapting to their environments in unique ways. These species developed tools and used fire, which played crucial roles in their survival and the development of social structures.

For instance, the control of fire allowed for cooking, which in turn helped in the easier digestion and absorption of nutrients.

Homo genus

The genus Homo, which includes all modern humans, first appeared approximately 2.5 million years ago. This genus was characterized by a significant increase in brain size and more complex tool use, compared to earlier hominins.

Homo erectus, one of the earliest species in this genus, was highly successful, spreading throughout Africa and into Asia.

Homo sapiens

Our own species, Homo sapiens, emerged around 300,000 years ago. With even larger brains and more sophisticated tools, language, and culture, Homo sapiens were able to innovate and adapt in ways that no hominin had before.

This included the creation of art and complex social structures, establishing trade routes, and the ability to adapt to a wide variety of environments.

Human migrations

Migrations played a key role in the spread of Homo sapiens across the globe. Starting from Africa, humans moved into the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Europe, and eventually the Americas.

Throughout these migrations, there were interactions with other hominin species, such as Neanderthals in Europe and Denisovans in Asia. Evidence suggests that these interactions included interbreeding, which has had a lasting impact on the human genome.

Study of human evolution

Today, Homo sapiens are the only surviving species of a once diverse family tree of hominins.

The study of human evolution continues to evolve itself, with new discoveries and technologies shedding light on this complex history, helping us understand not just where we have come from, but perhaps where we are heading as well.

A pre-print version of the Dragon Man study is published in BioRxiv.

Image Credit: Gary Lee Todd/ Flickr

