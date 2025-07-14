'Dragon pseudoscorpions' discovered living in caves have no fangs or eyes

Four tiny predators were hiding in South Korea’s limestone and lava caves, waiting for the right flashlight beam to catch their gleaming, pincer‑like jaws. These pale, eyeless pseudoscorpions – nicknamed “dragon pseudoscorpions” for their fierce-looking claws – had remained invisible to science until recently.

Ki-Hoon Jeong of the National Institute of Biological Resources and his colleagues, who made the discovery, say the creatures spend their entire lives in complete darkness – which explains their ghostly lack of color and total blindness.

Caves hide rare life

Researchers have identified more than 1,000 caves across South Korea, yet many remain biologically uncharted. Caves form inside karst landscapes, where acidic water dissolves limestone, creating isolated pockets that act like evolutionary islands for small creatures.

The perpetual night drives what biologists call troglomorphic change, most often the loss of eyes and pigment together with elongated limbs and sensory hairs.

Because each cave system isolates itself from its neighbors, animals that stumble inside can quickly diverge, creating swarms of localized species that go unnoticed by science – unless someone rappels in

Dragon jaws and vacant eyes

Jeong’s team named them Spelaeochthonius dugigulensis, S. geumgulensis, S. magwihalmigulensis, and S. yamigulensis. The adults are only about 0.08 inches long, but their chelicerae spread wide like grappling hooks.

“All species are strongly cave‑adapted and known from a single cave or karst system only,” wrote the authors.

The pseudoscorpions wield venom‑tipped pedipalps that snap shut on springtails and mites, yet they lack the sting and tail that give true scorpions their reputation.

Worldwide, the order Pseudoscorpiones already boasts more than 3,300 described species, with dozens added every year.

Genes confirm the newcomers

Field collections supplied just a handful of specimens, sometimes only one, but that was enough for DNA work. The researchers sequenced the mitochondrial COI barcode, a 650‑base snippet widely used for species delimitation.

In arthropods, a 10 percent COI gap usually separates good species boundaries. The four Korean lineages showed between 13.7 and 19.8 percent divergence, easily clearing that bar.

Habitus of Spelaeochthonius dugigulensis sp. nov. A. Holotype male, dorsal view; B. Holotype male, ventral view; C. Paratype female, dorsal view; D. Paratype female, ventral view. Scale bar: 1 mm. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Jeong et al.

Even the closest pair differed by 6.8 percent, still above the in‑house variation of less than 0.6 percent reported for single populations.

These genetic splits mirror geography: each species occupies one cave, separated from its nearest relative by scores of rocky ridges and dry valleys, natural walls that arthropods the size of sesame seeds rarely cross.

Endemic treasures under threat

Blind cave life is fragile. Many Korean caves double as tourist attractions or concrete‑lined storage depots, and runoff can introduce pesticides, sewage, or construction dust.

Karst breakdown already erased one beetle, Coreoblemus parvicollis, which vanished after its only cave flooded behind the Chungju Dam, a cautionary tale cited by local conservationists.

Because the dragon pseudoscorpions live nowhere else, a single blocked entrance or polluted drip could wipe out each entire species.

Jeong’s group urges formal protection for cave ecosystems before “dark extinction” claims more unseen lineages.

Taxonomy protects cave life

Accurate species identification is more than just naming. It sets the groundwork for conservation laws, biodiversity metrics, and habitat protection.

Without formal recognition, these pseudoscorpions wouldn’t qualify for endangered listings or land protections, leaving them invisible in policy.

Jeong’s team used both physical features and genetic data to verify each new species.

Phylogenetic analyses of Spelaeochthonius shed light on species diversity and the biogeographical complexity of this genus. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Jeong et al.

Their work followed standards set by the International Code of Zoological Nomenclature and included digital archiving in ZooBank to make the names valid and permanent.

One cave equals one species

Each cave system in this study hosted a different pseudoscorpion, and none were found anywhere else. That makes them single‑karst endemics, meaning their entire population lives in one small, isolated location. If a single cave collapses or gets sealed, that species could disappear permanently.

This kind of hyper‑local distribution is common in cave life, especially among small arthropods with limited mobility. It also means conservation decisions can’t rely on broad habitat ranges.

Protecting these pseudoscorpions requires protecting individual caves, each one may be home to a species found nowhere else on Earth.

Next finds lie underground

Every cave the team explored held at least one unknown pseudoscorpion, hinting that South Korea’s tally could climb from the current seven cave‑adapted species to dozens once systematic surveys begin.

With next‑generation sequencing now portable and cheap, even a few legs from a hand‑collected specimen can yield full mitochondrial genomes, opening the door to deeper evolutionary studies and faster threat assessments.

The discovery also reminds biodiversity workers that tiny arthropods matter. They patrol fungal films, recycle bat guano, and feed larger cave invertebrates, weaving subterranean food webs every bit as intricate as those above ground.

Protecting the darkness, therefore, protects an entire hidden branch of the Korean biosphere, one dragon‑jawed pseudoscorpion at a time.

The study is published in PLOS One.

